While the Edgemont girls basketball team isn’t celebrating its 0-20 regular season, the Panthers are finding other victories to hang their hats on, including having tremendous character to battle every game, continuing working hard in practice every day, improving and being a cohesive team on and off the court.
“Coach Larry [Giustiniani] said it best himself that we really put in a lot of effort,” senior captain Scarlett Kraus said. “Obviously wins weren’t how they have been in the past, but we really enjoy hanging out together and playing together so a lot of it has been keeping each other going, having fun, getting better.”
Edgemont played three games in the final five days of the regular season, falling 50-28 to Bronxville on Feb. 10, 55-34 to Hastings on Feb. 11 and 49-34 to Dobbs Ferry on Feb. 14.
Senior captain Valentina Russo scored nine against Bronxville, junior Julia Hu seven, senior Mehek Nanavaty three. Against Hastings, Julia Hu scored eight, freshman Sarah Hu seven, junior Carolina Teixeira four, junior Sidney Burak three. Burak exploded for 17 points against Dobbs, while Sarah Hu scored five, Kraus four, senior Jillian Zolot three.
Out of 70 teams, Edgemont wrapped up the eighth most difficult schedule in Section 1, the toughest in Class B, earning a lot of bonus points towards sectionals.
“To see them right now you wouldn’t know they’ve been through a war that way,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “We have players with broken fingers, thigh contusions, sprained feet.”
In the season finale, the Panthers took four more charges to reach 20 on the season.
“I don’t know if too many girls basketball teams have ever done that,” Giustiniani said. “It just speaks to their willingness to learn something at practice — because it was taught to them and it was worked on — and they failed at it a lot at first — they were turning their bodies and raising their hands — and when the instruction came they fixed it. Even in game there was a turn early on that we fixed.”
To the surprise of many, Edgemont will indeed compete in the Section 1 Class B tournament starting on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The No. 14 seed — of 14 teams entered — will head to No. 3 Rye Neck.
“I got asked a few times, ‘Why are you going in?’ and it is a legitimate question and it’s because it would betray everything I teach and try to convey to kids here not to,” Giustiniani said. “Only one team wins the last game, but you don’t shy away from the work to focus on that. You don’t run away from a basketball game because you think you’re going to fail in the score in the end and not take that opportunity to play.”
The Panthers are on board and ready for another challenge.
“I’m definitely excited to see what we’re going to do, especially since the last couple of games we’ve been so much more aggressive overall,” Burak said. “Even if we don’t win our playoff game we’ll put in the effort. We’re going to have a great time as we have this whole season.”
The downside for Edgemont is that the team was supposed to have played this weekend, so four key players — Burak, Nanavaty, Zolot and junior Maddie Frain — won’t be there for the game that is now on Tuesday.
“All great kids, all had big roles,” Giustiniani said. “Maddie with rebounding, a defensive player. Jill is just an all-out competitor, one of the most competitive student-athletes in the school the last couple of years. And Sid is huge, our catalyst who did all the dirty work, and Mehek just played her last game today. She’s a highly-skilled player who can play any position. I gave her a big hug and she was still looking forward to coming to practice.”
The Panthers also might be without Julia Hu, who hurt herself after a big first quarter against Hastings. She evolved into the team’s best offensive player from the paint to behind the arc. She and Burak “really stepped up” and made great strides in their “particular niches even more,” according to Giustiniani.
The upside for the entire roster is that the team has at least one more week of practice together, even for those who won’t be at sectionals, though they will take a backseat to players who need to be prepared to play in the game.
“Because you can play deep into this roster we’re OK with that,” Giustiniani said. “We don’t even bat an eye at it.”
The Panthers do many things well, except for scoring. That never evolved enough over the season, though they have made strides offensively.
“It’s just not something they’ve been able to get on top of, but it’s improved the last few games,” Giustiniani said. “It’s improved markedly.”
Undersized guard Sarah Hu, the team’s lone underclassman, has impressed Giustiniani in her second year on the team and will be a key in the sectional game. “She’s been banged around by the eighth toughest schedule in the section,” he said. “I can’t wait for next year. Just wait. She’s going to explode. She’s making better decisions now.”
Edgemont feels prepared for another chance to play together.
“We have proved that we held up a good fight,” Russo said. “We haven’t gotten the wins for it, but we’ve shown other teams that we are tough enough and we deserve a spot because we held our own.”
Giustiniani called basketball “the highlight of every day,” “a joy all year.” He enjoyed his “unique group,” that meets every “coaches cliché box” criteria. He’s excited his team is excited to keep going.
“They don’t want the season to end,” Giustiniani said. “It’s bizarre and it defies gravity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.