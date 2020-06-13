Last weekend, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning June 26, high schools will be permitted to hold live graduation ceremonies limited to 150 people. Edgemont High School was already planning a July 28 ceremony, with an official plan still to be determined. Superintendent Victoria Kniewel said the announcement doesn’t help in the school’s final event planning. “We are holding out for more possibilities during the next phase of reopenings in July,” she said.
Cuomo’s declaration seems to be a bigger win for Scarsdale High School seniors, who had been told they would have a virtual graduation and car parade on June 23. However, early on principal Ken Bonamo said the school would keep its options open should there be any changes, and this news qualifies. Bonamo called the announcement “a gift” and said the district is “excited we can give something to the parents and students. But we also want to be sure to follow all the rules and [do an event] in a responsible way.”
Bonamo met with the Senior Events Committee Monday and Wednesday this week and hopes to have an official plan that follows social distancing guidelines as early as late this week. This new in-person event will be in addition to the June 23 virtual celebration and car parade. “This [event] will be an add-on to replicate the in-person piece that’s missing.” Bonamo said. “We want to have the most robust celebration possible, but one that is legal and safe.”
— reporting by Valerie Abrahams
School boards to meet
Scarsdale will convene virtual meetings on June 16 and 17 to open and close the polls and will livestream the ballot counting process. Links are available at scardaleschools.org on the home page calendar scroll box.
All e-learning classes in Scarsdale will finish the 2019-20 year on June 18.
Edgemont’s virtual school board meetings will take place on June 17 at 7 p.m. and June 23 at 8 p.m. All e-learning in Edgemont will finish the 2019-20 year on June 17.
Retirees honored
The Scarsdale Board of Education and district administrators acknowledged and thanked 10 retirees at the school board meeting June 8.
Summing up the online recognition event, Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said to the retirees, “You have given us your work lives as trusted colleagues. You have inspired students and colleagues in immeasurable and indelible ways. You have taught us many life lessons through your actions and deeds. You have exemplified the best of public education, and the best that Scarsdale has to offer. When someone does this consistently for a handful of students, we call them a good educator. When one does this for several years with hundreds of students, we call them an expert. When one commits their life’s work to this, and shapes the lives of countless students, we proudly call them a Scarsdale retiree … you are all a part of that special family.”
Greenacres: Josephine Accarino, teacher aide, 22 years;
Luisa Gionta, teacher aide, 25 years
Edgewood: Elaine Dobrydnio, teacher aide, 40 years;
Syl Morrone, computer aide, 14 years
Scarsdale high school: Laura Estersohn, math teacher, 23 years; Thomas Maguire, social studies teacher, 31 years; Maria Valentin, social studies teacher, 18 years
Scarsdale middle school: Heidi Kaplan, math teacher, 39 years; Rene Lund, special education teacher, 32 years
District: Vicki Presser, public relations, 18 years
Honor educators, graduates
As the school year winds down, and in light of the dedication of our great Scarsdale staff and the achievements of the class of 2020, the SHS PTA encourages the community to consider honoring students or district educators — teachers, aides, principals, counselors, deans and retirees — by making a contribution to the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund for College.
Each year, this scholarship fund provides grants to SHS seniors in need of help with paying for their first year of college tuition.
For a minimum tax-deductible donation of $20 per person you wish to honor, a letter will be emailed to your honorees notifying them of your donation. Note that additional tax-deductible donations are also greatly appreciated.
Go to https://bit.ly/3fheGWm to place orders, which must be received by June 19. Contact Seema Jaggi at seemajaggi@me.com with any questions.
