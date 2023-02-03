Dana Maroney
Scarsdale's Dana Maroney (22) drives the ball during their 53-58 loss to Our Lady of Lourdes in Section 1 Class AA semi-final basketball game at the Westchester County Center in White Plains on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

The Westchester County Center had been home to the boys — and later girls — Section 1 basketball championships for decades, with few exceptions, including construction, a scheduling conflict, poor Section 1 leadership and the COVID-19 pandemic, when the facility was converted into an emergency hospital and later a mass vaccination site. Section 1 and Westchester County announced this week that championship week is expected to return to 198 Central Ave. later this month.

Section 1 officials toured the facility last week, according to a statement from the section.

The Westchester County Center, above, was converted into an emergency hospital and later mass vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Will Hoffman drains a game-tying three-pointer at the county center in 2017.
Max Bosco led a comeback in the Section 1 finals against Mount Vernon in 2017.

