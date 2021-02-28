Between the pandemic, two key eligible players missing from the roster this year and five straight losses without a practice, the Edgemont boys basketball team has a lot of reasons to be down this winter. But the Panthers remain upbeat as they head into the second half of the season.
“As I told the kids, part of the theme for this season is be grateful for everything we have,” coach Craig Moses said. “At one point I thought we were going to have a year with no basketball and I woke up on a Wednesday and was told we had tryouts that day. We’ve all been through so much in this last year between the pandemic and other personal things and losses in our lives and it’s about being grateful and appreciative for the opportunity to be here.
“This is such a welcomed distraction and feeling of normalcy, even when it’s different, in all of our lives. We’re going to cherish every minute of it because it’s going to be over before we know it.”
Right now senior Sam Feldman and junior Mike Ferrante are keeping Edgemont’s hopes alive, despite the 0-5 start. Feldman has had double digits scoring every game, averaging 14.2 points per game, while Ferrante averages 11.2 ppg. They have scored 127 of their team’s 199 points so far.
“They’ve not only showed a lot of leadership this year in a time when we have needed that as a team, but Mike showed me last year that he clearly had the ability to step up and score when a couple of guys went down and he got the opportunity as a sophomore,” Moses said. “Sam, after being out due to injury most of last year when he was going to be a huge part of the team, despite missing that time he’s sort of come back with a vengeance this year. Sam has been matching Mike with the numbers and he’s sort of the engine that makes us go at times.”
The two are feeding off each other now and “finding their groove together,” according to Moses.
Edgemont expected Brandon Caceres, a three-point shooting whiz when he’s in a rhythm, and Kirk Gialleonardo, an energetic spark on defense and offense, to be on the roster for senior year, but they are without Caceres, and Gialleonardo is expected to join the team for practices this week. “We’re really missing those guys,” Ferrante said.
Moses called them “invaluable and huge losses.” He noted he coached Gialleonardo in eighth and ninth grades on junior varsity and this will be three years of varsity, the only player to play for him his first five years coaching at Edgemont.
“I can’t wait to have him back,” Moses said. “He’s always brought an energy and a toughness to our program that I’ve loved.”
Between snow days and a Sunday, all five of Edgemont games, including an overtime loss to Eastchester and the most recent loss to Dobbs Ferry that got away in the second half, have been held without any practices. The team got in one more than the required number of six practices prior to the season starting and looked forward to practicing in-season on Wednesday of this week for the first time.
“What I’ve noticed about them is they do a good job of adjusting on the fly,” Moses said. “We opened up with two against Ardsley. The first game we struggled a little bit and the second game we played much, much better. We tried to make a point of rebounding better going forward. Mamaroneck was a little bigger than us, but I thought we played great. We started the second Mamaroneck game with us winning in the first quarter and rebounds again sort of got the best of us.”
The loss to Mamaroneck was the team’s best effort. They were up by two points with 10 seconds left and a putback at the buzzer led to overtime.
“It was tough going into overtime with guys who have played four straight games and not really had rest,” Moses said. “ It’s tough, but I definitely feel they’ve grown each game. That’s what I’ve been telling them. As a coach I always want to see us improve each game and if they leave everything out on the court and play with heart that’s all I can ask for.”
Against Dobbs Ferry Tuesday, the Panthers ran into the lengthy Sebastien Orlowski, who denied almost every drive to the basket with precision blocking in the second half.
“Especially in the league we’re in there’s not many tall guys who are going to block your shot, but when you go up against one you’ve got to remember to pump fake,” Ferrante said. “He had at least 10 blocks today. He was a good player. We didn’t get the result we want today, but we’re going to rebound and hopefully get a win in our next game.”
Moses encouraged his players to “embrace the pump fake” going forward.
It also didn’t help that Edgemont got back into the game by “taking good care of the basketball and making good decisions,” which didn’t carry over into the second half, according to Moses.
Feldman likes the team’s energy now compared to early in the season, which has helped the team build its confidence.
“We need to keep coming together as a team,” he said. “More people need to step up. We need more people to hit shots and bring the energy on defense. We haven’t gotten the outcomes we want, but it’s just great to be playing basketball.”
