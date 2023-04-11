At Scarsdale High School, it seems like everyone is playing chess at any given time. In the cafeteria, in classes, during tests and afterschool, a physical board or chess.com will be out. This trend is so apparent that the school newspaper, Maroon, is even writing about “The Chess Epidemic.” Part of this phenomenon is due to the growing popularity of the high school Chess Club. But, it’s likely that the growing popularity is because it’s the only online game not banned on the school Wi-Fi. Regardless, chess has taken over Scarsdale High.
To meet the growing interest, the SHS Chess Club ran the first-ever Westchester Chess League (WCL) tournament Friday, March 24, in person at the high school. Students from Eastchester, Edgemont and John Jay were in attendance.
Each school had its top five students competing (and noting scores), and all the schools also brought a few interested students who participated in the free-play area. The free-play area was designed to engage interested — but noncompetitive — chess members.
SHS Chess Club hopes that other schools from around Westchester will be more willing to attend now that the league has been established. However, many public high schools lack an active chess club.
The process to create the WCL has taken quite a lot of work. SHS junior and president of the Chess Club, Natasha Pereira, came up with the idea last year and has worked since then to make it a reality. “I had a vision for a group of students, of all talents, interacting from other schools and getting the chance to play a great game,” she said.
The club organized a pizza sale to buy new clocks and borrowed extra [chess] boards from Scarsdale Public Library. The club ordered pizza for all attendees, and gave out handcrafted awards made in the SHS Design Lab. As with any event for a large number of people, it takes some serious, thoughtful planning. The club members had to think about bus times, permission slips, financing, chaperones, refreshments, timers, the free-play area, and so much more.
Dr. Michael Kumaresan, the SHS club adviser, helped the group with those tasks and was delighted to see all the planning come together. “I couldn’t have done it without the help of Natasha, and the rest of the Chess Club officers. They organized something we’ve never had before. I’m proud of them,” he said.
Participating students, all around, said they had a lot of fun. Constance Argenson, a junior at SHS, participated in games at the free-play area. “It was nice to meet other kids from around the county who were excited and willing to share a game. I don’t play competitively, so I was glad for this option,” she said.
Caden Yang, another SHS junior, was competing for Scarsdale at the No. 1 board. “I had a lot of fun. I haven’t played over the board in a while ... the guy from Eastchester [Avery Hood] was good,” Yang said. As the other schools were leaving at the end of the tournament, students exchanged Instagram contacts and phone numbers, having made friendships in a short span of time.
“Don’t forget to invite us for the next one!” Michael O’ Donnell from John Jay High School called out.
The SHS Chess Club hopes this Westchester Chess League will remain active and grow in popularity. Any interested high schools in Westchester are welcome to join. Reach out to npereira24@scarsdaleschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.