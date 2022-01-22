After winning three straight league titles, the Edgemont girls basketball team has struggled to put enough points on the board the last two years, going 1-11 in the COVID-shortened 2021 season and 0-10 thus far in the 2021-22 season.
After graduating big scorers like Ava Pizzurro and Alexis Chan, along with Betsy Clarke and Sharika Kaul, who had some height, after the title streak, the talented duo of Rachel Bortstein and Sammi Ackerman weren’t enough of a force to keep that going last winter despite their scoring abilities.
What the Panthers are left with now is a team full of solid career role players who have not been able to replace the scoring lost over the last two seasons.
“A lot of the role players are our primary players to a degree theoretically, which is why 12 to 14 players play in two-thirds of the game this year,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “It’s the nature of our team, so I’m trying to utilize everybody, though not everybody has reached that point.”
Senior Scarlett Kraus can put the ball in the basket and hit some threes on a great day, but she remains a versatile player who can play all five positions depending on what the team needs at any given moment. “That’s the way I sub her,” Giustiniani said.
Senior Mehek Nanavaty also plays all five spots. “When we were dealing with pressure and I needed to spell Ava or any of the girls inbounding or being the first catch in the press break I always knew Mehek as a tall player — Edgemont tall — has a really good handle, a left hand, a right hand, can dribble, is a really good passer and potentially put in a bucket or two in the perimeter,” Giustiniani said.
Senior Juliet Agoglia plays the four or five and always elevates the team’s energy level when she’s on the court. “She’s all over the floor for loose balls, rebounds — just Tigger from ‘Winnie the Pooh,’” Giustiniani said. “She’s just everywhere wrecking the party.”
Junior Sidney Burak has always been good for tough defense, scrapping for loose balls and helping “facilitate the offense” when top scorers were taking a breather. She’s again been very successful in that role off the bench this year, though often she’s been called on to play a bigger role.
“She’s trying and successfully adding the shooting technical work we do to improve her arc and her release as we focus on trying to get kids to attack the basket more often,” Giustiniani said. “Even if it’s not a layup, get to a 2-foot landing and create movement in the paint. She’s trying to attack the basket and she’s successful.”
Junior Julia Hu and freshman Sarah Hu, the team’s lone underclassman who was also on the team as an eighth grader, share the one and two spots.
“They’re both very reactive players in terms of what they’re seeing,” Giustiniani said. “Like Carolina Teixeira, they are very reactive. They are trying to function more in the scheme of what our offense is based on — the read and react; if this, then that.”
Sarah Hu is high energy and is getting used to dribbling into larger, athletic, physical defenses. She’s had a bigger role to get used to and is still adjusting.
“Last year was easier for her where it was all gravy as an eighth grader,” Giustiniani said. “This year a lot was put on her as the primary one or splitting with her sister. The nuance of being a point guard is coming to her slowly.”
Julia Hu, with two years on her sister, is “a little more cerebral” and also improving.
The team concept has been a focus as they look to take the individual strengths and make them into a cohesive unit. When some players opted to step away from the team as the COVID-19 omicron variant began spreading, the team committed to proper masking at all times in order to make everyone feel more at ease.
“It means a lot to people and therefore if it means a lot to somebody then as a team it means a lot to all of us,” Giustiniani said of the mask monitoring. “Whether you disagree or agree, it’s like when you help each other off the ground, it’s two players picking the player up. This is a version of that, so we picked each other up so the kids could come back.”
The Panthers haven’t had a consistent starting five as Giustiniani has tinkered with the lineup both based on available personnel and to give different combinations a chance. One of the team’s early struggles was too many turnovers, so Giustiniani tested out groups of five each playing half the quarter to see who responded well as starters and who might be best suited coming off the bench.
The two biggest struggles have been scoring and turnovers. Thus far, turnovers have improved greatly. The team spends a lot of time beyond the “normal fundamentals” on both in practice, according to Giustiniani.
The turnovers were coming on the full-court press early on, so the focus was on pivoting, passing and dribbling out of tough situations.
“Footwork became a real focus,” Giustiniani said. “The last couple of games I’m seeing good stuff. The three biggest reasons are the three people who handle the ball most as point guards vs. the pressure, the Hu sisters and Scarlett. They have lowered their turnovers considerably over the last three games and that’s why we’re better.”
In a 47-23 loss to Tuckahoe on Saturday, Jan. 15, Tuckahoe turned the ball over more times than Edgemont, but Tuckahoe hit their shots.
“Our turnovers were the lowest of the year against a team that pressed us the entire game,” Giustiniani said. “We had 28 shots against Tuckahoe from the paint and we made eight. Leaving 20 missed chippies, all pressured — and we work on pressured chippies — is a tough way to play.”
Giustiniani knew coming in this wouldn’t be an outside shooting team, so he is focused on getting them used to working in the paint.
“The focus this year was to run our offense for 35 seconds and to try to find the best shot, including an open three if we can,” he said. “We’ve worked on balance and follow-through and having their feet right. It’s just not a group of girls who is particularly adept at scoring from any place yet, but I’d like to see how this story ends. We’re at the halfway point. Their work ethic, their attention to detail and what I’m saying and teaching them, I couldn’t ask for more.”
Physicality — or lack thereof — has often been an issue for the Panthers. Giustiniani is proud of the five charges the team has taken this year, more than he’s seen in many years combined.
“That is like punching another girl in the face and starting a brawl when it comes to the Edgemont physicality scale,” he said. “Drawing a charge for the 14 years I’ve been here up until last year was what you did at Lord & Taylor or Macy’s. And they do it. They want to do something right and they want to show that to me.”
Had the Panthers hit more shots in 10-point losses to Woodlands and Blind Brook earlier in the season Giustiniani believes his team would have won. The team shot 17 percent against Blind Brook and 20 percent against Woodlands. “If we shot even 30 percent we would have won,” he said.
Giustiniani appreciates everything the girls on the team this year bring to the table and the hard work they’ve put in toward improving their skills, whether it shows up on the scoreboard or the win column or not.
“The first thing that comes to mind is they are collectively 0 to 14 one of the most hardworking groups I’ve had,” Giustiniani said. “And I’ve shared this with assistant coach Mike Cozza and he agreed. There’s always a few people who have seemed reluctant to do something at practice over the years… but you’re just pressed to find that person for us.
“It doesn’t matter what it is, they’re so dutiful and respectful of the relationship between coaches and team and the whole environment. They know they’re here to listen and our job is to push them to do it. They work hard at everything they ask. It’s a real good crew, a pleasure to coach them every day.”
