December vacation was always vacation for the Edgemont girls basketball team. There was even a year where February was vacation and the team didn’t enter sectionals. That’s all in the past for the Panthers.
This year the team practiced over the break and for the first time in Larry Giustiniani’s 12 years at Edgemont, second as varsity head coach, the Panthers played competitive ball, taking on Fox Lane and Poughkeepsie in the Pelham Tournament Dec. 27-28.
“We haven’t done this since I’ve been here, so it’s a good thing,” Giustiniani said. “It establishes the precedent that it’s part of our schedule. It’s a two-week break, so that would be a lot of off time if all we did was practice. Practice can get pretty monotonous, so this gave us a chance to be competitive and play for something meaningful.”
The Panthers did have this past week off following the tournament and on the first day back to work Monday they are on the road against Pleasantville.
“It definitely meant a lot that the team stuck around over break and it’s definitely a good time for us to grow together as a team,” fifth-year player and senior captain Alexis Chan said after falling 59-45 to Fox Lane. “We took away a lot from this game, like that it’s important to play hard the entire game. I think it was a little too late once we realized we were in the game, even though we were in the game the whole time. Hopefully we can learn from it because I think everyone is really frustrated with the loss. We can only get better.”
Edgemont was competitive in the tournament, but couldn’t shake a slow start, despite coming back from a 13-3 deficit to make the score 34-30 before Fox Lane pulled away.
“Definitely when we have our runs we all make really good plays and we snap out of it somehow,” senior captain Ava Pizzurro said. “We’re not thinking what we should be doing, not taking time to process — it just falls into place.”
Rachel Bortstein hit three of the team’s five three-pointers.
“The comeback was basically all making threes,” Giustiniani said. “We made some threes. That’s the great thing about this stripe — it keeps you in the game.”
Where the team really struggled was on the defensive end.
“We tried man, triangle-2, 1-3-1, 1-2-2,” Giustiniani said. “People just forgot their assignments. I hope we can work on that going forward. It’s something we’re working on and that’s got to come from them in the games.”
Slow starts have also been plaguing Edgemont. “We’re kinda taking five to 10 minutes to get acclimated to the game and teams are making threes, they’re outrebounding us, finding their players,” Giustiniani said. “We’re catching up.”
Edgemont was coming into the tournament off a 69-63 double overtime loss over a week earlier as the team finally broke out and put the ball in the basket.
“In that game it was intense the whole way through,” Pizzurro said. “It’s disappointing because we know how we can play and how good we can be. We know how focused to be and how to have everything go smoothly. But it hasn’t really been happening and it’s disappointing.”
Giustiniani was pleased with the team’s performance from start to finish against Blind Brook.
“We had been a little inconsistent, but that game we had everything going,” Giustiniani said. “We played pretty well defensively, did well offensively. We sent them to the line 28 times and they made 24. We went to the line four times. That’s how you lose a double-overtime game. We did play very well, very spirited. They came ready to play off the bus.”
Edgemont rebounded well to pick up its second win of the season by topping Poughkeepsie 64-43 in the Pelham consolation game. Sammi Ackerman scored 22, Bortstein 15, Pizzurro 12.
“The team played with much energy and improved overall effort on the defensive end of the floor from the first round game against a very athletic, trapping Poughkeepsie team,” Giustiniani said. “Defensive rotations were solid and we pushed the ball effectively in transition. Movement on offense was continuous from start to finish with many assists and everyone looking for the open player.”
Edgemont is looking to pick up the pace in 2020.
“I think the team is capable of a lot,” Chan said. “We’ve been a young team for a while, so we’ve all grown up together. We have a lot of team chemistry and a lot of talent on the team. We just need to utilize it. We have a lot of potential.”
