The 10 candidates elected Jan. 14 to join the School Board Nominating Committee are Cecilia Anon-Kowalski and Prem Itharat of Edgewood, Swapna Kanekar and Jonathan Lemle of Fox Meadow, Deborah Jeanne Skolnik and Cindy S. Yau of Greenacres, Curtis Parker and “Claire” Yin Yang of Heathcote, Susi D’ambra Coplan and Purnima Srivastava of Quaker Ridge.
Of the total 137 votes cast, nine were mail-in ballots, and there also were two write-in candidates.
The number of votes cast by neighborhood was 21 from Edgewood, 26 from Fox Meadow, 19 from Greenacres, 37 from Heathcote and 34 from Quaker Ridge.
The newly elected committee members will join the existing SBNC members serving three-year terms on the SBNC followed by a two-year term as part of the Administrative Committee. The committee will have its first meeting on Jan. 26 and by the end of March it expects to nominate two candidates for the Scarsdale Board of Education to fill the seats currently held by Scott Silberfein and Chris Morin who both completed two three-year terms on the school board.
All Scarsdale residents are welcome to propose board of education candidates to the SBNC at sbncchair@gmail.com. The SBNC-nominated school board candidates, along with any other candidates who may choose to run, will stand for public election May 19 at the same time as the school budget vote.
Also during the vote, 21 amendments to the SBNC Resolution were passed. A total of 125 Resolution ballots were cast in the election, of which nine were mail-in ballots.
