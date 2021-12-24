Greenburgh police responded Dec. 16 to Edgemont High School on White Oak Lane and met with Superintendent Victoria Kniewel who said she had been advised by the principal that a 13-year-old male student suggested there was a gun hidden in one of the school bathrooms. The student was suspended two days earlier for making a threat against the school. He told other students he’d hidden a gun in a bathroom. Police checked every bathroom in the building, including bathrooms in private offices. No gun was found.
Police went to the student’s house and spoke with his parents. The father said he owns firearms and he is the only person in the house with access. He showed police documentation proving that he is permitted to possess firearms. He said he’d already checked to make sure his weapons were secure and said he would check his son’s bedroom to see if he has anything that could cause harm to himself or others. Police updated Superintendent Kniewel regarding the home visit.
Noncredible threats on TikTok
Scarsdale Schools messaged the community Dec. 16 regarding news reports about “generalized threats” against schools nationwide, which was purported to take place Dec. 17. The threats were posted to TikTok and on other social media outlets. The school email stated, “These viral posts have been investigated by police and are believed to have originated from outside the United States” and they were “deemed to be non-credible,” with no specific threat against local students or schools.
School officials said they took precautionary steps by contacting district security consultants and the Scarsdale Police Department, with a stronger police presence at the schools Dec. 16 “in an abundance of caution.”
— Staff reports
