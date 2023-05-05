Scarsdale School District has selected Meghan Troy, principal of Scarsdale Middle School, as its new assistant superintendent for human resources & leadership development after a “robust” two-month search. She will fill the position vacated by Dr. Drew Patrick who took over as interim schools’ superintendent a year ago and will begin his first full year as superintendent as of July 1.
In an email to the community announcing Troy’s appointment, Thursday, May 3, Superintendent Patrick extended congratulations to Troy and acknowledged her “leadership skills and abilities that have made her so successful at SMS to the broader school community.”
He said Troy was selected from “an incredibly talented candidate pool.”
Lat month, the district appointed Andrew Lennon to the position of assistant superintendent for business to replace Stuart Mattey who will retire as of June 30.
With Troy moving to a cabinet leadership position, the district will begin a search for the next middle school principal. It is also looking to hire a new principal for Edgewood Elementary School since Tashia Brown announced her resignation last month.
“As I did with the Edgewood community recently, I want to assure you that we will thoughtfully and diligently act to find a successor to lead Scarsdale Middle School,” Drew wrote in the email. “Like with Edgewood, the timing of this change is relatively late in the hiring season, significantly decreasing our chances of attracting the kind of diverse talent pool we would want. As a result, we will concentrate our efforts on identifying potential candidates to fill the vacancy on an interim basis for one year, reserving the vibrant and robust search process we have come to expect in Scarsdale for next winter.”
He said the district would seek applicants both internally and from outside Scarsdale Schools, with the goal to have the interim SMS principal identified well before the end of this school year.
Drew noted Troy’s leaving the middle school “brings mixed emotions” to the school community since she “has been an exemplary leader [for SMS], and it will be hard to see her move on.”
He continued, “I am confident the good work and strong community she supported will continue to flourish. Meghan’s work was built on a strong, student-centered foundation, and supported through collaboration and consensus in decision-making with faculty, staff, students and parents alike. I am confident those pillars will be maintained and strengthened by the middle school community, as she provides support to SMS in a different way through her new role.”
