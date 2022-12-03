The Scarsdale Board of Education held two executive sessions Monday, Nov. 28, once to meet with superintendent of schools search consultants from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), once to discuss a pair of disciplinary items related to two employees.
The school board followed up on the meeting with HYA with an email to inform the community that the board will soon enter the interview process of the search after a review of “potential candidates vetted by our search consultants.” The board chose a “slate of candidates to interview,” which is expected to take place the weeks of Dec. 5 and 12.
“We expect the Superintendent search process to continue into the new year,” the board wrote. “After interviews are completed, the board and HYA will conduct reference checks and perform other due diligence as determined by the board. The board will continue to meet in Executive Session to select a final candidate, and enter into contract negotiation. A selected group of stakeholders will meet with the final candidate before a contract is executed, and a formal announcement and introduction will be made to the community thereafter.”
The board reminded the community that the search is “confidential” as a way to “attract the most qualified candidates” by protecting their privacy.
“The vast majority of current superintendents and other school leaders will not participate in a search that does not have a commitment to confidentiality, so as not to jeopardize their own positions and their effectiveness in their current roles,” the board wrote. “The highly qualified candidates understandably want to be able to explore even the most attractive new leadership opportunity in confidence.”
All public information about the search is available at https://bit.ly/3OOj7em. The board said it would continue to update the community on the “progress of the search.”
“The Board continues to welcome feedback from the community and all Board member emails can be found on the superintendent search page,” stated the board email. “We remain committed to finding an exceptional Superintendent to lead the Scarsdale Schools in continuing our tradition of the highest quality education.”
Employee matters
Following an executive session, the board reconvened to take public action on the matters of two employees identified only as “XX96” and “XX05.”
The board appointed White Plains-based labor arbitrator and mediator Steve Kasarda as a hearing officer for “disciplinary proceedings” against XX96 in “accordance with Section 75 of the Civil Service Law.” Kasarda will “cause a transcript” of the hearing, which will be given to the board of education, “along with his findings of fact and recommendations as to penalty, if any, for review and final decision by the board.”
In addition, as recommended by interim superintendent of schools Dr. Drew Patrick, XX96 was suspended without pay starting Nov. 23 for 30 calendar days. The resolution noted “should more than 30 calendar days be required for this purpose, the District will later determine whether he shall thereafter remain suspended, with pay, until the completion of the hearing and determination of the charges or whether he will be permitted to return to work.”
In the case of XX05, the board adopted the hearing officer’s decision dated Nov. 15 with a penalty under Section 3020 in State Education Department File No. 38,157, “namely, a five week suspension without pay (with continuation of all other benefits due) to commence on November 28, 2022 and to terminate on December 30, 2022.”
