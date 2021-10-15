And for his next act, Dr. David Graybill will be playing the role of Theater Coordinator and Technical Theater Director at Scarsdale High School and for the Scarsdale School District as a whole.
Much like the various acts of his career that have come before this, Graybill found himself in the right place at the right time to pursue exactly what he was looking for.
After graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1997 Graybill has been around the world serving as assistant tour manager for Peter, Paul and Mary; a professional competitive swing dancer and instructor; theater teacher in California; production manager for the Oakland Ballet; personal assistant to director Steve Brill; theater director in Connecticut; back to school at NYU for a masters; a Shakespeare Institute doctorate; technical theater director at a school in Los Angeles; and now Scarsdale.
“It’s been a ride,” Graybill said.
Graybill was “happy” working in L.A., but there were two realities that hit him when the COVID-19 pandemic struck: 1) Teaching technical theater, including sewing, sound design and using 3D modeling software, is difficult, and 2) he and his wife hadn’t seen their parents, who live in Connecticut and New York City, respectively, in two years.
“When your parents get to be of an age you don’t want that,” Graybill said. “You don’t want to be away for two years. So much could have happened. It came into stark relief that this was something that needed to happen, that we needed to move back to this side of the country.”
While Graybill is based at the high school, he is in charge of all the theaters, sets and production equipment for all seven schools. In addition to maintaining the facilities, Graybill’s goal is to help demystify things like sound and lighting boards so students and staff will be more comfortable mastering them.
“Tech in the recent years had become a little scary for a lot of people,” he said. “I think most people just need permission. They need license to find out what this button does … You’re standing there with them as they’re sort of experimenting with the equipment that they should have been learning and schooled on a long time ago. A lot of times they will find the things that work for them and use the things that work for them, but they don’t go explore the limits of what they have. That’s what I’m here for, to back up everybody.”
In addition, Graybill teaches a technical theater class at the high school where the students learn a new skill every week.
“As a theater generalist because I do at least a little bit of everything it means I can take the kids from working with lights into the shop and actually teach them how to use some of the tools,” he said. “I can take them from there into the costume closet and teach them how to use a sewing machine. We learn to construct a platform and the physics of building up a table. A lot of the skills we learn here in theater can become very useful in life.”
Graybill has already started contributing to his first production, “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee,” directed by Barbara Malecki. The musical will be performed in November. Graybill started working last month on set specs with students, calling it “like a jigsaw” they can “take ownership of.”
Graybill got his start in theater as an eighth grader in Wilton, Connecticut, and continued at NYU.
“That was four years in New York City, so that will change any person,” Graybill said. “It toughened me up. You get used to small time, small town theater and you’re the big fish in the little pond. Then you go there and you’re surrounded by 3,000 of the very big fish in little ponds, so you’re humbled by that experience. It’s not anything more than figuring out what the real world looks and feels like.”
As part of the Playwrights Horizons Theater School, Graybill was “all over the place,” which was by design. You could be an actor, dancer, singer, director, stage manager, dramaturge, lighting designer, set designer or costume designer.
“They tried to give you the holistic approach, give you everything and let you decide,” Graybill said. “That’s kind of where I live. I never found a better educational model than that, where you make sure the students have access to everything and they’ll pick something they really like. Even if they don’t end up making it their career it’s going to enrich whatever they go on to do. I found that to be very telling of my own career. I chose what I wanted to do, which is to be a theater generalist.”
Graybill’s first job was with the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary.
“I toured around with the group that was the opening act for Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream Speech,’” Graybill said. “They were standing right behind him when he said it … You’re speaking and conversing with people that were a part of history … That’s the level of legend we’re talking about.”
Graybill called the two years of touring “humbling.” When it was time to move on he “did the logical thing and decided to become a professional swing dancer.”
At NYU, one of Graybill’s professors had encouraged him to take outside dance classes because he “moved well.” With a 50% full-time student discount at Sandra Cameron Dance Center in Manhattan, Graybill looked at the offerings and chose swing based on having seen the movie 1993 “Swing Kids.” “I needed a place to just relax and let go,” he said.
A Gap commercial featuring Louis Prima’s “Jump, Jive and Wail” and The Brian Setzer Orchestra album “The Dirty Boogie,” featuring the Grammy-winning “Jump, Jive and Wail” cover both dropped in 1998 and in the early 2000s the modern swing movement was still en vogue and Graybill rode the wave for a couple of years. He taught at Dance Manhattan, in North Carolina and in Singapore, while also training to compete.
“It’s been a thing that’s always been part of my life,” he said. “I’m never giving that up.”
Graybill returned from seven months in Singapore 12 days before Sept. 11, 2001, and once the entertainment business shut down for a short time, he realized it was time for his next adventure.
Working in California was going well for Graybill, but he realized he wasn’t cut out for Hollywood. “I love the product, but I don’t necessarily like the process,” he said. “The process was always very long-winded. I’m a theater kid. That’s where I came from, that’s what I enjoy and that’s what I came back to. The live theater aspect of performance, there’s nothing like it.”
Graybill returned to the East Coast with the goal of “breaking into education,” which was no easy task. He eventually went back to NYU for his masters and then decided to apply for a second time to the Shakespeare Institute at Birmingham University in Stratford-upon-Avon. This time he was accepted and finished his Ph.D. in 2018.
“You don’t say no to that and it was life-changing to be over there and to be able to work with the people who are your supervisors and who read your work — these are the people that edit Shakespeare for Oxford and Cambridge,” Graybill said. “This is the end-all of academic Shakespeare work. The people there are world leaders in just about everything Shakespeare … and the fact that they deemed my research and my thesis worthy of a Ph.D. — as something they were proud to have as part of their system — that changed the way I look at theater.”
Graybill is now working on changing the way Scarsdale looks at theater.
“Of late what most of the performing arts people talk the most about are Marvel movies, which has tech in it that even the people who created it don’t understand,” he said. “We are not designing Thor’s hammer here, but we are showing them how you can make it feel like they are. We’re here to create worlds and demystify how we do it to the teachers, to the students, to everyone who wants to learn.”
Cue the spotlight.
(0) comments
