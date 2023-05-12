Despite making constant adjustments and feeling like they were making improvements in all aspects of the game, the Edgemont baseball team was 5-15 in the regular season and is the lowest seed among qualifying teams in the Section 1 Class B tournament.
“At our best I think we can beat anyone,” senior captain Josh Dalal said. “We haven’t faced a team that has overpowered us completely and just blew us out. We’ve gotten beaten pretty badly, but we’ve been in games where it’s been close for a while and we had one bad inning. At our best if we put the ball in play and most important make the plays on defense we can do well.”
No. 18 Edgemont will head to No. 15 Pawling on Saturday, May 13, for an 11 a.m. outbracket game with the winner advancing to the main draw at No. 2 Blind Brook on May 15. Though they did not face Pawling this season Edgemont enters the postseason with high hopes as they lost only 7-4 to Blind Brook on April 24.
“You never know in Class B,” coach Mike Cozza said. “We’re here to upset some people.”
Cozza’s “close-knit group” has made “vast improvements from Day One.”
“Our defense has improved,” he said. “I think we made nine errors the first game and we’re maybe two a game now. Our pitchers are finding the strike zone and we have a good rotation going. Our bats slumped a little bit a couple of weeks ago, but we made some adjustments and I think we’re starting to bring our bats back into games. We’re playing well. We used to have one bad inning giving up six or seven runs and that’s not happening anymore. We’re in games now and we had a stretch going 4-4.”
Juniors David Larsen and Joe Siegal and lone sophomore Ari Malz are the team’s starting pitchers. Senior Nate Parsons, the team’s lone lefty, mainly comes out of the bullpen, but starts when needed. He’s joined in the bullpen by senior Josh Dalal and juniors Ian Scherr and Ben Marx. Eighth grade call-up Will Terrasi has also pitched twice.
“I have eight pitchers who will throw strikes,” Cozza said. “Most of them other than Ari and Will have been here since freshman year, so this is their third year and so many have one more year. You can see the maturity level grow and physically they’ve grown. Experience-wise they’re more confident. They were like little kids playing against men as ninth graders, but now we’re able to compete. It’s nice to think we can finish off the season well, but they’re all coming back next year.”
Larsen, who has three of the team’s wins, added a change-up to his fastball-curveball repertoire. “When he’s on all three pitches he keeps the batters off balance,” Cozza said.
Siegal struggled early throwing strikes, so the coaches worked on his fastball and curveball grips. “Now he’s throwing strikes,” Cozza said. “He’s around the plate and he has confidence in the two pitches.”
Malz has a slurve that “no one can figure out,” so he sets that up with his fastball and keeps batters off balance. Scherr is also finding growth with his fastball and curveball.
“Hopefully next year we give them a third pitch, but right now we want to stay with the two pitches — fastball, curve — and not get too much in their heads,” Cozza said.
Parsons had made strides with his fastball and curve and also throws a knuckleball once in a while.
Defensively the team has made adjustments as well. Innings pitched leaders Larsen and Malz play shortstop when the other is pitching. Terrasi took over at third base and Josh Dalal moved to second base, and sometimes first base, though Parsons spends most of his time at first.
In the outfield the Panthers have Siegal in centerfield, senior David Litvak in left, and junior Ryan Dalal and Scherr in right.
Junior Jared Borg is behind the plate in his first year on the team, switching over from golf to fill the role of catcher at the urging of his classmates.
“He has a great arm, great control of the pitching staff,” Cozza said. “Pitchers love pitching to him. He blocks everything. He just looks like a catcher back there and he’s our four or five hitter.”
Borg plays with the Elmsford-based Bulldogs.
“I definitely wanted to play baseball all through high school and this seemed like a good opportunity to join the team,” Borg said. “I definitely felt that throughout the season we’ve gained better chemistry with each other. Especially Larsen, I feel we’ve connected. His last outing he was great. He pitched a complete game and he was just hitting his spots constantly.”
Though in only eight games, Terrasi leads the team with a .316 average. Ryan Dalal leads the team with 13 RBIs and has scored 12 runs. Leadoff hitter Siegal is hitting .269 with 14 hits, Larsen .268 with 15 hits. They also lead with 16 and 17 runs, respectively. In 14 games, Borg has eight RBIs.
“Every game it’s somebody else, one or two guys,” Cozza said. “It’s not one guy consistently, which is great that we’re not relying on the one or two to get those hits. Josh Dalal started strong, had a little slump. We changed his bat from a 32 to a 33, choked up and now he’s putting the barrel on the ball more. Nate was in a slump after vacation and now he’s hitting the ball. He moved from six to three, so he’s a presence with six or eight RBIs the last two weeks. Jared’s been productive. Ryan, too. Dave Litvak is on and off, mostly on, but when he’s not on he’s getting on base by walking. Ian and Ari had a stretch of two or three games where they were carrying us.”
Cozza is excited to return Terrasi next year after having lost extremely talented eighth graders, Jack McKillop and Luke Tran, to private schools the last two springs. There is also a team full of underclassmen on junior varsity who are “ballplayers.”
“Them coming up with what we’ll have back is going to be a nice mix,” Cozza said.
In order to put all the pieces together for sectionals, the Panthers are going to need to rely on everyone playing all aspects of the game, including things they’ve been working on like stealing, bunting and using the hit and run more.
“We’re teaching them the game and they’re starting to understand it,” Cozza said. “We’re trying to be aggressive. I tell them, ‘Just take the suspenders and the belt off and let’s just play.’”
Josh Dalal wants to finish the year on a strong note.
“I want to finish this year knowing we put everything out on the field, not leave the game saying we could have done more or should have done this,” Josh Dalal said. “Even if we lose, even if we play our hearts out and do what we need to do I’ll be happy.”
Borg is excited for the postseason test and the growth of the program in the years ahead.
“Even if our record shows we haven’t won as many games as we’d have liked to, we’re definitely almost there,” Borg said. “We’re turning the corner to becoming a winning team. There are games we’re competing against teams we wouldn’t have in the past, like Bronxville the other day was close. If we can limit those big innings, don’t fall apart as much in certain innings we can win those games and stay competitive.”
Panthers roundup
The Panthers went 1-4 in their final stretch of games, losing the final three regular season games.
Edgemont competed on May 3 in a 7-2 loss to Bronxville. Siegal was 2 for 4 with a double and a run, Borg drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and stole a base, Larsen scored a run and Parsons was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Terrasi walked twice.
Siegal started on the mound, going only one inning, despite only letting up three runs, two earned, on one hit and three walks. Scherr, in three innings, and Parsons, in two innings, each allowed two earned runs.
The team’s final regular season was a comeback effort against Sleepy Hollow on May 5. The Panthers won 6-5 after trailing 3-0 after three innings. Edgemont scored five in the top of the fifth for a one-run lead and added a run in the sixth and another in the seventh. The team held on after letting up two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Siegal had an RBI and two runs, Borg an RBI, Larsen was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Ryan Dalal 1 for 3 with a run, Josh Dalal 2 for 4 with a double and a run, senior Alex Kronk drove in a run, Litvak and Terrasi were each 1 for 3 with a run and Parsons drove in a run.
Larsen went the distance, letting up four earned runs, seven hits and five walks while striking out nine.
“We were down and they were OK with it,” Cozza said. “They were fine. They knew they could come back, put some hits together. We had a couple of bloop hits, one that went 15 feet in front of third base and we loaded the bases with no outs and ended up with a 4-3. We want to add to our leads and we put up a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh and we needed those two runs because we gave up two in the seventh. Bases loaded and David got a groundball to Nate at first to win the game.”
In the wood bat Dom Cecere Classic at Eastchester, where Cozza played for Cecere, on May 7, the Panthers lost 9-2 to Pelham. Edgemont led 2-1 after the first inning, but allowed five runs in the top of the second, making six errors in the game.
Siegal was 1 for 2 with a run and two steals, Josh Dalal scored a run, Terrasi was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Malz drove in a run. Borg walked twice.
Parsons went 1.2 innings in the start, letting up six runs, five earned. Josh Dalal pitched three innings, letting up three runs, one earned, and striking out three. Terrassi closed things out with a hitless, scoreless 1.1 innings of work.
Westlake shut Edgemont out 7-0 on May 8, with another six errors by the home team. Siegal got the long hit off Devin Ryan, who pitched six innings. Mikey Sica closed out the game for Westlake.
Malz pitched five innings, letting up six runs, three earned. He let up nine hits and one walk. Marx pitched the final two innings, allowing an earned run and a hit.
In the regular season finale on May 10, Valhalla bested Edgemont 14-4, with another seven errors for the Panthers.
Borg was 1 for 3, Ryan Dalal drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Josh Dalal, Litvak and Terrasi each scored a run, Malz was 1 for 3, and Parson was 1 for 2 with a two-run home run.
Siegal, Marx, Kronk, Scherr and Terrasi all pitched in the game as the Panthers were making sure everyone would be ready for sectionals. Marx allowed an unearned run in one inning and Terrasi pitched 2.2 innings, letting up two earned runs. The other three pitchers struggled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.