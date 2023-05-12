ehs baseball jared borg IMG_7872.jpg
Jared Borg

 Todd Sliss Photo

Despite making constant adjustments and feeling like they were making improvements in all aspects of the game, the Edgemont baseball team was 5-15 in the regular season and is the lowest seed among qualifying teams in the Section 1 Class B tournament.

“At our best I think we can beat anyone,” senior captain Josh Dalal said. “We haven’t faced a team that has overpowered us completely and just blew us out. We’ve gotten beaten pretty badly, but we’ve been in games where it’s been close for a while and we had one bad inning. At our best if we put the ball in play and most important make the plays on defense we can do well.”

ehs baseball nate parsons IMG_7763.JPG
Nate Parsons
ehs basebal josh dalal IMG_7921.JPG
Josh Dalal
ehs baseball joe siegal tag IMG_7926 copy.jpg
Joe Siegal makes the tag on a Pelham runner trying to advance to third base in the Dom Cecere Classic at Eastchester.

