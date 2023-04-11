IMG_4968.jpg

Chess players from around the county gathered at SHS for the inaugural Westchester County League competition March 24.

 Natasha Pereira Photo

At Scarsdale High School, it seems like everyone is playing chess at any given time. In the cafeteria, in classes, during tests and afterschool, a physical board or chess.com will be out. This trend is so apparent that the school newspaper, Maroon, is even writing about “The Chess Epidemic.” Part of this phenomenon is due to the growing popularity of the high school Chess Club. But, it’s likely that the growing popularity is because it’s the only online game not banned on the school Wi-Fi. Regardless, chess has taken over Scarsdale High.

To meet the growing interest, the SHS Chess Club ran the first-ever Westchester Chess League (WCL) tournament Friday, March 24, in person at the high school. Students from Eastchester, Edgemont and John Jay were in attendance.

IMG_0084.jpg

The Scarsdale High School Chess Club
IMG_0067.jpg

Players take time out for a pizza break.

