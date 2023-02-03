The Westchester County Center had been home to the boys — and later girls — Section 1 basketball championships for decades, with few exceptions, including construction, a scheduling conflict, poor Section 1 leadership and the COVID-19 pandemic, when the facility was converted into an emergency hospital and later a mass vaccination site. Section 1 and Westchester County announced this week that championship week is expected to return to 198 Central Ave. later this month.
Section 1 officials toured the facility last week, according to a statement from the section.
“It was truly amazing to see the transformation that the Westchester County Center has undergone,” said Section 1 executive director Todd Santabarbara. “First, this storied space was converted into a medical facility as part of the greater effort to address the needs of our county in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is returning to serve once again as the premier venue to hour our basketball championships. While renovations are ongoing, we are optimistic for its return.”
Championship week is scheduled to kick off Monday Feb. 27 with Class B semifinals games. Class C will be the next day, Class A March 1, Class AA March 2. The Class D boys finals and Class B finals will be held Friday, March 3, with classes C and A the next day and the Class AA finals on Sunday, March 5.
“As the last sporting event to be played in the county center in March of 2020, how fitting it is for Section 1 to be part of re-opening its doors,” Santabarbara said in the statement. “Our basketball sports chairs, the championship committee and the executive committee remain focused on offering premiere championship events that provide our member schools and their communities with opportunities to display their talents. Being able to renew our partnership with Westchester County reinforces the value we place on collaboration in order to build the best possible championship experience for the student-athletes of Section 1.”
If the county center isn’t ready on time, games will be held at Clarkstown South High School.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer released the following statement this week: “The Westchester County Center has been a major landmark in this county for generations — and for Section 1 basketball players that facility’s elevated status is even greater. For nearly three years, the county center was used as a beacon of hope in our battle against COVID-19. From its transformation into a hospital center, to a testing hub and finally to a vaccination clinic, this iconic venue changed itself to adapt to the times, like we all did.
“But now, finally and like we all do, we see progress. This tournament was the last event hosted at this facility before COVID-19 hit and now it will be the first event hosted upon its re-opening. With Section 1 basketball returning to the county center, this iconic tournament is in its rightful home and I look forward to welcoming these exceptional schools, student-athletes and families back.”
Scarsdale’s boys and teams have had many memorable experiences playing at the county center, notably multiple times under coaches like Jack Kaminer for the boys and Luke Vaccaro for the girls, who both led teams to Section 1 titles.
The last time a Scarsdale team played at the county center chasing a gold ball was the Section 1 finals in 2017 when the boys, led by a legendary 35-point effort by Max Bosco and a game-tying three-pointer by Will Hoffman, took Mount Vernon to overtime, despite trailing 44-18 under then-coach Billy Murphy.
“Amazing news that the championship week is back at the county center,” current coach Joe Amelio said. “Each and every kid across the section is excited to get a chance to play for a title in that wonderful venue. As a coach, I am motivated to get our team to the county center. It is goal No. 1 for our team and we look forward to doing everything in our power to get there.”
Following an upset of Ursuline in the quarterfinals, current Scarsdale girls coach Mike Blanco took his team to the final four in 2015, where they lost narrowly 58-53 to Lourdes. Blanco also has great memories of playing at the county center as a high school student.
“I am ecstatic that we have the County Center back because it is a special place to play,” Blanco said.
After picking his team for the 2014-15 season, he drove to the county center to take a picture of the outside of the building.
“I was told by the police officer to move along and I said, ‘Fine, but I will see you here at the end of February,’” Blanco said. “I took that picture and showed it the team, telling them that when we go to the county center it has to be as participants and not spectators. I said when we go it will be in a yellow bus and I pointed out the entrance for the players, which is on the far right. I told them we work hard so that we have the opportunity to enter through those doors.
“Our mindset was transformed to getting the opportunity to play at 198 Central. I still call it that. In many cases it is the highlight of so many players’ high school careers and it is a blessing to have it back. Maybe we can get the opportunity to enter through those doors this year.”
The Edgemont boys made the Section 1 Class B semifinals twice this century, and neither time were they able to play at the county center for the aforementioned reasons in 2005 under then-coach Mark Berkowitz and last winter under current coach Craig Moses, who coached Rye Neck at the county center when he was the junior varsity coach and varsity assistant there.
“Having been part of it as an assistant on the coaching staff at Rye Neck years ago, playing at the county center is such an incredible experience,” Moses said. “It gives the kids something not only to look forward to, but it’s a stage high school athletes typically don’t get to play on.”
This year’s teams played at a similar arena in Connecticut to open the season and beat Putnam Valley at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, last month, but nothing beats playoff basketball at the county center.
“It was incredible playing at the Barclays Center this year and it gave us such an incredible emotional feeling and lift and the energy we played with was phenomenal,” he said. “The energy in the county center during playoff basketball in the Section 1 tournament there’s nothing like it. I am thrilled they have the tournament back. It’s an experience kids remember their whole lives.”
Last winter the Panthers lost at No. 1 Bronxville 57-52 in overtime in the semifinals. It was the first even where there were no limits on crowds during COVID-19 and fans from both schools packed the gym to provide an electric feeling that hadn’t been felt in quite some time. Moses felt like the team’s fans were all in the huddle with him.
“The emotions were unbelievable and you could feel the fans,” Moses said. “I’m not going to tell you not playing at the county center took away from our experience because I will remember that season for my whole life and I hope the kids do, too, with that incredible environment, but that said, obviously we could have that and a neutral site and a couple of plays change here or there. I’d have loved to have that opportunity last year.”
Playoffs at the county center is also about showcasing local talent on a bigger stage in front of more than just the fans of the two schools playing.
“I’ve been there a million times even as just a fan,” Moses said. “I remember the unbelievable miracle shot between Mount Vernon and New Rochelle [in 2013 by Khalil Edney]. I was there for that. There are moments that even when you’re not a player or a coach the environment is something you’ll never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.