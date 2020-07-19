School districts in New York State have their work cut out for themselves as they prepare to deliver their own specific reopening plans to the state by July 31.
On July 13, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) presented a 28-page reopening guidance slide show to the Board of Regents and the New York State Department of Health released its own interim guidance, a detailed 23-page document that district officials had to affirm having read.
“Everybody wants to reopen schools, but you only reopen if it’s safe to reopen, and that’s determined by the data,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing that day. He added, “If you have the virus under control, reopen. If you don’t have the virus under control, then you can’t reopen. We’re not going to use our children as the litmus test and we’re not going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered. It’s that simple.”
According to a press release from Cuomo’s office, the “data-driven guidance for reopening schools” will be based on science: “Schools in a region can reopen if that region is in Phase IV of reopening and if its daily infection rate remains below 5 percent or lower using a 14-day average since unPAUSE [phased reopening] was lifted. Schools will close if the regional infection rate rises above 9 percent, using a 7-day average, after August 1. New York State will make the formula determination during the week of August 1 to 7.”
Final NYSED guidance was scheduled for release Wednesday, but was delayed to Thursday, July 16. Based on the preliminary information released Monday, the health and safety protocols schools need to focus on are health checks, social distancing, management of ill persons, health hygiene, face coverings and PPE, and cleaning and disinfecting.
The “top priority” in the preliminary guidance is social-emotional well-being during the transition, “not at the expense of academics, but in order to create the mental, social, and emotional space for academic learning to occur.”
Facilities usage includes potential changes to “expand their physical footprint or change the way they utilize spaces.” In regards to fire and lockdown drills, they will still be conducted if/when school is in-person and “districts must plan to ensure that social distancing measures are considered.”
The document calls school buses “an extension of the classroom” and notes that “services need to be provided to all with consistency and equity.” Mandatory requirements include: regular cleaning/disinfecting of buses, trained and supported bus staff, routing considerations, training for students on getting on and off buses, in addition to mask-wearing, and staggered loading/unloading at schools.
Attendance, whether in-person or for remote learning, will still be reported to the state, chronic absenteeism must be addressed by districts.
Scheduling scenarios must be created for in-person instruction, remote instruction and hybrid instruction, giving students, families and staff “as much advanced notice as practicable.”
While there will be some flexibility with teaching and learning, mandatory requirements include: 1) “Clear opportunities for equitable instruction for all students”; 2) “Maintain continuity of learning when using any of the three instruction models”; 3) “Standards-based instruction”; 4) “Substantive daily interaction (teacher to students and students to teacher)”; 5) “Clear communication plans between parents and schools.”
When it comes to technology, schools are expected to make sure all students and staff are equipped for remote learning while they “provide multiple ways for students to participate in learning and demonstrate mastery of learning standards in remote/blended models.”
Schools must come up with plans for special education and students and families who speak different primary languages.
Further details from NYSED were expected Thursday.
Scarsdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman sent a letter to the community on July 14 talking about the three potential ways school would start in September. “All of these structures will require significant changes from our usual operations, and all keep the health and safety of students, families, and staff at the forefront of our decision-making,” he wrote.
On July 15, the district sent a reopening survey to parents.
“This survey will ask parents to share their thoughts regarding possible scenarios for the opening of school,” Hagerman wrote in his letter. “We know that our restart efforts need to consider the developmental level of our students, so the survey has sub-sections for parents who have children in Kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3-5, Middle School (6-8), and High School (9-12). This will allow us to more easily analyze the responses of parents at each level.
“Combined with a detailed survey of District faculty and staff, this parent feedback will provide a full picture of the attitudes, interests, and needs of our community.”
