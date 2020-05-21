Statewide, all school board elections and budget votes will be on June 9, conducted by absentee ballot. School district clerks will send eligible voters absentee ballots with postage-paid return envelopes.
However, if you don’t receive an absentee ballot in the mail by June 1, contact Scarsdale District Clerk Honore Adams at hadams@scarsdaleschools.org.
Completed ballots must be returned to the clerks by June 9 at 5 p.m.
Students and other school district residents who are qualified to vote but are not previously registered with the school district or the Westchester Board of Elections must register by May 26 to vote in this election. Register with the Westchester County Board of Elections by submitting an online application to the Department of Motor Vehicles at https://on.ny.gov/2Xi1md7.
Once registered, voters must submit an electronic absentee ballot request form by June 2.
Scarsdale residents can fill in the form online at https://bit.ly/2Zs0Coj.
Edgemont residents who need to register and request an absentee ballot must do so through the DMV website.
According to New York Education Law, residents are eligible to vote on the district budget and the election of school board candidates if they are:
1) a United States citizen
2) at least 18 years of age (as of the date of the election)
3) a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election, and
4) otherwise not ineligible to vote under Section 5-106 of the New York Election Law.
College students
College students who are at least 18 years old and have been living at home for at least 30 consecutive days prior to June 9 can request absentee ballots if they wish to vote in the school election. The request form is online at https://bit.ly/2Zs0Coj.
“The fact that they may have registered to vote in another state would not, in our opinion, bar the college student from being issued an absentee ballot,” the district clerk wrote in a statement to the Inquirer. “Should college students wish to reregister to vote with the Westchester County Board of Elections, which would represent a further expression of their intent to continue residing in Scarsdale, they are free to do so.”
Board of Education elections
The terms for school board candidates are for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023.
The Edgemont School Board Nominating Committee selected Monica Sganga and Jennifer DeMarrais to fill two impending vacancies on the school board.
In Scarsdale, three candidates are vying for two seats. Amber Yusuf and Robert Klein are on the School Board Nominating Committee slate. Fox Meadow resident Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez, who announced her candidacy on May 11, is running independently. The two highest vote recipients will win.
The Scarsdale League of Women Voters will host a Candidate Forum on Zoom on Sunday, May 31 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The three candidates running in the upcoming school board election will be participating in the forum.
The league encourages everyone to register to attend the virtual Candidate Forum at https://bit.ly/2zPpQCr to hear the candidates answer questions and discuss issues. You will have an opportunity to contribute questions to be answered by the candidates through the form, https://forms.gle/vfiwbmnjCBZjWa849.
School budgets
The proposed 2020-21 budget for Scarsdale schools is $162 million, a 1.19% increase from 2019-20, and a tax levy increase of $2.4 million, or 1.66%. That translates to a 1.5% tax rate increase for Scarsdale residents, and 2.31% for residents in the Mamaroneck strip.
Edgemont’s proposed 2020-21 budget is $63,677,081.The anticipated tax rate increase is 2.99% with a projected budget-to-budget increase of 3.75%. In an email to residents May 21, members of the school board stated, “The proposed budget was first developed, and then revised due to pandemic-related state aid cuts and out of concern for the current financial stress for all taxpayers. Based on how the state’s tax cap is calculated, this budget is now $546,000 below the 2% tax cap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.