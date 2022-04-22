The windy weather started to take shape Monday, April 18, in the middle of a baseball game at Edgemont. The weather was a factor, as many routine plays seemed difficult for the Panthers to make, as they lost both games at home on Monday to the Dobbs Ferry Eagles in a doubleheader. The Eagles won a continuation of a game from April 14 that was suspended due to weather, 10-0, then won the backend of the split 11-0 in five innings.
“We were tired and the intensity just wasn’t with us today,” Edgemont coach Mike Cozza said after the game. “Maybe the four days rest we had between the suspended game kind of got to us.”
The Panthers were shut down offensively in both games. In the second game, Edgemont made solid contact against Dobbs Ferry starting pitcher Brandon Astreicher, but only mustered two hits. Dobbs scored in every inning except the fifth. The Eagles scored eight runs in the third inning, as Edgemont had trouble in the field, especially with two outs. Edgemont pitchers had many two strike counts, but struggled to finish the job.
“We need to learn how to throw strikes again, simple as that,” Cozza said, “and we just need to clean up the fielding, which shouldn’t be too hard to do.”
For the Panthers in Game 1, they committed four errors and gave up at least one run in five innings. Senior Christian Romero got the start and went 4.2 innings, giving up six hits, 10 runs, eight of them earned, while walking eight batters and striking out four. Sophomore Ben Marx finished the fifth, allowing a hit and a walk but no runs given up. The Panthers got three hits total from Liam Fenster, Matt Gallousis and Taylan Tastan.
In Game 2, the Panthers committed nine errors, the majority of them coming in the third inning, where Dobbs Ferry scored eight runs. Nate Parsons went two innings, allowing seven hits, six runs, four of them earned, walking five and striking out three. Gallousis pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four hits, while giving up five runs, and only two of them being earned, walking four and struck out one. Ryan Dalal came in to get the last four outs, not allowing anyone on base.
The Panthers made good contact, striking out only three times, but only mustering two hits. Gallousis and Ben Marx had the only hits, while Jackson Tavel reached on an error.
The Panthers (1-6) have a very busy schedule ahead. They were scheduled to play Irvington on April 20, Mount Vernon on April 21 and Irvington again for a 4:30 p.m. league game at home today, Friday, April 22. Edgemont then travels to Rye Neck for an 11 a.m. game the next day. Next week they travel to Scarsdale for a 4:30 p.m. game Monday April 25, then face Albertus Magnus twice in league games on April 26 and 28.
Said Cozza, “We have another long week ahead, our pitching staff is still in order, and I have a lot of faith in our guys to get the job done in these games.”
