With an aggressive and commanding third quarter performance in a comeback 61-47 win against Tuckahoe, the Edgemont boys basketball team not only improved to 8-2, but stayed away from its first losing streak of the season, having come off a loss to Bronxville.
“We just came out with a lot of heart, a lot of passion and we were just more aggressive on defense, especially,” senior Matt Gallousis said. “I feel like we trapped more and we got in their heads. We took it to the hole more and I feel like we were more passionate in the second half than the first half.”
It was a lesson for the Panthers, who trailed 12-6 after the first quarter and 26-21 at the half.
“From opening tip we’ve got to play with fire,” Gallousis said. “The first half we weren’t really playing with any fire. We have to have that dog mentality and really just be aggressive more.”
This was the first time the Panthers were able to come back from such a major deficit.
“Ultimately the biggest thing, while we came out a little flat early in this game — Saturday morning I guess got to us — our second half was the most passion and energy I’ve seen these guys play with since I’ve known them,” coach Craig Moses said. “They came out with so much energy and were playing for each other that I didn’t think there was anyone that was going to stop us in that second half.”
Moses was particularly impressed with the “incredibly poised play” from freshman point guard Brandon Gibbons. Gibbons scored 19 points, 11 in the third quarter, and hit four three-pointers.
“Brandon played excellent, excellent in that second half of the game,” Moses said. “He grows every day. I think every game for him, especially at his age, is not only good experience, but when he has a game like today where he can show he can take over a quarter on his own, I think that’s going to do an enormous amount for his confidence, too.”
After the game, before Moses could chime in, the team named Gibbons the game’s MVP. “They truly believe in him as well and I think that empowerment is going to do a lot for him,” Moses said.
Gallousis called Gibbons a “great addition” to the lineup, saying, “He really knows how to find his teammates and he’s also a very unselfish player.”
Gibbons joined the starting five with seniors Gallousis, Samir Mansouri, Mike Ferrante and Andrew Knecht and fit right in. They’ve welcomed the freshman and built chemistry. “They’re treating me like a little brother, so it’s easy,” Gibbons said. “In practice we work hard and continue to get better.”
Gibbons adjusted quickly to varsity. “I’ve learned as a point guard to control the tempo, especially the pace of the game,” he said. “Last year I played JV and a lot of the pace was pretty fast, but varsity is a lot faster. It took some getting used to, but now I feel like I’m pretty in tune with it.”
Gallousis also had a big third quarter with 8 of his 13 points to help lead the comeback.
“We finally started getting aggressive on offense again, we started putting the ball in the basket again and the press was really working,” Moses said. “If we do those things correctly and we play for each other with passion and energy and we stay poised, really we’re going to be a tough team to beat. We’ll be able to withstand a run and get one back.”
Ferrante scored 11 and junior Will Shah 10 off the bench. Mansouri added four, Knecht and senior Christopher Yang two each. Tuckahoe was led by 22 points from Matt Angelo.
Senior Ben Landes, Shah and Yang contributed off the bench with an array of skills sets. “They’re very solid pieces and they add a lot to the team,” Gallousis said. “Will can add a lot of rebounds. He’s very aggressive and he hustles. When me or Andrew need a break it’s always great with Will there. Chris can really take it to the rack and he’s not shy with the ball. He has a lot of handles. Landes just provides a lot of energy to the team.”
The Panthers played uninspired ball in the first half against Tuckahoe on Saturday morning, Jan. 15, but opened the second half with a 10-2 run to take a 31-28 run they never relinquished.
Gibbons gave the Panthers their first lead at 29-28, Gallousis scored on a putback and Gibbons hit a three-pointer, Ferrante hit a free throw and a putback to put the team up 37-30.
Tuckahoe called time with 4:16 left in the third quarter, trying to break the energy and resolve of Edgemont’s starting five.
After a Tuckahoe three, Ferrante got a putback and a turnover turned into a pass from Gibbons to Knecht to Gallousis for a 41-33 lead.
Tuckahoe responded after both teams were hit with offsetting technical fouls with three straight field goals to cut the lead to 41-39. Edgemont went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter. Shah scored and then had a block that led to Gibbons getting the and-one. Another Edgemont steal led to a three-pointer by Gibbons and Ferrante hit Shah for a buzzer-beater and a 51-39 lead.
Edgemont won the fourth quarter 10-8.
“These kids just want to win and they want to win for each other,” Moses said. “I’ve been saying since the beginning of the year, one of my favorite parts about this team is I’m always getting team questions, not me questions. That’s holding true. Whoever finds success that day, the team is really putting their arms around that guy and lifting them up. I think as long as that continues this is going to be a really fun year.”
Bronxville topped the Panthers 63-51 two days earlier behind seven three-pointers and a strong attack that included 23 points by Chris Kelty.
Ferrante led Edgemont with 14 points. Mansouri scored 13, Shah eight, Gibbons seven, Gallousis five, Knecht two.
In breaking down the two losses, Moses said the team needed to commit defensively to making the initial stop against Hastings and preventing second chances by boxing out. “That was a major reason I feel like we dropped that game,” he said. “Along with that, and every now and then it’s going to happen, we went cold on offense. We didn’t put up the points we needed to win that game.”
The team made adjustments and took some of those into Bronxville, but fell short. “Bronxville, I think we probably took their best punch and still were able to compete throughout the game,” Moses said. “We were able to take away some things in that game also like seeing how confident we should be in our press when we do it correctly. I think that’s a big tool for us.”
Gibbons looks forward to league rematches with Hastings and Bronxville. “We’ve got to be hungry,” he said. “We already know what they do. The first time they beat us, so we’re looking for revenge. We’re going to give it our all and hopefully come out with a W.”
Just past the midpoint of the season the Panthers are in a good place, though they know they have some hard work ahead of them in order to get ready for a playoff run.
“I think it’s just getting a lot more intense and I feel like we can play well in high-pressure situations,” Gallousis said. “I feel like we proved it today. I think it’s going to be very fun.”
