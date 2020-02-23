In 1989, when Jeffrey Deskovic was only 16 years old, he was identified by police in Peekskill, New York, as a suspect in the case of the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl from his school. According to Deskovic, he was “shy and didn’t fit in with his classmates,” and was emotional about the murder, which caused another classmate to tell the police they should look at Deskovic as a suspect. The police determined Deskovic fit a “psychological profile,” which led to interrogation and then his conviction for the crime.
Thirty years later, Deskovic, now an exoneree living in Westchester County, joined Scarsdale resident Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor and current candidate for Westchester County district attorney, to speak at Scarsdale High School about issues related to criminal justice reform.
On Feb. 5, at the invitation of the SHS Innocence Club, Deskovic told the audience he was “naive and wanted to be a police officer when he grew up,” so he believed police detectives when they pretended they wanted him to help them in their investigation. Deskovic actually skipped school one day thinking he was going to assist them.
However, instead of engaging his help, Deskovic said, detectives drove him to an undisclosed location some 40 minutes away, hooked him up to a polygraph machine, and forcibly interrogated him for about seven hours. No one knew where he was or how to find him. His mother was not informed of his whereabouts, and he was not given a lawyer. When one police detective convinced him that the others would harm him if he did not confess, he feared for his life.
Believing it was his only way to get home that day, Deskovic said, he made up a story confessing to the crime using evidence the police had told him about, and details he had read in the newspaper.
Later, DNA testing showed that evidence collected from the body of the victim did not match Deskovic’s DNA. However, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on the victim testified that the DNA mismatch was due to other alleged sexual activity by the victim, even though there was no evidence of any prior contact. Using the forced confession and the medical examiner’s questionable testimony, the district attorney was able to get a conviction.
Deskovic spent 16 years in prison trying to overturn his conviction. He lost seven appeals and had his parole requests turned down.
It was only after the real killer in that case was arrested for killing someone else that Deskovic finally got his break. The DNA from that crime scene was recorded into a DNA database and found to match the DNA obtained from the victim in Deskovic’s case. With help from the Innocence Project and a new district attorney who allowed Deskovic to have further testing without litigation, Deskovic was freed and exonerated.
Deskovic noted that his story is not an isolated case and in fact while he was in jail, he personally knew 17 other inmates who were eventually exonerated.
In a question-and-answer session, SHS students asked Deskovic what it was like to be in prison. He described it as a horrific experience in a maximum security adult prison: he was “attacked, and had to battle depression and thoughts of suicide.” But he never gave up. While in prison, Deskovic got his GED high school equivalency diploma and fulfilled most of his college credits. When he was released, Mercy College gave him a scholarship to finish his B.A. He then obtained a master’s degree in criminal justice and put himself through law school at Pace University, where Rocah was one of his law professors.
He currently has his own foundation — The Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation for Justice — which works to help exonerate others who have been wrongfully convicted and to pass legislation to deter wrongful convictions.
Deskovic has many ideas on ways to decrease the number of wrongful convictions, including mandatory continuous video camera recordings during interrogations to deter police misconduct.
Rocah agreed that reforms should be made in the criminal justice system. As a former prosecutor, she said she recognizes there are cases where there are bad actors on the prosecution’s side and, in other cases, there is no bad intent but professionals get “tunnel vision,” where they are so focused on a suspect that they fail to recognize red flags that could suggest innocence. Past wrongful convictions should be used to help better identify the red flags that all prosecutors should watch for.
Rocah said she believes in an open-door policy for defense attorneys to discuss their evidence with prosecutors and she noted that prosecutors should pay attention when defense attorneys say their client is innocent.
If elected DA, Rocah said, she plans to create an Independent Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) to review cases in which convicted inmates allege their innocence. She also said it is important to have exonerees involved in the process of setting up the CIU.
— Scott Goldban, a junior at Scarsdale High School, is the founder and president of the SHS Innocence Club, which raises awareness about wrongful convictions and false imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.