When you talk about eighth graders playing varsity girls basketball at Edgemont over the last 15 years there’s been Brittni Lai, Alexis Chan, Rachel Bortstein, Sammi Ackerman and Sarah Hu.
Lai played two years of varsity at Edgemont before moving to Irvington to finish her high school career in 2013 with two New York State championships and a Division I college career ahead of her.
Chan graduated last year after helping rebuild Edgemont into a three-time league champion.
Bortstein and Ackerman are now seniors and Edgemont’s one-two punch not only on the court, but off the court as well.
Hu joined the team this year and her future is bright if the success of her predecessors is any indication.
As fifth-year varsity players and senior captains, Bortstein and Ackerman are setting the tone and netting most of the points, too. They both have double digits in scoring in 4 of 5 games, most notably with Bortstein scoring 26 of the team’s 38 points in a one-point loss to Horace Greeley.
“They just play well above their size and we get so much out of them,” Giustiniani said. “I’m real proud of them. They’ve really evolved throughout the last five years and they’re fearless. They’re really fearless. They’re exemplary. They’re always listening, always trying to apply what they’re hearing, they’re always owning their flaws and errors and nodding their heads in affirmation with zero debate.”
Both are strong three-point shooters, but they’ve become more versatile in their shots to open up the court for themselves and for the team. Ackerman’s instincts in rebounding her own three-point attempts astound Giustiniani. “She knows exactly where it’s going off the rim,” he said.
Bortstein will fake a three and drive the lane, a major weapon in her arsenal this year. “We do a lot of drills on momentum moves where we’re catching and moving back against the wave of the defender and she just rips by,” Giustiniani said. “She’s really penetrated and created a lot of havoc that way.”
Junior Scarlett Kraus stepped up after a game and a half of shaking the rust off and really helped the team in that third game against Horace Greeley and beyond. She took over the role of Ava Pizzurro, last year’s league MVP, as she “embraced the point forward role,” according to Giustiniani.
The Hu sisters, Sarah and sophomore Julia, are point guards who “have been way above expectations, especially being so young,” Giustiniani said. Sarah is high energy and competitive, Julia the “cerebral” one.
“We’ve played three strong, big teams from Ardsley to Mamaroneck to Greeley and Sarah has gotten knocked around physically and Julia has played the one, the four, the three, all different positions,” Giustiniani said.
Juniors Juliet Agoglia, Mehek Nanavaty and Valentina Russo and sophomore Sidney Burak are a great supporting cast and are ready whenever called upon, which is often.
“They have been just awesome kids,” Giustiniani said. “Everyone has taken their role and everybody has been supportive of each other. I’ve used different starting lineups almost every quarter. Everybody just comes in and contributes.”
The team has only nine players, so it’s all hands on deck.
“Despite our small roster, each player brings something valuable and unique to the team,” Ackerman said. “Most of us have been playing together for the past couple of years, so we know what works well for each other and what doesn’t, but even the new girls have picked it up really quickly.”
When asked about his “small team,” Giustiniani replied, “I do both numerically and by mass and volume also.”
But that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t pack some punch. Through four games the team is 1-4, but only one game has been a blowout, one was a one-point loss and the other two losses were by nine and 10 points.
Not only are the Panthers undersized, but they’ve moved up to Class A and are playing a different league schedule due to the pandemic.
“Since we are a physically smaller team, we have all learned how to adapt to playing against these bigger teams,” Ackerman said. “We know that we have to out-work, out-run and out-hustle our opponents if we want a chance at winning. All in all, playing against these bigger teams may be challenging, but it’s also allowed us to get better both physically and mentally.”
Edgemont had its schedule set against larger A and AA schools and then Irvington’s Gina Maher called to add one final game on the last day of the regular season against her perennial powerhouse squad. Giustiniani accepted and told his senior captains, “It’s probably the toughest schedule we’ve had in years and I told the returning players it’s really an exceptional opportunity.”
While the team also has a strange league alignment that isn’t very regional, Giustiniani just wants to play ball, especially this year.
“No, I don’t care who we play,” he said. “Other than a few moments of, ‘Woe is me, look at our schedule,’ which I did partake in and indulge myself in, I really said, ‘This is great.’”
With so many games and so few practices it has an NBA schedule feeling and the coaches have been using the whiteboard a lot during games. There are constant adjustments.
“When it’s not working you have to go to something else,” Giustiniani said. “You change your plays and shift and pivot in the atmosphere of the game.”
Against Greeley, Ackerman suggested going to a 2-3 for the second half, which helped the team bounce back from a big early deficit. “That was a difference-maker for us,” Giustiniani said.
So was the timeout call with 2.5 seconds that the officials didn’t give to Giustiniani, who isn’t exactly known for his quiet demeanor and had positioned himself next to the official, who he said should have been expecting and looking for the timeout. If his team had gotten the timeout, it would have at least given the coaches an opportunity to draw up a potential game-winning play.
“It was a fun game,” Giustiniani said. “We didn’t lose because we didn’t get the ball back with 2.5 seconds left. We lost the chance.”
Bortstein knew it was a lost opportunity, but a great game and experience nonetheless.
“I was still happy to see us come together as a team and focus in on the task in front of us and do our best to tackle it,” she said. “The team now knows what it’s like to play in a nail-biter game so hopefully if we are in this position again we will know that feeling.”
The Panthers are enjoying their time together and are looking to make the best of the final two weeks of the season.
“The coaches have been nothing but upbeat and enthusiastic about this season,” Bortstein said. “Before we knew that the season was going to happen, Coach Larry and Coach [Mike] Cozza kept our thoughts positive and told us that we would have a season. With continued texts and helpful advice we were able to be somewhat mentally prepared for this weird season.”
Added Bortstein, “I think as long as we’re out on the court shooting, passing, dribbling, we’re having fun.”
