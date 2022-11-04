Earlier this year in February, Association of Scarsdale Teacher Aides and Assistants president Joy Rotker, a teacher aide in Scarsdale since 1999, addressed the board during public comment requesting the district consider offering the employees in her union the option to enroll in the district’s health insurance plans. She was cut off by then-BOE president Karen Ceske, who said her comments had to be “non-personnel” in nature and told her to send her comments to the board.
Rotker returned Wednesday, Oct. 26, to give her speech again and was allowed to do just that. Rotker called T.A.s the “front line in our school district,” being relied on heavily in the educational process, even more so during and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aides have had to “shoulder more responsibilities so that the district can excel and offer our students a progressive education.”
During the reopening of schools, the aides, Rotker said, were key in bringing elementary students back full time with extra duties, supervising cohorts, doing extra shifts, packing classrooms and distributing materials. They learned Zoom and other relevant technologies in short order and participated in professional development.
The aides have been integral in special education support as well.
“Quite often we are the ones that are charged with helping a child navigate their day,” she said. “We support our students under the supervision of our teachers with how to manage executive functioning challenges. We assist students with social cueing and forging connections with peers. We assist with transitions and reinforce goals that various related service providers are working on with our students. We comfort them when they experience an emotional upset. We problem solve and we are constantly communicating with the classroom teacher. We demonstrate our commitment to supporting our students daily.”
With a substitute teacher shortage, the aides are relied on to help out. With a teacher aide shortage they are also asked to pick up the slack and are often supporting students in different grades, which means a different skillset is required. Rotker said that job candidates want health coverage.
Rotker called the teacher aides a “critical part of our school community,” which administrators, board members and community members had often said in 2020 and 2021.
Rotker said the T.A.s “take care of students and staff,” and want the “same kind of care” for themselves. “We love that job that we do and we would like our own health and well-being to be considered equally important,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.