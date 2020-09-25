After results Sept. 15 for each school’s water test showed low to moderate levels of Legionella bacteria in the water at Quaker Ridge School and Scarsdale Middle School, the district covered all non-UV filtrated bottle filling stations on the same day, and installed all new UV filtrated bottle filling stations at QRS and SMS within 48 hours, according to Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey, who responded by email to follow-up questions from the Inquirer on Sept. 23.
Mattey said the district also installed new UV filtrated bottle filling stations in the majority of its other buildings by Monday, Sept. 21. “The rest of the buildings are about 95% complete,” he said, “with only a few remaining bottle fillers to be replaced.”
Mattey told the Inquirer the school district had not received reports of anyone being affected by Legionella bacteria.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the district took action in regard to water fountains and bottle fillers prior to the arrival of students for in-person learning earlier this month. According to Mattey, the district disengaged single bubbler type water fountains and disengaged the fountain part of dual fountain/bottle filler stations.
