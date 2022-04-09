The Edgemont Panthers baseball team lost their first two games by a combined score of 24-1. In those two away games, they gave up 10 runs and four runs in the first inning.
In their home opener Tuesday, April 5, starting pitcher David Larsen struck out the side in the first, and it set the tone for the Panthers, who won their first game of the year, 11-0, over Roosevelt in five innings.
“We take games one game at a time,” Edgemont coach Mike Cozza said after the game. “We just told our players that it’s a fresh start. It’s 0-0, it’s a new ballgame every day.”
Cozza gave Larsen, a sophomore, the start, despite a rough outing on Friday, April 1, against Briarcliff. Larsen pitched all five innings, giving up only two hits, and striking out 10 hitters, including striking out the side in both the first and third innings. He only needed 71 pitches to cap off the victory.
“We just told him to throw strikes, tell our guys to play some good defense, and we executed that really well,” Cozza said.
The Panthers jumped ahead in the first inning, with senior Matt Gallousis roping an RBI single after the ball bounced off of the glove of the shortstop, scoring Larsen from second after he got on after a lead-off single and a stolen base. Roosevelt got a one-out single and a stolen base in the top half of the second, but a nice read in center field by Gallousis got the runner off of second for the double play to end the inning.
The Panthers scored five runs in the third inning, with Roosevelt committing three straight errors, leading to RBI hits from Gallousis and senior Tyler Donahue. They also scored five in the fourth inning, after the Roosevelt pitcher lost control and there were even more miscues from Roosevelt’s fielding, including a missed catch on a pop-up and multiple throwing errors.
Overall, Edgemont had seven hits and almost everyone that got an at-bat for the Panthers got on base. Gallousis was huge, going 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs. Donahue went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs batted in. Larsen was 1 for 3, reaching twice on errors and scoring all three times. Senior Jackson Tavel went 1 for 3 while junior Nate Parsons went 1 for 3 with one RBI. Juniors Alex Kronk and Josh Dalal both got on base due to a walk and an error and scored runs.
“I think we swung the bats really well today,” Gallousis said. “We were patient at the plate, almost everyone got on base and it was overall a very complete game for us.”
The Panthers also had three stolen bases as a team with one apiece from Gallousis, Larsen and Donahue.
“We did what we had to do,” Cozza said. “We didn’t have to use a second pitcher today. We were able to get some guys off the bench at bats and played fundamentally sound baseball. So far, our pitching staff is in good shape and well rested despite the long week we have, and David really helped ease the pressure off of our pitchers this week.”
Edgemont opened the season with a 14-1 loss to Briarcliff at Dutchess Stadium on Friday, April 1. The Bears led 12-0 after two innings.
Tavel and Donahue each had two hits in the loss while Gallousis and Dalal (double) had one hit apiece. Tavel doubled and scored the lone run.
Edgemont (1-2) lost its second straight game to start the season, falling to host Pleasantville 10-0 on Monday, April 4. Pleasantville led 7-0 after three innings. Edgemont did not record a hit in the game.
The Panthers were scheduled to travel to Rye Neck on Thursday, April 7. They then host Hastings in a 4:30 p.m. league game Friday, April 8. Edgemont travels to Westlake (April 11) and Hastings (April 12) at the same time next week.
“I know that this team is capable of playing like this every day, so I am really excited to keep the momentum going,” Gallousis said after Edgemont’s win over Roosevelt.
