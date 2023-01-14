Sitting on the bench was new territory for Edgemont sophomore Sarah Hu. Her injury kept her out the first five games of the season, all in December, and as the team went 1-4 they were missing their point guard. Most notably Julia Hu, a senior, was missing her kid sister.
Julia has been on varsity for four years, but missed most of her freshman year to injury, so she knows how it feels to be a spectator.
“She’s not usually hurt, it’s usually me,” Julia said. “It was a weird change and I really missed having her on the court. I guess I took for granted that she would be the point guard and I would be the guard and we’d have this dynamic between us. When she finally came back it felt so good to finally be able to play with her again.”
Sarah was just as excited about her return. “It’s exciting and I can finally play with my sister again,” she said. “I’m really going to miss her next year because I really love playing with her.”
The Hu sisters have played AAU together when Sarah has been called up and every morning in the summer they head outside to shoot around and challenge each other.
In Sarah’s return on Jan. 5, Edgemont won its second game of the season, 39-27 over Roosevelt, more wins that the team had in the previous two seasons. Julia led the Panthers with 13 points, while senior Sidney Burak scored 10.
Senior Maddy Frain scored six, Sarah, senior Anisha Rao, sophomore Penelope Kraus and sophomore Eliza Press two each, sophomore Lindsay Jaffe one.
Four days later the Panthers did it again improving to 3-4 with a 38-26 win over Riverside on Jan. 9. Julia exploded for 21 points, while Sarah scored six. Frain added four, Burak three, Jaffe two, freshman Isabella Guzman-Kolevska two.
“We were just a better prepared, harder working, more disciplined team as one of the two coaches said to me after the game,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “All the credit goes to the girls.
“Everything feels much better when you win and I feel good for them. You need that feedback once in a while. I go home and I feel good for them, I feel good for us and I’d like them to feel that more often.”
What Giustiniani noticed in the two games back is that Sarah is a different player on the court from a leadership perspective.
“All her energy is back and she’s been very vocal in the two games,” Giustiniani said. “She shouts commands out in terms of our offensive reactions. Whether that was from sitting on the bench for four games I don’t know, but she didn’t do a lot of that before and now she’s very vocal. She’s being a real quarterback, a real leader for us.”
Sarah said the new perspective gave her new perspective, seeing things from the other side.
While Julia was playing well in December, she’s certainly been able to have breakout games in January.
“Julia Hu is really showing her ability,” Giustiniani said. “She’d been hurt so much and she’s just showing what a healthy Julia can do. Off the bounce, off the catch she’s just a skilled offensive player. She’s one of the more all-around skilled players we’ve had here in a long time. She shined in those two games and the games before that. She’s a force. Defenses had to collapse on her a lot and as long as we move around her like the way Sarah is instructing, there will be options for her against teams that don’t vacate their players quite as much as recently they have.”
Another player who has been raising eyebrows is Burak, who covers both ends of the court for Edgemont.
“She’s rebounding eight or nine a game, four or five steals, four or five deflections, made a few shots here and there from the three-point line,” Giustiniani said. “She’s always going to the basket. It’s hard to really quantify what she really means to us. There are so many things that go well for us that she’s tied into.”
Rao has been setting screens and leads the team in taking charges. Giustiniani is proud the team has taken 14 charges already this season.
Sarah wants to see the team keep up the “positivity, good energy and aggression.”
“It’s not really relying on talent, but more on heart,” she said. “ It’s important because even if you have bad shooting days you can still play hard. Losses don’t really define us. We still try our best even though we face lots of difficulties. We’re less dependent on us winning. If we lose we’re not fine with it, but we don’t get frustrated and let it affect us. Winning is really nice. We missed that feeling.”
Having only one win over the previous two seasons taught the team to appreciate the opportunity to practice, play and be a team, and what it takes to get to the next level.
“We just work hard every day and the girls are great,” Giustiniani said. “We go two hours in practice. Every minute is accounted for. There’s a schedule on the screen and there’s no day they take as an off day. During the break we were here, had 10 in the gym. They just work really hard at what they can achieve in a 90-day season. It paid off in those two games to start the year.”
The Panthers had three more games this week, which brings them to midpoint of the season.
“I think we’ve all been really focused on getting better and we all want to win,” Julia said. “We want to go out with a few wins and a nice season. We all understand each other really well and I think that’s been helpful. A lot of the seniors, we’ve been playing with each other for so long and it’s just been nice to have one final year and winning some games feels nice.”
