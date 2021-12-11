Edgemont girls basketball isn’t afraid of a challenge. After having all three preseason scrimmages canceled for various reasons and opening up against Pleasantville with a 44-32 loss, the Panthers headed into Scarsdale’s tournament as the underdog.
Scoring only 15 points in each game, the Panthers lost 33-15 to Maria Regina on Dec. 2 and 51-15 to the host school two days later in the consolation game.
What Edgemont has now is what was lacking by not having any scrimmages: game experience.
“We saw a wide variety of teams within five days from Pleasantville to Maria Regina to Scarsdale,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “I just wanted the game experience. Obviously there’s a lot of adapting to the pace of play vs. our environment in our gym and with that comes errors.”
Giustiniani watched as his players played through fatigue and made mental mistakes.
“I wanted them to get through how that feels, because it doesn’t feel good and I’m going to call you out and point it out and you’ve got to get that out of the way,” he said. “All of this battle scar stuff can help us improve at practice. We’re off next week. We don’t have a game. We’ve learned a lot and let’s see what we can do with it. It’s a nice setup having the week off. At first I thought it sucked, but it gives us a chance to reflect and watch film.”
The Panthers are 0-3. Giustiniani saw lots of nerves in the tournament that hadn’t been there against Pleasantville, a more familiar opponent.
“As far as the week goes I liked us Tuesday a lot,” Giustiniani said. “We were all very resilient and game ready and our competitive readiness was very good against Pleasantville.”
Against Pleasantville on Nov. 30, Julia Hu, Sarah Hu and Juliet Agoglia combined for 25 of the team’s 32 points with 10, eight and seven, respectively. Scarlett Kraus and Julia Hu each led the team in scoring with five points apiece against Maria Regina and Scarsdale.
The highlight of the tournament for Giustiniani came late in the fourth quarter against Scarsdale when junior Carolina Teixeira, a newcomer to the school, provided a burst of energy and scored four points.
“I thought the biggest step up was Carolina Teixeira in that stretch she played today,” Giustiniani said. “I thought she was the bright star of this tournament.”
Teixeira moved to Edgemont from Cape Verde and lives with her uncle. In the short time he’s known her, Giustiniani has been trying to figure out how to best utilize her “open court, freestyle” play to mesh well with his existing players. Teixeira is fluent in Portuguese and French and speaks English well, but she and Giustiniani are still trying to connect when it comes to basketball.
“We’ve had trouble with her learning the rules of our read and react offense and understanding that if somebody dribbles at you if this, then that,” Giustiniani said. “She’s not really getting those rules, so at times she’s standing still when somebody is dribbling at her and that’s a cue to do something. It’s been frustrating to her the first two games.”
Against Scarsdale, Giustiniani opted to go man-to-man, which he said gives Teixeira the chance to take possession of the ball and make a move.
“When I saw her fly up court she’s very athletic and just looks very good,” Giustiniani said. “Now how do I create that? I can’t just change my whole team around her, so how do I do that? I have to figure out a way to incorporate her in a way that she’s more used to. I’m just excited about seeing what we can develop with her.”
Unlike last year’s shortened COVID-19 season, the Panthers have more time to get everyone on the same page, adjust to new roles and get the newcomers more involved as all of the early-season starters — senior captains Juliet Agoglia, Scarlett Kraus, Valentina Russo and Mehek Nanavaty and the Hu sisters, junior Julia and freshman Sarah — are returning veterans.
“I hope we can work together and trust each other to get some rhythm so this all goes a lot smoother,” Agoglia said.
Russo said it was tough to recreate a scrimmage atmosphere in practice, though she said having a larger roster than normal, 14 girls, definitely helped.
“During practice I thought we worked very hard in preparing, but it doesn’t match up to what it’s like playing against another team, especially for the first game against Pleasantville, but I felt we handled ourselves very well,” Russo said. “We’re not a brand new team, but we do have a lot of new additions to the team.”
Kraus liked the team’s energy in the first week and noted the team gets along well. “There’s a lot of energy coming from the bench, coming from the court,” she said. “We just work well together and our personalities mesh well.”
Last year the Panthers won only one game, so they’re looking forward to the first win this year and then some. “The hope is to win games, definitely get better as a team and just work together well,” Kraus said.
In addition to the game experience, the girls also learned what some of the competition out there is like and got to see where they stand early in the season.
“It definitely shows us that we need to keep working hard,” Kraus said. “Hopefully we’ll improve throughout the season. Hard matchups are sometimes tough to start because no one likes losing, but hopefully we’ll turn it around.”
Agoglia felt the Panthers played better as the games went on, but they have to learn to start with that type of mentality out of the gate.
“We all started to play as a team and settle down and relax,” Agoglia said. “We all get nervous the first quarter against a bigger team that’s usually a different skill than us. But once halftime came and we talked and settled down, that’s when we actually started playing the game and that’s when we were able to shoot the ball.”
There won’t be too many easy games — if any — this season, so it’s up to Edgemont to make the most of its roster from the veterans to the rookies.
“We have good competition ahead of us and we know it’s going to be difficult,” Russo said. “I know that as long as we work hard and give the other team the competition that we know we can give them we can do well. That’s what we’ve been training for in practice, especially being the underdogs for the league.”
