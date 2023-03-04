What seemed a formality of a game for the Westlake girls basketball en route to a spot at the Westchester County Center, the Section 1 Class B opening round game was meaningful in many ways for the Edgemont Panthers.
The career arc for seniors Sidney Burak and Julia Hu, who made the team as freshmen when Edgemont won its third straight league title for the 2019-20 season, took some twists and turns over the years. The girls were part of a 1-11 team in the late winter 2021 COVID-19 pandemic season, 0-21 last winter and earned eight wins this winter to become a legitimate playoff qualifier.
“It’s definitely been amazing, especially having such a drastic change from last year,” Burak said. “Even the games we did lose I think we played very hard, very well in all of them. We just kind of met our competition as best we could and gave it our all.”
Burak played with her normal intensity from the tip-off to the final buzzer against Westlake. “Just after being here for four years I feel like going out with all my effort was the only right way to end the season and my whole basketball career,” she said.
Coach Larry Giustiniani also took notice of the ferocity with which Burak approached the game. He wasn’t surprised — he was “touched.”
“That’s her game day-in and day-out,” Giustiniani said. “I’m thinking about her as a ninth grader, deciding if the option to play varsity was right for her. And everything she’s been through she’s been basically the same size heightwise and she’s had to play all five positions, including point guard, how her body really means nothing to her in terms of the hardwood. To her it’s a net or a Posturepedic mattress. She knows she’s undersized. She goes to the basket with one goal — attacking the ribs to get to the free-throw line. She’s an inspirational person to coach. She plays the sport how it’s supposed to be played. I never see her nervous or scared. Ever. She’s been a joy.”
Then there was Julia Hu and her sophomore sister Sarah. The two were banged up all season, but productive when healthy, especially in tandem. Julia played the playoff game with a wrapped up knee and didn’t start, while Sarah was just returning from an injury of her own. It was important for both of them to play in the game.
“I knew it could be my last game and I really just wanted to enjoy these people for one last time,” Julia said. “This year has been so fun playing basketball and my sister has been so sentimental about it all — last practice, last game — and so I really wanted to give that to her. I didn’t want to skip out on this game. I wanted a nice end to this year.”
Giustiniani was worried the sisters wouldn’t be able to play together and have that closure.
“Sarah needed to have this day,” he said. “She was very emotional, in tears pre-game. She needed to have a game to process it was that last time she was going to play with Julia. Did she struggle with it? Yes. Is emotion part of processing change? Yes, and it’s all healthy. I think if she didn’t have it she’d have a void. She was able to have it today, to live in it, be in it.
“And her sister is an amazing person because she doesn’t baby Sarah through that. She supports her and then says, ‘Let’s go,’ directs her on the court and holds it together. She may have lost it in the locker room after, but she held it together on the court. It was a very important moment for those two to separate on the floor.”
And for the senior class that included Julia Hu, Burak, Abigail Lewis, Anisha Rao, Maddy Frain and the injured Brielle Suissa, who served as team manager, it was important for them to be together one final time after all they’d been through the last few years.
“We were on a travel team together all through elementary school and to just go out with the same group I started playing with is just awesome,” Burak said.
Giustiniani will miss Burak’s hustle and willingness to play all five positions, Rao’s defensive leadership, Hu being the best all-around offensive player since Bianca Ferrante, Frain’s consistent defensive presence in the paint and Lewis’ personality.
“If Abby misses a practice there is a void,” he said. “In the game, around the game, on the bench, she’s just so positive. She has positive energy, honest energy and she has a really high basketball IQ.”
He is hoping Suissa will be ready for softball season.
“They’re such a great group,” Giustiniani said. “They’re the buy-in crew. I’ve never had really every senior buy in like this. It’s all six. Zero questions asked.”
Giustiniani appreciated the group’s commitment, which he called “a very honest, sincere level of commitment.”
“You can’t pretend to be committed to practices and games and the full schedule, no matter who it is, including sectionals,” he said. “It’s not a buffet table. Whether you’re 0-21, there’s a pandemic and we’re playing in the spring or whatever, we’re going to behave every day like we’re trying to win the state championship.”
In the opening round, Westlake went up 7-0 before Frain beat the shot clock with 5:25 left in the first quarter for Edgemont’s first basket. The team struggled with free throws and trailed 19-2 heading into the second quarter.
The Panthers scored eight points and trailed at halftime 36-10. Sophomore Eliza Press hit a free throw and a three-pointer, Julia Hu made a layup and Burak hit a pair of free throws.
The Panthers fought in the second half and walked off the court after a 53-25 defeat with their heads held high after a remarkable turnaround season.
“I guess we showed that everyone is so resilient and everyone is trying to do their best out there,” Julia Hu said. “No one gives up on this team. We don’t care about the score. We love the sport and we love playing as hard as we can. It’s just amazing to see that. I feel so proud of everyone. We did have a bit of an easier schedule, but as a team we got so much better at understanding each other, understanding the game and playing together. It’s been so nice to experience that for one last time.”
Edgemont is losing a large group of experienced players, so next year will be a bit of a rebuild. The seniors hope they showed the returning players how to go about their business on and off the court.
“I just hope they keep up all the hard work that we’ve put in this year and in past years,” Burak said. “It’s just pushing themselves to their best potential.”
