The season highlights keep piling up for the 5-8 Edgemont baseball team. A day after getting no-hit by Rye, pitchers Jack McKillop and Michael Miele combined to no-hit Hastings and the team later won back-to-back one-run games against Ardsley with Alessio Paolucci putting the finishing touches on both games, once defensively, once with the bat.
“The team has kind of been bonding together more,” junior Christian Romero said. “At the start of the season everyone was kind of new to each other. I probably didn’t know most of the kids’ names, but we started figuring things out and now we’re making more plays. We made a lot of errors at the start of the season and now we’re starting to hit, too. So everything’s kind of working out.”
In the 12-1 win over Hastings on May 19, eighth grader McKillop pitched 4.1 innings in the start, senior Miele 1.2 in relief for the combined no-hitter.
McKillop is an eighth grader who also plays second base and is the shortstop when Romero pitches, so coach Mike Cozza has been easing him up on his pitch count and pulled him at 85 pitches.
“I wanted to finish it, especially being up so big, but anything to get a win and to save my arm,” McKillop said.
As he has all season in the field, at the plate and on the mound, McKillop impressed Cozza against Hastings.
“Jack was throwing strikes,” Cozza said. “He was in the zone. He commanded every pitch. We had good defense behind them. Pitch count got up so I had to throw Miele the last two innings. Miele came in firing the ball, good fastball, good curveball and they couldn’t touch it.”
Max Einhorn pitched Edgemont’s last no-hitter the Inquirer could confirm prior to publication against Woodlands back in 2007. This was an unexpected treat for Edgemont.
“Some guys knew that was happening, but some guys didn’t realize it until we said it after the game,” Cozza said. “They were excited when they found out.”
McKillop wasn’t expecting to play varsity this season, but when there was no junior varsity team he found out he was being taken up, and then didn’t expect to start. He’s made the most of the opportunity, hitting .333 in 52 at-bats and he’s second on the team in innings pitched at 14.2, which will help him next year at Fordham Prep.
“I think it’s good just to get experience, especially off varsity pitchers so when I go to Catholic school hopefully I’ve seen pitchers who are throwing 80-plus,” he said.
Sweeping Ardsley
The Ardsley series was big for Edgemont May 22 and 24. In the first game, the teams were tied 5-5 after four innings. Edgemont added a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings and Ardsley was only able to get one run home in the bottom of the seventh as the visiting Panthers won 7-6.
Senior Paolucci pitched five strong innings in the start, allowing two hits, two walks and a hit batter. The team made four errors and while he gave up five runs, only two were earned.
“We didn’t help Alessio out at all defensively,” Cozza said. “He had to throw some extra pitches. Some throws that we should have had we aimed the ball instead of firing the ball, a little tentative. A shot went through someone’s legs because he was expecting another bounce. Alessio battled through it. He got upset, but he settled down.”
Miele was dominant in relief for two innings to get the save. He had some help from Paolucci, who played the outfield after he was done on the mound. With one out he caught a fly ball and fired to junior catcher Jackson Tavel for a game-ending play-at-the-plate double play.
“I love close games like that where everyone’s up on the bench cheering,” McKillop said. “I don’t like the big blowouts because then everybody’s mind is just out of the game. I like when everybody’s just in the game all together playing together.”
Tavel, McKillop, freshman Ryan Dalal and senior Gavin Wurtzburger each drove in a run.
“We had clutch hitting,” Cozza said. “The last couple of days before that game, a lot of flyball outs, trying to do too much at the plate. So we talked to the guys before that about line drives, line drives, just keep the line moving and it really came through. You started seeing a better approach at the plate.”
In the rematch Paolucci worked some more magic, this time in walk-off fashion at home in an 8-7 win. His ground rule double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh drove in the game-winning run.
“Alessio threw out a kid at home plate to end one game and then hit a walk-off to end the other,” Romero said. “That’s just really exciting.”
McKillop helped set the stage as he got on base with a single and stole second base, eventually scoring to end the game.
“He’s incredible as an eighth grader,” Romero said. “He gets on, steals, gets in a perfect spot and all the team has to do is get a hit. He just gets the job done.”
Cozza appreciated McKillop’s approach at the plate to set the table.
“We’re still learning to try to expand the zone,” Cozza said. “We’re still looking for that great pitch or that major league strike zone and it’s not here in high school. I think we’re learning that the plate is not 17 inches, it’s 21 inches. Jack really reached out on that single. It was an outside pitch and he stayed up the middle with it. Alessio has been doing that all year.”
Miele had two RBI, junior Matt Gallousis, Paolucci and Wurtzburger each one.
Miele went 3.1 innings in the start, letting up six runs, three earned, and Romero closed out the game with 3.2 innings of one-run ball.
“Christian had the Rye game before that where we threw him to the wolves, but no matter what the score was he threw strikes,” Cozza said. “He had command of all three pitches. Rye is a beast. He didn’t get upset either. He knew it was his work day and we got his pitch count up.
“Today he came in in relief. We wanted to save him for tomorrow, but we were going for the win today. He came in and threw strikes, had command early.”
The fastball and curveball were on point and Romero talked the coaches into letting him mix in the change-up, which he did effectively in the last two innings.
“He’s come a long way since pitching the first game before Rye,” Cozza said. “He didn’t have much command, but he’s our shortstop and we didn’t really work with him pitchingwise this year. But now we got him his arm strength up and his confidence up.”
Romero was appreciative of the chance to show his true potential. “I was thankful Coach believed in me today and I had to come through,” Romero said. “I was hitting my spots more, with less pitches ending up down the middle.”
By starting off 2-0 in the league, the Panthers set their sights on their remaining four league games coming up against Port Chester and Sleepy Hollow.
“Now that we’re 2-0 in our league we’re looking to build on our league record and hopefully win a championship at the end of the season,” McKillop said.
