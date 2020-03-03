Scarsdale High School won the New York City National History Bowl tournament on Feb. 23 at Basis Independent High School in Brooklyn. Varsity team members Caroline Higgins, George Primoff and captain Andrew Morin beat 14 teams including Stuyvesant, Dalton, Darien and Great Neck. Morin also won the NYC National History Bee. At the high school level, the National History Bee is a buzzer-based quiz competition for individual students. Students compete against other students in a series of rounds where they attempt to be the first to ring in and answer paragraph-length questions about various topics in history. In the History Bowl, school-based teams answer questions covering sports and entertainment, economic, social and cultural, political, and military history. Based on their wins, Scarsdale qualifies for the National Championship to be held in June and the International History Olympiad in July. Pictured, SHS history champs Caroline Higgins, captain Andrew Morin and George Primoff.
