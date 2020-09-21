Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP) welcomed its 2020-22 scholarship student, James Kakaire, at a small outdoor gathering Sept. 16. Kakaire arrived from North Carolina last month and quarantined for two weeks before starting classes at Scarsdale High School Sept 10. A junior from North Carolina, Kakaire will attend SHS for 11th and 12th grades while living with Hadley and Gary Lehrman and their family in Greenacres.
Scarsdale STEP was founded in 1966 by Eric Rothschild, one of Scarsdale High School’s prominent history teachers. STEP’s original goal was to share the educational opportunities at Scarsdale High School with students from segregated Southern schools, which had limited resources for minorities. Over the years, STEP has expanded its reach to include promising students of color throughout the United States, including Native American students.
Graduates of the program have attended a wide range of prestigious colleges and universities, including Carnegie Mellon, Emory, Fisk, George Washington, Harvard, Ithaca, Lehigh, University of Pennsylvania, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Washington University in St. Louis, Williams and Yale. Many STEP alumni have continued their education through the graduate level, pursuing law, medical, business, and Ph.D. degrees.
For more information, visit scarsdalestep.org.
