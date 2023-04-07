There is a pattern developing for Edgemont junior David Larsen.

In his first start as a sophomore he lasted a third of an inning against Briarcliff at Dutchess Stadium. This year in his debut on opening day he went 2/3 of an inning. Hopefully for his senior year he goes much longer than an inning, but what stands out is that both last year and this year his second start went much better.

Edge David Larsen.jpg
Buy Now

David Larsen
Edge Ryan Dalal.jpg
Buy Now

Ryan Dalal
Edge Ian Scherr.jpg
Buy Now

Ian Scherr
Edge Coltrane Young.jpg
Buy Now

Coltrane Young

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.