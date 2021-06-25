Scarsdale Schools personnel accepted a framed proclamation from NYS Assemblymember Amy Paulin June 24 in honor of Scarsdale Middle School’s Green Ribbon Award status. In April, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced that Scarsdale Middle School (SMS) had earned the prestigious Green Ribbon Schools designation, which recognizes schools and districts that reduce environmental impact and costs, improve the health and wellness of schools, students and staff, and provide effective environmental and sustainability education. SMS is among 27 schools, three early learning centers, five districts and five postsecondary institutions across the country selected for the award by the U.S. DOE this year. Pictured: Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman; incoming SMS PTA President Leah Dembitzer; SMS Principal Megan Troy; Elyse Tenzer, SMS teacher and co-head of the SMS Garden Program and SMS Green Team; NYS Assemblymember Amy Paulin; Cara Forray, SMS teacher and co-chair of the SMS Garden Program and SMS Green Team; current SMS PTA President Meredith Kent; Michelle Sterling, SMS Sustainability Committee chair and Scarsdale Schools PT Council Sustainability Committee chair; and Assistant Superintendent Edgar McIntosh.
