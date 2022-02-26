For a team that hadn’t won a game all season, drew the No. 14 seed and was missing three starters, a 63-40 loss in the Section 1 opening round was a solid showing for the Edgemont girls basketball team.
After a competitive first quarter that had No. 3 Rye Neck leading 14-8, the home team took control in the second quarter and headed into halftime with a 30-14 lead en route to the win.
It was one of Edgemont’s best offensive outputs of the year with eight players getting the ball in the basket, including five three-pointers by five players. Senior Juliet Agoglia and junior Maddie Frain led the way with nine and eight points, respectively, with junior Carolina Teixeira and freshman Eliza Press each putting up five, junior Brielle Suissa 4, senior Scarlett Kraus, senior Valentina Russo and junior Abigail Lewis three each.
The Panthers called up three players from junior varsity, Penelope Kraus, Lindsay Jaffe and Press, and Jaffe and Press were available to play in the sectionals game. For Press to hit a three-pointer on her first varsity shot was a big moment.
The Panthers had five practices between their final game and postseason and in addition to the usual basketball and cardiovascular work, coach Larry Giustiniani added pushups and planks to the mix to give the team a little extra strength for moments where they had to fight for the ball. Giustiniani called it a “boot camp mentality.”
The team played without seniors Mehek Nanavaty and Jillian Zolot and juniors Sidney Burak, Julia Hu and Anisha Rao. Hu was injured and unable to play.
In practice the team went around and discussed not who would be missing from the playoff game, but what attributes the team would need to make up in their absence. It also allowed other players to have a chance to shine.
Frain wasn’t expected to be at the game, but made a big impact off the bench. “Maddie Frain was available and had a really good game,” Giustiniani said. “She played well.”
Freshman Sarah Hu ran the point with Kraus, Russo, Agoglia and junior Jimena Caballero as the starting five.
“We made some shots in spite of turning the ball over at a higher rate than we had been the last half dozen games,” Giustiniani said. “Rye Neck’s got very good size across the board, 5-10 to maybe 6 foot. Their zone was long and it did wreak some havoc on us… We were passing into extended hands. We turned the ball over a lot and gave them some easy baskets, but we were still there because we were making some shots. I think today was our best offensive game of the year.”
What Giustiniani didn’t count on was Rye Neck shooting lights out. “They either swished everything or hit six spots on the rim and it went in no matter where they were… They were amazing,” he said. “The credit goes to them. They were as good as any team we saw.”
The undersized Panthers struggled with rebounding, though they “fought for everything” in their man defense, according to their coach.
In hindsight Giustiniani realized why his team struggled with the press break, which the team hadn’t had as much issue with it later in the season. It was because they were missing starters Burak, Hu and Nanavaty, all of whom would have helped with rebounding, too. “The biggest way they would have helped, they are three key people in our press break and they mattered a lot,” Giustiniani said. “Some of that chaos has to be chalked up to that.”
Agoglia and Kraus got the Panthers on the board in the first quarter, while Teixeira gave the team a lift on both sides of the ball in the second quarter. Frain held her ground by maintaining possession, distributing the ball well and putting the ball in the basket.
Agoglia played even-keeled and avoided foul trouble to increase her time on the court and “played tough with their bigs, a presence for sure,” Giustiniani said. The 5-foot-4 Caballero was “just a little force to be reckoned with in terms of tying people up,” Giustiniani said.
Suissa, a newcomer to basketball, had four points, including a rebound for a putback. She started working with Giustiniani in the gym in October to get up to speed on the game, working on the basics.
“She was awesome tonight,” he said. “Very happy to see her in that role. She’s a joy to coach. I had her in softball last year as a sophomore. I taught her to slap and she progressed throughout the spring as one of our most important players, so she really focuses on what she’s doing in sports. As a coach you love to see it.”
Another highlight was Sarah Hu taking the team’s 21st charge of the season in the team’s 21st game of the season. Giustiniani was proud of his team not only for learning that skill, but having the toughness to put it into action.
Postgame, the team “acknowledged Rye Neck’s good play, tipped our hat to that,” Giustiniani said. “We were happy with what we were able to put up on the board. Coach [Mike] Cozza and I told them what we thought was a really terrific year and I focused on what I am going to miss the most, which is the energy they had in practice no matter what happened the day before or if it’s Saturday morning at 8 a.m. It takes them two minutes to shake off the school day, a loss or if they just woke up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.