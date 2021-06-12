One out away.
That’s how close Edgemont was to advancing in the Section 1 Class A2 tournament. Instead, the floodgates opened up as the defense struggled and visiting Nanuet overcame a 5-2 deficit to score eight runs in the top of the seventh inning and win 10-5.
“You can’t give a good team six outs in the last inning when you’re up by three,” coach Mike Cozza said. “We told the team to leave it on the field no matter what happens, win or lose, and I think they did. We had our chances and if we made more plays on D in the seventh inning it would be us, but they took advantage of our mistakes and they won.”
Senior captain Alessio Paolucci pitched the game of his life, nearly getting the complete game victory, but came out after 108 pitches with runners on first (walk) and second (error at third base), no outs and a 5-2 lead.
“He’s a workhorse for us,” Cozza said. “He got four of our six wins, was in the big games for us. He’s gone through a lot of injuries over the years from his shoulder from soccer a couple of years ago, a broken bone in his ankle, he took one off the shin against Sleepy earlier this week, so we didn’t know how he was going to be. We rested him and asked him yesterday if he was ready and he was. He’s the heart and soul of this team.”
Even when Edgemont was trailing 2-1 they knew they were in a good position as in their final game of the regular season earlier in the week they had lost 11-0 to the very same Nanuet team. This time they just needed one big inning, which they later got in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs.
“The entire game we knew we had them against the rails,” Paolucci said. “They were expecting this whole time to beat us by 11 just like they did a few days ago. Even on Instagram they were saying the same things, but we were all confident. The guys had confidence in me to keep us in the game. Unfortunately we were on the other side of it.”
The Panthers appreciated Paolucci’s efforts all season. He pitched 33 innings, had a 2.33 earned run average and struck out 45 batters.
“He was amazing,” senior captain Alex Dalal said. “I’ve seen him play, been best friends with him since like second grade, watched him develop and it made me happy watching him play, honestly. Watching him pitch in tough situations it was a gem. We were so close to getting the dub.”
Up 2-1, Nanuet had the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning when Paolucci got a grounder to first base for the third out.
The Panthers came out in the bottom of the inning and got a leadoff walk by eighth grader Jack McKillop, who stole second on an errant pickoff throw. Paolucci singled through the left side and stole second to put runners on second and third. Senior Gavin Wurtzburger put a ball past the third baseman to tie the game at 2-2.
Junior Jackson Tavel doubled to center to drive in a run and out runners on second and third once again. Against a new pitcher, senior Alex Dalal’s two-run single to center made it a 5-2 game.
“That felt pretty good,” Dalal said. “I haven’t been struggling at the plate, but I haven’t been hitting as well as I could and to get two runs on the board felt pretty good. I feel like it was fueled by the energy given by the bench, which was really important, something we’ve been harping on all season long and we definitely had that today.”
Senior Mike Miele had a sacrifice bunt to push Dalal to second base for the first out. Two strikeouts stranded Dalal on third after he had previously stolen the base.
“Nothing compared to that, playing in a tight playoff game with that atmosphere, everyone cheering as loud as they can, everyone wants it, the emotion,” Paolucci said of the big rally. “That’s why we play. That’s why I’ve played for 13 years. I love the adrenaline rush and it’s great to see guys string together hits and putting the team first like Miele, our captain, laying down a bunt to move a runner to second. That’s selfless. Everyone wanted the team to win.”
Paolucci kept dealing in the top of the sixth, allowing one base runner. The inning ended with Dalal making a running catch in center field. The Panthers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame.
The top of the seventh was long and difficult for Edgemont. A grounder that ate up the third baseman and a walk ended Paolucci’s grand effort. He exited with runners on first and second with no outs as Miele came in to pitch.
Miele got the first batter to fly out to center field. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third and a walk loaded the bases. Another walk made it 5-3 after the run could have been out after he popped a foul ball up on the first base side, but it was misjudged. On an 0-2 pitch to the next batter, a grounder to shortstop drove in a run, but Christian Romero got the force at second base. It was 5-4 with two outs and runners on the corners instead of game over.
An error on the left side made it 5-5 and Nanuet kept adding on runs to build a 10-5 lead before the Panthers nailed a runner trying to score for the third out with McKillop in to pitch.
The Panthers got a two-out single from Dalal, but a grounder to first ended the game in the bottom of the seventh.
“It’s frustrating, but nobody is trying to make those mistakes,” Paolucci said. “We’re trying, but at the end of the day we really didn’t have the experience that other teams have had in the section and we’re playing up a class this year and we have a lot of underclassmen. We have only two guys who had been on varsity before this year, me and Miele. It comes down to a lack of experience, but I know next year they’ll come back out and fix those mistakes and know what it’s like to be up and get it done.”
Edgemont finished the season 6-11, not quite tapping into the potential they believed they had. Winning that sectional game would have certainly put them over the top as they try to get back to top. Back in 2017, they had made their first Section 1 finals since 1999.
“This is probably my favorite year playing baseball and I’ve been playing my whole life,” Dalal said. “This year has been especially important to me. We went in and we didn’t know what we were going to be — we didn’t know if we were going to be good, if we were going to be bad — and we went in every day and worked our butts off and we became a team that we were proud of and that we wanted to win for.”
Cozza was extremely proud of his four senior varsity rookies, who came a long way in their lone chance to shine. Mitchell Kronk hadn’t played in three years and came out and contributed. An injury kept him from pitching, but he became the team’s designated hitter.
Wurtzburger had a big offensive year, batting .364, which was second on the team to Paolucci. “He was .400 for a while after a four-game stretch where he was hitting line drives everywhere, all fields,” Cozza said.
Dalal was key in center field. “I knew he could play good defense, but I didn’t know about his offense and he came a long way from Day One to now,” Cozza said. “I told him he’s going to remember that Port Chester home run where he hit the scoreboard 50 years from now. He runs like a deer, which I knew from soccer, so he runs down every ball in the outfield.”
Combining with the junior varsity was no easy task, but the Panthers hope it bodes well for the future, even though phenom McKillop will be going to private school next year.
“We told the guys to come back to learn from this,” Cozza said. “There shouldn’t be any surprises next year. We’ve got a nice group coming back. I think they lost a little not playing JV, but the experience at practice with us at the big boy level here in Class A especially is going to help them. I like our modified team. I like where the program is going with some nice talent in seventh and eighth grades and if they play in the offseason and get in the weight room maybe we’ll bring the program back up again.”
Dalal expects the varsity team “to be very special next year” behind players like shortstop Romero and catcher Tavel.
“We’ve got a lot of talent returning, especially from the juniors, so I’m excited to see what they can do,” Dalal said. “I’m excited to see how the sophomores and freshmen can develop.”
