Earlier this year in February, Association of Scarsdale Teacher Aides and Assistants president Joy Rotker, a teacher aide in Scarsdale since 1999, addressed the board during public comment requesting the district consider offering the employees in her union the option to enroll in the district’s health insurance plans. She was cut off by then-BOE president Karen Ceske, who said her comments had to be “non-personnel” in nature and told her to send her comments to the board.

Rotker returned Wednesday, Oct. 26, to give her speech again and was allowed to do just that. Rotker called T.A.s the “front line in our school district,” being relied on heavily in the educational process, even more so during and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aides have had to “shoulder more responsibilities so that the district can excel and offer our students a progressive education.”

