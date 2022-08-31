There was nothing amateur about Charlie Berridge’s record-setting win at the 2022 New York State Amateur Championship that wrapped up at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Aug. 11. Berridge’s 14-under was the best to-par ever, smashing the record set 10 years ago at Elmira.

Representing Wykagyl, Berridge, a 2021 Scarsdale High School graduate and rising sophomore at Cal Berkeley (USC), shot 70-65-67-68-270 to beat runner-up Jason Lohwater of Brook-Lea Country Club by three strokes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.