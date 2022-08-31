There was nothing amateur about Charlie Berridge’s record-setting win at the 2022 New York State Amateur Championship that wrapped up at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Aug. 11. Berridge’s 14-under was the best to-par ever, smashing the record set 10 years ago at Elmira.
Representing Wykagyl, Berridge, a 2021 Scarsdale High School graduate and rising sophomore at Cal Berkeley (USC), shot 70-65-67-68-270 to beat runner-up Jason Lohwater of Brook-Lea Country Club by three strokes.
Freshman year at USC, Berridge played in one tournament in the fall, four in the spring, including two in Cal’s lineup. He was named the team’s Most Improved Player for the year. He placed 67th at the Pac-12 Championships in April with a 25-over 309.
For Scarsdale, Berridge helped the Raiders win three Section 1 team titles, missing out on the chance to win in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore in 2019, Berridge was the Section 1 runner-up and was named All-State. He was also a key enforcer for Scarsdale’s ice hockey team.
“He’s kind of similar to James [Nicholas], multisport athletes and then once they stayed focused on one sport now golf gets all the focus on that craft and the sky’s the limit,” Scarsdale High School golf coach Andy Verboys said. “Their ceilings are so high. Now being at Cal Berkeley he has that ability and he comes back and he’s playing unbelievable golf.”
Former Scarsdale teammate Jay Allen had won the amateur championship last summer. Allen, a 2020 SHS grad and rising Penn State junior, tied for seventh this year with a 1-under 283. The Scarsdale Golf Club member was three-time All-State for SHS — a school record — losing his senior season, and the chance for a fourth All-State honor, to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to a fourth straight shot at a Section 1 team title.
Allen played in seven tournaments for Penn State last year, winning the Rutherford Intercollegiate with a 3-under 210 in the spring, and was third on the team in stroke average at 73.48.
“He was the medalist as a sophomore at the collegiate level,” Verboys said. “He has that ability to finish out tournaments. It’s one thing to be good, but you’ve got to have that little extra to close the door.”
The amateur event organizers asked previous defending champion Allen to present the trophy to Berridge. “Jay wins it last year, Charlie wins it this year, so we’re like, ‘Next summer is the rubber match,’ and it will be at Charlie’s home course, Wykagyl,” Verboys said. “You think about all the kids and Scarsdale has two kids that win it back to back. It’s amazing.”
They are looking forward to the tiebreaker next summer, with Verboys planning to caddy for Allen.
The amateur was only the second 72-hole even Berridge has played in, the Pac-12 Championships being the first.
“I was super proud of Jay after he won it last year and to be able to win it felt really good,” Berridge said. “I felt like it was the culmination of all my hard work this summer because I had come into the summer having goals to work on and it really came through, felt really good.”
Berridge brings a championship mindset into every match, but to see it come together was rewarding. “I knew I was obviously capable of doing what I did, but to actually do it is another thing,” he said.
Prior to heading to USC, Berridge spent the summer of ’21 playing mostly junior and some amateur tournaments to get ready to play at the next level. “I felt prepared, but it was definitely a wake-up call getting there and playing in my first event,” he said. “The competition is so much better. College athletics in general everyone’s good, so it was a wake-up call that it takes a lot more at the next level.”
With five spots in each match or tournament for 13 players on the team, the competition was fierce. “I think I learned a lot about my game and I learned a lot about what it takes at that level,” Berridge said. “It made me feel like a much better player now than I was before. I definitely learned a lot about my game, what areas I’m missing and what areas I need to get better at.”
This summer Berridge was focusing on his short game and the improvement has been noticeable, especially in his putting. He also focused on being “more creative” with his irons to make different types of shots. Leading up to the amateur championship, Berridge won the 36-hole Michael Hebron at Bethpage and took third in the Ike stroke play.
Berridge will play at the Met Open at Bethpage on Aug. 23 before heading back to school, where he plans to redshirt this year, working out with the team, but playing in amateur events in preparation for his redshirt sophomore year.
“I think having a good summer was really important to me to get a good amount of confidence going into next year,” Berridge said. “Next year for me is just a building year to make sure I come back better than I was. Hopefully I’ll have an even better summer next year and bring that into my redshirt sophomore year.”
Over the past decade, the Raiders have had standouts like Berridge, Allen, Andy Fan, Steven Lee, David Spiro, who just won the club championship at SGC, and 2015 SHS grads Josh Goldenberg and James Nicholas, who are looking to earn PGA Tour cards.
“Some schools have one really good golfer, but at Scarsdale we’ve been fortunate to have created that competitiveness with that team concept,” Verboys said. “They cheer for each other yet they’re fierce competitors out there and they don’t want somebody to play bad, but they want to play better.”
Nicholas, who played at Yale, has been playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, while Goldenberg, who played at UPenn, has been playing the PGA Latinoamérica circuit, and in July won the Dev Series Final in Mexico with a 21-under score.
