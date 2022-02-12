It’s been a memorable season for Edgemont’s boys basketball team, to say the least. The Panthers have posted double-digit wins and will be one of the top seeds in the Class B sectionals, which begin next week.
But Edgemont had yet to record that season-defining victory. The Panthers dropped both league games with Hastings, a perennial power in Class B, and lost their first league meeting with top-seeded Bronxville.
That all changed when Edgemont went on the road and upset Bronxville in a 59-56 league win Tuesday, Feb. 8.
“It was a really meaningful and impactful win for us last night that I think also hopefully sends a message to everyone,” Panthers coach Craig Moses said. “As we’ve been saying all year, ‘Don’t sleep on Edgemont.’”
It was a tight first half and Edgemont took a 24-23 lead into the break. Midway through the third quarter, the game was tied 31-31. Edgemont senior Mike Ferrante drove to the basket and finished, then converted on a putback to give the Panthers a four-point lead. He then nailed a right-wing contested three to extend the lead to 38-31, prompting a Broncos timeout.
A Brandon Gibbons right-wing 3-pointer made it 41-33 with 1:34 left in the third quarter. The Broncos made 1 of 2 from the foul line, then Ferrante swished a deep three for his 10th point of the quarter and a 44-34 lead.
Ferrante netted 16 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. But it wasn’t just Ferrante’s scoring prowess that impressed Moses.
“Mike was in double digits in rebounds yesterday,” Moses said. “His ability to rebound and to be able to quickly push the tempo as a guard is just completely invaluable to us. It makes us very dangerous in transition and it’s one of the things that helped us open up a little bit of a lead going into the fourth.”
Junior Milan Gialleonardo pump faked and was fouled on a three with 2.2 seconds left. He made all three free throws but Bronxville made a half court buzzer beater to negate the free throws as Edgemont led 47-37 heading into the final eight minutes.
Bronxville scored a quick basket to start the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to eight. The Broncos scored again a minute later but a Will Shah putback kept Edgemont ahead by eight at 49-41 with six minutes left.
The teams traded baskets with Ferrante converting on a steal. Bronxville cut the deficit to 51-45 with five minutes remaining. Panther Matt Gallousis made two from the line but the Broncos responded again with a bucket.
Shah attacked the rim with ferocity and finished to give the Panthers a 55-47 lead with under three minutes to go. Ferrante then knocked down two free throws to keep the lead at eight after Bronxville converted.
Bronxville made 1 of 2 free throws, then star Chris Kelty drove and finished to trim Edgemont’s lead to 57-52 with 1:41 left. The Broncos recorded a steal and were later fouled, hitting two free throws to make it a three-point game with just over a minute left.
The Panthers were fouled but missed both free throws with 31 seconds to go, breathing new life into Bronxville. Bronxville was then fouled and made two free throws to cut it to 57-56 with 15.6 seconds left.
Ferrante was immediately fouled and hit both free throws to give the Panthers a three-point lead. The Broncos needed a three to send the game to overtime but Ferrante blocked the attempt and the Broncos missed a layup inside as the clock expired and the Edgemont celebration began.
Edgemont found itself in early foul trouble when senior captains Ferrante and Samir Mansouri picked up two first-quarter fouls. Gibbons, a freshman point guard, came to the rescue and kept Edgemont afloat. He scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers.
“Brandon was excellent. He single-handedly kept us in the game [in the first half],” Moses said. “Then Mike got going in the second half. They did a nice job supporting each other and playing as a team all night.”
Shah added eight points while Gallousis netted six points for the Panthers, who won their sixth straight game.
Moses knew that Bronxville star Kelty, who finished with a game-high 27 points, would get his points. But the game would come down to how well they defended the rest of the Broncos.
“Their guy, Chris Kelty, who’s already scored over a thousand points, that kid is an absolute warrior,” Moses said. “He’s a machine and just never stops. I kind of told the kids coming in that even if we do a great job on him defensively, he’s going to find a way to get his and he did that. But I said if we can take their role players and limit all of what they do, I don’t care how good he is, they’re not going to beat us five against one. They really did a good job taking that to heart.”
Moses called the win the biggest in his coaching tenure with the Panthers, also mentioning a victory at North Salem in his first season. It was also a substantial win because it moved Edgemont up to the No. 2 seed in sectionals.
“It not only gives us a huge confidence boost but it’s also no secret that who wouldn’t want home court advantage?” Moses said. “In the event we’re able to take care of business and get some wins, obviously I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but that would mean we’re hosting home games all the way until the finals. So that’s a big deal.”
Edgemont also had a thrilling 46-44 league win over visiting Dobbs Ferry on Thursday, Feb. 3. With the game tied in the final minute, Gialleonardo had a steal and layup to give the Panthers the lead and they got a stop on the other end to preserve the win.
“We didn’t come out with the energy that I was hoping at the beginning but they picked it up towards the end,” Moses said. “Our bench gave us some valuable minutes. When we commit to the defensive end, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Gallousis and Mansouri paced the offense with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
The Panthers cruised past visiting Irvington 69-46 on Monday, Feb. 7. Gallousis led Edgemont with 17 points. Rajan Sandhu added 11 points while Gibbons netted nine points. Ferrante had seven points, Mansouri netted six points and Tim Chan chipped in with five points.
Edgemont, which has a record of 15-4, will conclude the regular season when it hosts Pawling at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The Panthers will then enter the Class B postseason, which begins Saturday, Feb. 19.
One of the things Moses was most proud about in the win over Bronxville was that players who were on the bench in the fourth quarter, who normally start, came up to him and said, “Coach, this is the best win I’ve ever been a part of. I feel great right now, I’m so happy for the team.”
“These guys are so selfless and they’re really buying into the mentality that they’re going to do this together,” Moses said. “They’re going to earn it, hold each other accountable and play for one another. If they can continue to do that down the stretch, I think we’re going to be a scary team to go against.”
