The Edgemont boys basketball team thought it was cool opening the season at the Total Mortgage Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut, prior to a Westchester Knicks game. Then they had the chance to play at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the New York Nets.
And to top it off, they won.
“Incredible, incredible experience,” coach Craig Moses said. “First of all Barclays was amazing as hosts. They pulled out all the stops — lighting, music, sound effects, the jumbotron. It was really cool. We had so much fun with the game.”
Edgemont kicked off the new year on Jan. 4 with a 45-37 win over host Putnam Valley.
“It didn’t really hit me until we got in there,” senior Larit said. “We played in that other arena and it was cool, but we go in there and looked around and saw the banners hanging and all the names you know. Then we stepped on the court and we were watching Kyrie [Irving] highlights before the game and we were like, ‘He did that one there.’ We were standing right where it happened, so that was definitely the coolest experience I’ve had playing basketball. It was an amazing environment.”
Put Valley coach Al Morales coached Moses in AAU, they have played against each other in men’s leagues and they faced off on the sidelines. This time it was even more special.
“He had an opportunity and he came to me with it and now I have a cool relationship with someone who works at the Barclays Center and now I hope to make it an annual thing,” Moses said. “It was a lot of fun and the kids played great. They enjoyed themselves. And we won, which is the icing on the cake. I’m 1-0 at Barclays Center, which is pretty cool.”
The Panthers had to adjust to the wide-open arena as they typically play in four-walled gyms.
“The depth perception out on the court is off, so taking shots it takes a while to adjust to,” Larit said. “There’s no wall behind the basket and there are lights all around the stadium so you look up and it’s bright. It’s such a different environment.”
There was also the NBA three-point line, which the team had played with in Bridgeport. Still, Moses instructed his team to get used to the court and drive to the basket a few times before being tempted by the three-point line.
“And of course what that meant was we were going to take a stepback NBA three on our first possession and Milan [Gialleonardo] nailed it,” Moses said with a smile.
It was only one of two three-pointers the team would hit — senior Ethan Sommers hit the other — but the Panthers didn’t need to drain threes to win. They played strong defense and only let up 13 points in the first half. Put Valley made a late run, but Edgemont held them off.
Senior Will Shah scored 18 points, sophomore Brandon Gibbons 11, Sommers seven, senior Milan Gialleonardo three, senior Timothy Chan and sophomore Drew Goldoff two each.
“It was a low-scoring game, but as we got a little more into the offense while the three-point shooting may not have been consistent for either team, we started to get a little more rhythm, we got to the basket, we passed the ball through the press really well, got Will a lot of easy layups around the rim and it was great,” Moses said. “Brandon played fantastic for us. He’s the epitome of what it means to be a playmaker, so he was able to create so much for us off the dribble that guys were getting really good looks and it allows us to get into a really good rhythm.”
The Panthers had an unforgettable night. “It was a good experience for me,” Goldoff said. “I never had that kind of experience. I think the energy we had going into that game was good. We came out strong and our ball movement was great. We had great chemistry and everyone came to play.”
The one downside was the injury Gibbons sustained that will keep him out for a week or two. And from the high of winning at Barclays came the low of three more starters — Shah, Gialleonardo and Larit — getting injured in the next game, a 57-46 loss to Leffell School.
The game was as close as it was thanks to Sommers, who scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. He hit five three-pointers in the game. Goldoff stepped up and scored 11, Chan four, senior Nathan Ripp three. Gialleonardo had four before his injury, Shah and Larit two each before they got hurt.
“Yesterday was tough,” Larit said. “Me and Will and Milan went out within the first two quarters and Brandon didn’t play at all. The third quarter was tough, but in the fourth quarter all these guys who hadn’t played much started getting a lot more comfortable. That was a team we had every shot at beating, so we started getting a lot more comfortable, making more shots, not turning the ball over, playing better defense. By the end of the game we had cut like 15 points off the deficit.”
Moses pulled up Joe Vadakkan from junior varsity for the rest of the season to help the team out while they recover. Vadakkan is athletic and was averaging 10 points a game on JV.
“I know it might be cliché, but that next man up mentality really applies here,” Moses said. “Even literally from Joe coming up from JV to play with us later this week. We only have maybe six or seven guys available for Wednesday and with that being said every guy has to bring everything every single game.”
Chan and Goldoff will have a chance to make their mark.
“The hope is guys like Tim and Drew, who had 11 points at Leffell the other night, can provide us a nice spark,” Moses said. “They’ve been in the rotation and I hope to see them step up and play with a lot of confidence. Ethan will give us stability shooting the ball.
“Hopefully we can get some guys who are not accustomed to playing a lot of minutes like Max [Yang] can use his size and be strong for us on the glass and provide some things we need. I’m excited to see what they do.”
Goldoff has been proud of his efforts bringing energy off the bench thus far this season thanks to the support of his teammates.
“I like how all the players have great energy on the bench and always try to keep a positive game going, trying to keep everyone engaged,” he said. “I think the season is going pretty well, but I think we can get some better wins. Hopefully when guys come back from injury we can get that bond back together on the court and get more wins.”
The team works hard at every practice, so Moses expects that to carry over into games as players move into bigger roles whether they are starting or coming off the bench.
“Now they have to believe in themselves, go out there and make it happen,” Moses said. “ It’s all about effort, energy and supporting each other. Even the guys that are out have been bringing energy on the bench.”
The Panthers are 4-6 at the midpoint of the season. If nothing else, Moses knows his team will be “battle tested” heading into postseason next month.
“Going through any sort of adversity is only going to make us stronger come playoff time,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal, so we’ll just keep grinding them out, get as many wins as we can and come in hopefully healthy, strong and full as a team going into playoffs.”
