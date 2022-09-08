Despite the rain, the first day of school for Scarsdale and Edgemont was bright and cheery on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Educators hope it is a positive sign for a year with minimal — or no — interruptions due to COVID-19.
“Even with the rain it was one of the best starts I’ve ever had in my career and I’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” Scarsdale’s Quaker Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Felix Gil said. “The kids just came back so enthusiastic and the teachers as well, I think in large part because we had a more typical summer and we returned to a more typical year.”
After masks were made optional by the state in early March of last school year, there were still many who chose to wear them. That number has gone down significantly as schools reopened normally this week for the first time since the fall of 2019.
“More kids are comfortable opting not to have them on, so we are seeing more faces, which is great,” Gil said. “We communicate so much through our expressions. There is something lost when you have the mask on. I think all that is gained back this year. It’s definitely a different feeling and much more positive than we could have imagined. You really don’t know what you don’t have until you’re missing it. We definitely lost so much of that personal experience over the course of the pandemic, which came back many times now with the start of the year.”
One of the major returns to normal this year will be having schoolwide assemblies. Quaker Ridge expects to go back to holding one each month, starting with a welcome back assembly in the coming months. There will be others for theater, music and special guests throughout the school year.
“Bringing people together as a community is really key for us and we’re doing that again this year,” Gil said. “That hasn’t happened in several years, so we’re looking forward to that.”
At Seely Place Elementary School in Edgemont, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this past spring, principal Eve Feuerstein was thrilled to see every space of the building being used in the way they were intended — from classrooms to the lunchroom to the all-purpose room. She said they were “filled with the wonderful sound of chatter and laughter.”
In an email to parents, Feuerstein wrote, “Even with a rainy and wet start, the first day of school went very smoothly … We began the day with a whole school assembly, which was the first one in a few years!”
The festivities included saying The Pledge of Allegiance and the No Place for Hate pledge. Feuerstein read the inspirational “I Wish You More” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld as part of Seely’s schoolwide One School One Book program. On a day filled with wishes, Feuerstein’s were answered with a day of rejuvenation, she said.
At Scarsdale Middle School, principal Meghan Troy beamed about an opening day that was “filled with energy and excitement” as each grade level had their own unique set of circumstances.
“In many ways, it was even more special because there is a real appreciation for this feeling of a normal opening,” Troy said. “After spending time in our building last week, our sixth grade students joined us with fewer worries and concerns about building logistics. Our seventh grade students are in the ‘middle of the middle’ and are looking forward to enjoying middle school since they are not the youngest or the oldest.
“Finally, our eighth grade students joined us as our most seasoned students, the leaders and role models for our younger students. We are thrilled that they will finish their time at SMS with an engaging and more familiar final year.”
Another boost as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted is more interaction with parents in the school buildings. Parents volunteering with pizza day sales has been a big highlight at the middle school.
“As I walked through the hallways, you could see the smiles on people’s faces and feel the joy in the air,” Troy said. I look forward to continuing this same experience during the upcoming school year.”
Scarsdale High School principal Ken Bonamo said the first day was “a great day” with traditional opening assemblies in the auditorium, which last happened when this year’s graduating class was entering freshman year.
“The positive energy coming from the students was in the air,” Bonamo said. “Aside from helping some younger students find their way to a class in the labyrinth in the hallways, all seemed to go quite smoothly as far as I could tell. The experience of the past few years has made us grateful for the familiar aspects of school. And as always, the beginning of a school year offers everyone a fresh start and a new beginning, a blank slate open for opportunities and achievements.”
The biggest adjustment came for the grade 7-12 students at Edgemont Junior/Senior High School and it had nothing to do with COVID-19. This year, the school moved from a nine-period schedule to six periods, with classes lasting 55 minutes as opposed to 40. There are also only two lunch periods instead of four.
“I think going into the year, particularly the first day, I think everyone was a little anxious to see how that would work,” principal Kyle Hosier said. “Would there be a lot of confusion? Would kids know where to go? Would the adults know where to go? Honestly, I think it went really smoothly. The students seemed to know exactly what to do and where to go and the feedback I got from teachers is they felt really good about the 55 minutes.”
Hosier said teachers often felt “kind of rushed” at the end of periods trying to finish up lessons, so now they have the time to achieve their daily goals in a more productive way. “The pace of the lesson they much more appreciate,” he said.
Hosier said the students he spoke with had “a good first day” and “appreciate feeling like it’s a regular, traditional school year,” and the energy was definitely present.
“It was good to hear kids having a good time with each other,” Hosier said. “We’re talking about joy coming back to school and with the changes with COVID restrictions we saw that on Day One.”
Even though last spring was as close to normal as it had been since the pandemic hit in March 2020, there was “a sense it still felt like it was a COVID year,” Hosier said. Edgemont is respecting the personal choice of masking, but the principal noted that mask-wearing is way down, which is helping spark greater “connections and interactions.”
Hosier looks forward to a school dance this fall, is excited to see athletic events already taking place and said field trips will be next to return.
“That’s going to have a huge impact,” he said. “We’re going to be able to do a lot of the things that we missed, and students are going to be able to connect in ways they haven’t been able to. That’s going to make a big difference.”
