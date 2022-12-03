The Scarsdale Board of Education held two executive sessions Monday, Nov. 28, once to meet with superintendent of schools search consultants from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), once to discuss a pair of disciplinary items related to two employees.

The school board followed up on the meeting with HYA with an email to inform the community that the board will soon enter the interview process of the search after a review of “potential candidates vetted by our search consultants.” The board chose a “slate of candidates to interview,” which is expected to take place the weeks of Dec. 5 and 12.

