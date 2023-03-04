EHS girls hoops box 3-3 issue

What seemed a formality of a game for the Westlake girls basketball en route to a spot at the Westchester County Center, the Section 1 Class B opening round game was meaningful in many ways for the Edgemont Panthers.

The career arc for seniors Sidney Burak and Julia Hu, who made the team as freshmen when Edgemont won its third straight league title for the 2019-20 season, took some twists and turns over the years. The girls were part of a 1-11 team in the late winter 2021 COVID-19 pandemic season, 0-21 last winter and earned eight wins this winter to become a legitimate playoff qualifier.

