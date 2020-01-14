The Scarsdale School board voted unanimously to adopt the 2019-20 budget plan in April and voters approved the plan in May. The $160,782,597 budget increased by $2.9 million, which is 1.86 percent more than the 2018-19 budget. The tax levy increased to $148.6 million versus the prior year’s actual levy of $145.3 million, an increase of 2.27 percent over 2018-19, and was below the maximum increase allowed by the tax cap law. The amount of taxes for the average Scarsdale homeowner increased 1.63 percent. The district also set a goal to keep the prior year surplus amount at $1.1 million for future budgets.
Education staffing increased by a net increase of 1.8 full-time teacher and support staff, which reflects a net decrease of 2.1 full-time teachers at the elementary level due to a decrease in overall enrollment. Also, 2.8 full-time instructors teachers came onboard at the high school in the areas of STEAM, mathematics, science and student academic support. The budget plan showed $2.6 million overall growth in this category, but the cost is partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in obligations for employee benefits.
The budget for facilities totaled $12 million, up by $1.2 million from 2018-19. The annual appropriation for planned repairs and plant improvements was $1.4 million, down $112,508 from 2018-19. Safety, security and emergency management saw a 175% increase over the previous year as $1.3 million was budgeted for an expanded visitor management system, security consultation, and infrastructure to install security cameras.
Edgemont Schools’ budget for 2019-20 reflected a $1.8 million rise in the tax levy, up from $51.9 million in the prior year to $53.7 million in 2019-20. The total budget was set at $61.3 million, up $2.2 million from the prior year’s $59.1 million budget. Assistant superintendent Susan Shirken said running a school district is a “people business” and paying those people makes up 78% of the budget. Salaries saw a $1.4 million budget-to-budget rise from $32.1 million in the 2018-19 budget to $33.5 million. In addition, health insurance costs rose by $290,000 but contributions to retirement were expected to drop by $200,000. Total personnel costs were expected to increase $1.6 million to $47.7 million. Edgemont added teachers in the previous few years to deal with the rise in student enrollment. According to district estimates, enrollment will be approximately 2,025 students in 2020 and 2,061 students in 2024.
As for the district’s nontax revenue, Edgemont’s share of state funding dropped from $4.5 million this year to $4.3 million in 2019-20. In addition, a few out-of-district families took their students out of Edgemont Schools, bringing revenue from tuition down $65,000. However, the district expected to see some nontax revenue increases. Usually, Edgemont takes $1 million from its fund balance to put toward the budget. In the current year, that number was set to rise by an extra $165,000.
The district also expected additional placements in the district from other school districts, and tuition from those placements was expected to rise to $186,000 in 2019-20.
Scarsdale Board of Education
Scarsdale residents saw three members of the Scarsdale Board of Education step down. Although eligible for re-election to the school board, Nina Cannon announced she would not seek a second term; she, Bill Natbony and Lee Maude attended their final board of education business meeting June 10.
The newly elected school board members Ron Schulhof, Karen Ceske and Carl Finger began their three-year terms July 1, and board members voted unanimously July 11 to reappoint Scott Silberfein as president of the board. The board further voted to allow Silberfein to resign after six months of service and grant the position to Pamela Fuehrer, who was reappointed vice president. After resigning, Silberfein would stay a board member and a new vice president could be appointed, if the board decides to do so later this month. Both Silberfein and Fuehrer were interested in the school board’s presidential position, but rules barred the two from serving as co-presidents.
The Scarsdale School board unanimously approved the 2019-20 districtwide safety and emergency management plan effective Sept. 1. Updated in June and conditionally approved at the board meeting on Sept. 23, the plan outlined the district’s guidelines for dealing with any event that could cause harm to members of the school community or disrupt the educational process.
The board also approved updates to the plans in October. In order to reduce risk, the plan calls for various intervention strategies to get ahead of potential incidents with annual training for school safety officers and de-escalation, nonviolent conflict resolution and peer mediation safety training for school staff. The plan states the district could also provide de-escalation training to other staff on an annual basis and that each building will have staff trained in these facets.
Twelve candidates were elected in January to serve on the School Board Nominating Committee: David Benderson, Amy Schiff, Laura Gelblum, Seema Jaggi, Todd Cohen, Jennifer Fischer, Xue Su, Anirudi Bansal, Chris Marks, Laura Ying Liu, Ekta Sahni and Robert Tepper.
Edgemont Board of Education
In September, board members awarded a contract for district architectural and engineering services to Elmsford-based Fuller & D’Angelo to update a room utilization study and determine the district’s spatial needs. In December, the district launched a public listening period as it prepared to explore options for defining and financing facilities expansion.
In October, the board heard the district’s vision for the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) initiatives, with a planned expansion of the curriculum into seventh and eighth grades in the 2020-21 school year. A rollout of STEAM units began in 2017 with a fifth-grade computational thinking course, sixth- and seventh-grade robotics courses, and eighth-grade robotics and coding courses. In the 2020-21 school year, seventh-graders for the first 10-week semester will take a design and modeling foundation class and then take 10 weeks of either computer science for innovators and makers, medical detectives, or energy and the environment in their second semester. Eighth-graders will take a full year of two specialized courses, choosing automation and robotics or app creators or green architecture.
Scores
Students sat for two days of standardized testing as required by the New York State Education Department. The results released in August showed 85% of Scarsdale students in grades 3 through 8 scored proficient on the English Language Arts exams and 88% scored proficient on the math exams. The scores show little change from last year’s results.
Statewide, Scarsdale students scored well above the state averages, with 85% of Scarsdale students proficient on the ELA exams compared to 45.4%, and 88% proficient on the math exams compared to 46.7% statewide.
The results for Edgemont showed 79% of Edgemont School District students in grades 3 through 8 scored proficient on the English Language Arts exams and 85% scored proficient on the math exams. The scores show little change from last year’s results. Statewide, Edgemont students scored well above the state averages, with 79% of Edgemont students proficient on the ELA exams compared to 45.4%, and 85% proficient on the math exams compared to 46.7% statewide.
Retirements
As Edgewood Elementary School prepared to celebrate its centennial year in May, the school’s longtime principal, Scott Houseknecht, announced his plan to retire after 29 years. Houseknecht was one of the village’s longest serving school administrators. Under his leadership, several initiatives took root over the last three decades, including the school’s Student Involvement Council — which met with Houseknecht to exchange ideas about student programming — and the popular Edgewood University program, a six-week course that allowed students to study student-prescribed topics in multiage groups. In 2019, the program was rebranded as Edgewood Academy and aligned with the school’s centennial anniversary.
Faye Turitz retired after 11 years as a secretary at the Scarsdale Alternative School. She worked in the Scarsdale School system for 17 years and shepherded the A-School yearbook, spring fair and many other events the A-School community planned.
Two long-term members of the Scarsdale Theater Department left in 2019 as well — Steve Bogardus, who led the theater tech program, and music director Craig Sherman.
During his 16 years at SHS, Bogardus taught students the ins and outs of the backstage business, from set building to stage managing.
Concluding a 38-year teaching career — 30 of which he spent teaching jazz improvisation, multiple independent studies, a saxophone quartet, the applied music program and two levels of music theory and directing the music program for Scarsdale students — Sherman oversaw the entire music program across the district as director of performing arts since 2007.
Scarsdale Middle School tech teacher and SVAC volunteer Stephen Rambone retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year. For half of his 43 years as an EMT for the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Rambone would run straight to the SVAC station from Scarsdale Middle School, where he taught technology, to start his shift at 4 p.m. After attending to ambulance calls across the community, Rambone would sleep over at the station, then return to school at 7 a.m. As a seventh grade technology class teacher, Rambone said he wanted students to be independent — using tools, materials and knowledge to solve problems.
New and improved
After years on the drawing board, the plan to install permanent LED lights at Butler Field and athletic track took a major step forward in June when the school board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that Maroon & White would fundraise a major portion of the $800,000 cost of the project. The board also gave the athletics booster organization the thumbs up for its donor recognition plan. Maroon & White made a final push to meet its fundraising goal this month, with plans to install the lights this summer.
Construction at the Greenacres School began immediately after the last day of school in June — a project that comprises about 44% of the school’s $65 million 2018 bond. In April, the school board approved mechanical, plumbing and electrical bids for the planned renovation and construction. In October, the Greenacres Neighborhood Association met at Greenacres Elementary School to bring residents up to date on the project’s first phase and to lead a tour of the new classrooms. The renovations were deemed necessary to remedy the 100-year-old school’s relatively small room sizes, which conflicted with modern teaching trends such as interactive and project-based learning that’s replaced the model of teaching to kids sitting at desks.
Scarsdale Middle School adopted a new, easier dismissal protocol in May. The new program, aptly called School Dismissal Manager, gave parents easy access via web or app to alert the school about updated plans for their students. An aspect of pickups that did not change is that SMS students still need to sign out when they leave the building and they must be picked up at the upper circle. The same dismissal program has been used in Scarsdale’s elementary schools since September 2017.
The arts
In January, the Scarsdale High School Drama Club produced two contemporary one-act plays captained by young thespians turned directors — “Property Rites,” directed by then-Drama Club president Matthew Kutzin and “Show and Spell,” directed by then-VP Jamie Robelen.
Later that month, more than 100 Greenacres Elementary School students in kindergarten to fifth grade showcased their acting skills in “The Little Mermaid Jr.” The show coincided with a food drive, in which every audience member was asked to bring a nonperishable food item to gain admission to the performance.
In May, while most SHS seniors were taking part in Senior Options, about 50 students returned to the high school after work and classes to practice for the senior class play — “Bye Bye Birdie.”
Fall productions included Edgemont High School student thespians in “12, Angry,” a gender-neutral version of “12 Angry Men,” and SHS Drama Club actors in “Cinderella,” with more characters and songs than the original tale, as well as a few innovative plot twists and turns.
New hires
Tashia Brown was named the new Edgewood School principal in April, coming to Scarsdale from Ridgeway Elementary School in White Plains, where she served as principal since 2010.
Chris Coughlin moved from Fox Lane High School in Bedford to Scarsdale Middle School as assistant principal, replacing Larry Chatzinoff who retired at the end of June.
Melissa Feinberg, assistant principal at Fox Meadow Elementary School, was promoted to fill the principal position as of July 1,replacing interim principal Karen Eldon.
In Edgemont, Marisa Ferrara was named assistant principal at Greenville Elementary School in May, a new position created in response to increased enrollment at the school — 564 students attended Greenville as of 2019, up from about 450 in 2006. Ferrara’s main responsibilities as assistant principal include helping with budgetary matters, supervising teacher aides, creating and overseeing the school’s new arrival, dismissal and safety procedures at the school.
A month later, in June, Julia Huang was named assistant principal for Seely Place Elementary School, assisting principal Eve Feuerstein with budgeting, staff supervision and day-to-day procedures like dismissal. Seely Place enrollment increased from 480 in the 2005-06 school year to 539 in the 2016-17 year, which prompted the school board to approve the additional administrative position.
Other school news
Vaping became a major health concern in 2019, and student use of e-cig devices presumably triggered fire alarms often in Scarsdale High School.
Areas with high volume alarm activations were monitored by video cameras and aides periodically check bathrooms. District leadership took a proactive approach to combat vaping beyond monitoring and catching kids in the act by educating students about the risks associated with vaping. The school administrators spearheaded an effort at the high school to stop nicotine addiction by collaborating with an eight-week group nicotine cessation program offered by an addiction treatment center.
Amazing Afternoons, an array of after-school programs at Edward Williams School in Mount Vernon, ended after two decades. Many Scarsdale volunteers and community members helped make the program happen, and enriched the lives of elementary school children through academic and youth development activities such as homework help, computer skills, music, literacy, arts and crafts, sports, nutrition and conflict resolution. The program started 20 years ago by Mary Figueroa of WJCS and Rabbi Richard Jacobs of Westchester Reform Temple, and continued in a partnership between Westchester Jewish Community Services and the Mount Vernon City School District.
Vandalism surfaced at SHS last fall, including a piece of swastika graffiti found in a bathroom stall, etched into a toilet paper dispenser. Two weeks later, students told high school administrators they saw offensive graffiti in one of the boys’ bathrooms. Principal Kenneth Bonamo wrote to the school community, saying that if one member of the community feels unwelcome or distressed by these incidents, that is one person too many.
In September, just three days before the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit, SHS students organized a before-school assembly at the school’s Brewster Road entrance in support of government legislation to protect the planet. The action coincided with the Global Climate Strike, a worldwide demonstration in which activists called for their governments to intervene for the good of the Earth. The goal of the SHS strike was to acknowledge and stand in solidarity with those participating in the Global Youth Climate Strike, as well as to inform the Scarsdale community of the issues at stake.
