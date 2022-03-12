The Edgemont boys basketball team had the program’s best season in over two decades this winter, earning a 16-4 regular season record, two postseason wins, made the Section 1 Class B semifinals for the first time in 16 years and came close to the finals in an overtime loss, all good for an 18-5 overall finish.
After taking an early 2-0 lead over No. 1 Bronxville, the No. 4 Panthers didn’t lead again until late in the game — overcoming double-digit deficits in each half — to force overtime, which ended with the host team winning 57-52.
Moses talked to his team all year about leaving their hearts on the court no matter the score or how much time was left on the clock. They did just that in the loss.
“That’s how you compete and that’s how you learn to win as a team,” Coach Craig Moses said. “The fact that they were able to fight back showed the incredible resilience that they’ve had. We’ve been up fortunately in a lot of games this year and haven’t had to do that. The fight back was exciting and invigorating and I hope we take that as a learning experience and these kids remember how this feels because man, we’ll be back. I certainly hope we’ll be back.”
Both teams had chances to put the game away, and it was Bronxville that went on a 5-0 run to break a 52-all deadlock in the final minutes.
“People doubted us all season long, didn’t think we could be here, didn’t think we could even compete with this team and I think we showed that we can,” senior captain Samir Mansouri said. “I think we’re just as good of a team as them and I think it could have gone either way today. We’re a competitive group and we’ve built a competitive culture to turn the program around.”
The two teams had split in the regular season.
“We worked really hard and I think hard work pays off,” junior Will Shah said. “That’s what you can learn. It’s a really tough loss because we left it all out there. We all think we left it all out there. Fifty percent of the time we win this game and I guess today was the other 50%.”
While many players stepped up throughout the season, senior captain Mike Ferrante was the team’s go-to star the last few years, and led the team in every category this season. He spent time on the bench late in the semifinals due to cramping — he still scored 16 points to lead the team — and his teammates were proud to step up in his absence.
“With Mike being out for a little, our best player, we knew we had to leave it all out there,” freshman point guard Brandon Gibbons said. “Everyone on the court had the next man up mentality.”
Mansouri got the scoring started by putting Edgemont up 2-0, but Jack Hershberg hit a three-pointer, a lead Bronxville would carry into the second half. Bronxville went up 9-4 and Mansouri made a nice fake to score again to make it 9-6 with 2:14 left in the first quarter. Sean McGrath hit a three and Bronxville began to take over to the tune of a 20-10 lead with 4:31 left in the first half.
Following a timeout, Ferrante hit a three-pointer and the teams went back and forth not scoring until there was 1:46 left in the half and he drained another three to cut the deficit to 20-16.
Bronxville hit a pair of free throws, but Ferrante hit yet another three-pointer with 50 seconds left. The Broncos scored once more for a 24-19 lead. With seconds left in the half Ferrante felt he should have gotten a slap call on a missed three-pointer, but didn’t, and the half ended with Bronxville missing a three at the buzzer.
Gibbons started off the third quarter with a three-pointer to make the score 24-22 and Mansouri beat the defense on a fast break to tie the game 24-all with 6:52 left in the quarter. Bronxville went on an 11-0 run as the Panthers were struggling to hit their shots.
Ferrante finally found Shah for the and-one and the Panthers cut the gap to 35-27 with 2:59 left in the third. Shah found Ferrante for a basket and Gallousis took a charge on defense to get the ball back. Unfortunately for Edgemont he was then charged with an offensive charge. Down 36-29, junior Milan Gialleonardo hit a three-pointer and all of a sudden Edgemont was back in the game down 36-32 with 35 seconds left in the third.
In the fourth, Ferrante hit a pair of free throws, Gialleonardo hit another three-pointer and Gallousis scored on a putback with 5:45 left to play and Edgemont trailed by one at 40-39.
Ferrante got fouled, a one-and-one. He tied the game on the first shot and after a back and forth after missing the second shot Mansouri gave Edgemont its first lead since the opening basket with 4:17 left to play at 42-40. With 2:29 left Finn Ruhanen tied the game with a putback, but Gibbons got fouled on a three-pointer and hit all three free throws for a 45-42 lead.
Ruhanen got the and-one and tied the game at 45-all before Gialleonardo assisted Mansouri for a three-pointer with 1:42 left. It was a 48-45 Edgemont lead, but Bronxville tied the game with three free throws. After McGrath missed his second shot his team grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 18.8 seconds left to play all knotted up at 48-48.
Ferrante got a defensive rebound and just as the team was about to have a fast break for a potential game-winner, Moses called timeout as the play developed with 2.6 seconds left. Back on the court Mansouri got a shot off, but it didn’t fall and that meant four minutes of overtime.
Conor O’Neil scored twice for Bronxville to go up 52-48. Ferrante found Gallousis to make it 52-50 with 2:12 left and Gibbons assisted Gallousis to tie the game with 58 seconds left. The game-tying shot was Edgemont’s last basket of the season as Bronxville went on a 5-0 run to end the game.
When Moses took over the varsity program when this year’s seniors were freshman four seasons ago it was following two years of turmoil. Graduation and a new coach helped reset the program and after three seasons being under the radar, Moses led a talented senior class to a place Edgemont hadn’t reached since the 2004-05 season.
“He just brings heart and passion that you don’t find from a lot of coaches,” Mansouri said. “It’s very easy to play for him. We all just put everything out on the line because we have faith in his vision and what he’s trying to accomplish. He just helped put us in a position to be able to play in this type of environment.”
Moses knew he had his hands full and appreciated the faith the school and four years’ worth of players have shown in him.
“I think it’s a testament to how hard they work and how they listened and they bought into the culture I’ve talked about since Day 1,” he said. “Now they embody that. I’m excited to keep it growing and keep moving forward.”
Not only did the Panthers’ starting lineup feature senior starters Gallousis, Ferrante, Mansouri and Andrew Knecht, but they had seniors Ben Landes, David Brooks, Benny Schuchat and Christopher Yang off the bench.
“Even the guys who didn’t see the court today, they’re a special group of kids,” Moses said. “I am so confident they have the capability not only to change minds, but to change hearts. They’re a great group and I’m very proud of them.”
Shah called it the “best senior class” he’s seen from top to bottom.
“It’s the starting lineup and it goes deep into the bench,” Shah said. “They’re all great basketball players and it was so awesome playing with them. They taught me so much. You learn how to play the game, like different moves, and them wanting it so bad teaches you how to want it and work hard. We can take that into next season.”
The Panthers return freshman Gibbons, the team’s starting point guard, and juniors Gialleonardo, Shah, Ethan Sommers, Nathan Ripp, Aaron Larit, Timothy Chan, Justin Yang and Rajan Sandhu.
“The guys that are coming back are so special,” Mansouri said. “I have so much faith in them. I hope that they have more success than us. I know they have that potential. They just need to continue to keep working hard, come ready every day at practice and lay everything out on the court. I’m confident they’re going to do that.”
Gibbons was the lone nonsenior starter — for either semifinals team — and was surrounded by nine seniors to start the game. That didn’t rattle him and he played like a veteran, as he has all season.
“It was unreal to play in this environment with all the fans, even the fans from the other team,” Gibbons said. “It was definitely a great experience.”
Gibbons spent the season learning from the seniors and from every practice and game along the way.
“Being around them, I know they’re older than me, but they taught me so much,” Gibbons said. “I love them. Every time I came out they cheered for me.
“I’m going to take away everything, all the experiences. Even today in this game just what to do when you’re down. How to help build your teammates up. The chemistry. I know how important that is and hopefully next year we have the same bond like we do this year.”
Moses called Gibbons a “special breed of player.”
“He has ice water running through his veins,” Moses said. “Nothing fazes him and he sees the game at a slower speed than everybody else. I am in awe of him sometimes. I cannot wait to see how he continues to grow as a player and as a young man because he’s a special talent and he’s going to take this team a long way.”
Edgemont has a rebuild this offseason, but the Panthers believe the tone has been set for the future.
“I don’t know if I could be more proud of a group of kids,” Moses said. “I have a son of my own now and I love these kids like absolute family. This team means the world to me. They’re a special group of kids. It’s tough, but I told them all to hold their heads up high because they should be incredibly proud of themselves. They’re a special group of young men.”
