The Restart Steering Committee, the group tasked with analyzing the school district’s reopening protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, reaffirmed the district’s commitment to 6 feet of physical distancing after a contingent of elementary school parents suggested the district decrease distancing and install barriers to increase the number of students in classrooms.
The three-page report released Nov. 10 said the committee met Oct. 27 to review New York State guidance from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and New York State Education Department (SED), as well as multiple stakeholders before coming to a reaffirming decision on the physical distancing policy.
“Right now, we’re in a period where it looks like numbers of the virus are going up,” said Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach. “There’s no research out there that says barriers do anything beyond stopping larger water droplets. Aerosolized particles float in the air and barriers don’t prevent those from moving around.”
Rauschenbach added that student density within classrooms and buildings also posed a challenge for the district, as increased class sizes could also increase the chance for spread.
On Nov. 8, the Scarsdale Middle School decided to move classes to remote instruction for the day on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. The infection forced approximately 40 students and six teachers into quarantine.
Last week, a large group of parents spoke during the board of education’s public comment period, beseeching the district to bring students in the district’s youngest grades back into the classroom full time. Many parents and residents pointed out that guidance from the DOH allowed for “6 feet of space in all directions between individuals” or the “use of appropriate physical barriers between individuals that do not adversely affect air flow, heating, cooling, or ventilation, or otherwise present a health or safety risk.”
Though the steering committee admitted the DOH guidance did allow for barriers to be used in lieu of 6 feet of physical distancing, the group pointed out that the guidelines included the state’s “minimum requirements” and that school districts were “free to provide additional precautions or increased restrictions.”
According to the letter, members of George Latimer’s office, Westchester County DOH, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and regional superintendents all acknowledged that maintaining 6 feet of physical distance was the more effective mitigation strategy when compared to barriers.
For its school guidance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from other people. The health agency also recommends that when maintaining 6 feet of distance is not feasible, individuals should try to keep as far apart as possible, recognizing that the “closer you are, the more likely it is for respiratory droplets to be passed between people.” In areas where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, the CDC said schools could consider additional strategies “such as installing physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions.”
Rauschenbach told the Inquirer that all Westchester school districts were using 6 feet of physical distancing as a standard, though there were a handful of school districts throughout the state that do use barriers instead of 6 feet of physical distancing. Scarsdale does employ barriers if and when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The restart committee also said that increasing the number of students in the building would negatively impact the ability for the district to properly cohort students into reasonably sized groups. The 6-foot requirement also allowed a number of vulnerable students and teachers to attend classes in person. The Scarsdale Teachers Association also agreed that the district’s restart plan would include 6 feet of physical distancing and the use of masks.
“We’re trying to continue to be vigilant,” said Rauschenbach. “We continue to ask the community to be vigilant of health and safety outside [of school] because everybody doing their part allows the school to stay open as long as humanly possible.”
