SMS Popham House eighth grader Isabelle “Izzy” Zhu of Ridgedale Road earned a silver medal for exceptional work in digital arts in the 2021 Scholastic Awards national arts and writing competition.
More than 80,000 students submitted nearly 230,000 works of art and writing to the 2021 Scholastic Awards. Only 2,000 works received a national medal, which means Zhu’s work is within the top 1% of all submissions.
Christopher Wisniewski, executive director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the nonprofit organization that presents the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, announced Zhu’s achievement in a letter in March, saying her work was selected by “some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts for excellence in originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.”
Since 1923, the awards have celebrated teen artists and writers from across the country. Zhu joins the ranks of notable alumni, including Tschabalala Self, Stephen King, Kay WalkingStick, Charles White, Joyce Carol Oates and Andy Warhol — all of whom won Scholastic Awards when they were teens, according to Wisniewski’s letter.
Zhu’s work will be published in the alliance’s online galleries at artandwriting.org in June, and her name will be listed in its Yearbook 2021, a companion publication to The Best Teen Art and The Best Teen Writing anthologies, which feature a selection of work by national medalists.
