There is a pattern developing for Edgemont junior David Larsen.
In his first start as a sophomore he lasted a third of an inning against Briarcliff at Dutchess Stadium. This year in his debut on opening day he went 2/3 of an inning. Hopefully for his senior year he goes much longer than an inning, but what stands out is that both last year and this year his second start went much better.
“It was funny because when I took him out the first game, I said, ‘Didn’t we do this last year,” coach Mike Cozza said. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, Coach.’ I said, ‘You bounced back last year. You’re gonna be fine. Erase it.’ And he did.”
In a 12-3 win over Gorton on April 3, Larsen went six innings, allowing three runs, one earned, two hits and three walks. He struck out 11.
“He had command of both pitches,” Cozza said. “We stayed off his changeup today. I didn’t want to throw his changeup. I don’t think he needed it. But he had command of his fastball. Nice curveball. He threw some extra pitches because of some wild pitches. We could have blocked a few of those, but he was great.”
Gorton went up 2-0 in the top second, but Edgemont tied the score in the bottom of the frame. Gorton scored another run in the top of the third, but Edgemont took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning and also scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“I definitely made my pitches today, threw more strikes, didn’t walk as many kids,” Larsen said. “Me and Joe [Siegal] were first to go in those first two games, so we knew we had to throw more strikes. Today the other team was not as good, but it’s a good start. And we need to keep making plays.”
Junior Ryan Dalal was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, four runs and a double. Senior David Litvak was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a run and a double. Junior Joe Siegal, Larsen and senior Alex Kronk each doubled. Siegal, junior Ben Marx and junior Ian Scherr each drove in a run. Eighth grader Jibesh Shrestha scored two runs. Dalal and senior Coltrane Young each stole two bases.
“It felt great,” Siegal said. “We needed it a lot. We have a great group this year. That attitude is really different two years prior. I think we’re all a lot more positive about the team and what we can do. We have a lot more optimism, I’d say. So we were never really in a bad mood, so to speak, but I think it definitely helps to have a good game today.”
Scherr pitched the final inning and struck out two batters.
“Early season is always tough,” Siegal said. “It takes the pitchers a while and the bats a while to come around. Larsen and I walked some kids those first games and then you can see David came back today and he was able to contribute well. He pitched a lot better today, threw strikes, got through a lot of innings, kept his pitch count relatively low. That helps a lot. We fielded a lot better today. Our fielding the first couple of games was not as good. We’re getting there.”
Getting the first win was a boost to the team’s confidence.
“It feels great to get the first win and dominating and having some strikeouts,” Larsen said. “It starts getting you in the rhythm for the rest of the season. The bats are going to come around. I loved the energy today, some good base running, some hits. David [Litvak] had a great outing. It was great to see and we’ve got to carry it over to tomorrow.”
The next day, Edgemont lost 10-0 to Brewster, a team Cozza expected to play evenly against. Edgemont’s lone hit was by eighth grader William Terrasi, who also stole a base. The Panthers struck out 11 times.
Despite letting up only five hits and making one error, the Panthers struggled and walked 10 batters. Shrestha started the game on the mound and allowed six runs, five earned, in 2.2 innings. He let up four hits and walked five, while striking out three batters.
“He’s a good pitcher,” Cozza said of his eighth grader. “He throws like David, good for a young kid. Hopefully he gets confidence out there.”
Marx pitched two innings in relief, allowing four earned runs, one hit and five walks, while striking out two.
Edgemont opened the season with a 9-1 loss to Nyack on March 29 as the Panthers made nine errors. Larsen allowed six runs, three earned in his short outing. Sophomore Ari Malz allowed three unearned runs in 2.2 innings, striking out four, and Marx let up no runs in 2.2 innings.
“Nyack, it was turf,” Cozza said. “We don’t play on turf, ball came a little faster, not enough range right and left. Not blaming the umpire, but David got squeezed and threw like 40 pitches in the first inning and the first two batters, he could have struck them out. We let up six runs on one hit and then we settled down and gave up three runs the rest of the game.”
At the plate, junior Jared Borg was 1 for 3 with the team’s lone RBI. Siegal and Young each had a hit. Borg and Siegal each stole a base.
Farrell Hudson struck out seven Panthers in five hitless, shutout innings.
“Offensively I think we struggled seeing live pitching,” Cozza said. “We tried to work on it this year throwing live during practice. I was surprised with our defensive struggles. We’ve been working hard during practice, so a couple of defensive mishaps surprised me, but I think we cleaned them up and I think the more reps they get the better we’ve been getting.”
In a 10-0 loss to Rye Neck two days later, Edgemont struggled in the field again with five errors and got one hit as freshman Davey Ryan pitched a five-inning complete game shutout. He struck out two and walked two. Siegal had the team’s lone hit, a double.
Siegal got the start and allowed eight runs, five earned, in 2.1 innings. He allowed only two hits, but walked six. Senior Josh Dalal let up two earned runs in 2.1 innings. Scherr pitched a clean third of an inning.
Edgemont, using several call-ups during the break with key players away, is 1-3 and looks to do more damage at full strength.
“I think we’re going to be capable of being good,” Siegal said. “We’re getting back our first baseman, Nate [Parsons], who hasn’t played for us yet, and our catcher Jared Borg, a junior who played our first game. Those are some key pieces that are going to make us a lot better.”
Larsen called it “frustrating and challenging” having to use call-ups, but praised the youngsters, saying, “Those young kids stepped up. That was good.”
Cozza is pleased with what he’s seeing from Young at the plate and Litvak, who is back for his second season after missing two, is regaining his confidence. Marx, who was brought up as a freshman, is more confident. Scherr has been strong in the outfield and Siegal is “a different player this year,” according to Cozza. “You can just see it in his mannerisms.”
Cozza believes the team, though small in numbers, has depth. “It’s nice we have guys coming off the bench,” he said. “It’s a full 14 guys and I could play all 14.”
