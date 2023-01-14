Sarah and Julia Hu Edgemont basketball photo
Sarah and Julia Hu are back on the court together after Sarah’s injury. Julia combined for 34 points in the team’s two wins in 2023 with Sarah as point guard.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Sitting on the bench was new territory for Edgemont sophomore Sarah Hu. Her injury kept her out the first five games of the season, all in December, and as the team went 1-4 they were missing their point guard. Most notably Julia Hu, a senior, was missing her kid sister.

Julia has been on varsity for four years, but missed most of her freshman year to injury, so she knows how it feels to be a spectator.

