After winning just one game in 33 tries in what coach Larry Giustiniani calls “The Mask Era” in the 2021 and 2021-22 seasons, the Edgemont girls basketball team winning its second game of the 2022-23 season was a welcome sign that the Panthers are headed in the right direction.
Following a 67-11 opening loss to Panas on Dec. 8 in which senior Julia Hu scored seven points and senior Sydney Burak and Madi Frain scored two each, the Panthers headed home the next day to take on Keio in the Dave Kintzing Classic. In the night game of a varsity doubleheader, the girls topped Keio 53-19.
“There was a bit of a crowd and it felt good,” Burak said. “We communicated really well, saw what we needed to see and then just attacked the other team’s openings.”
Hu scored as many points as Keio, 19, while Burak scored 12 for a one-two punch. Freshman Bella Guzman-Kolevska scored eight, Frain six, sophomore Eliza Press four, senior Anisha Rao and sophomore Lindsay Jaffe two each.
“That was so amazing,” Rao said. “That was my first win in basketball since freshman year because I didn’t play sophomore year because of COVID. It was a really cool feeling to win and really enjoy playing basketball again. We loved what we did last year, but it’s hard after a season like that to re-motivate yourself. It was nice to click with each other and get a win at homecoming with girls who have been playing together our whole lives. Our starting lineup literally is our travel team. It’s a nice feeling to be back on the court with everyone.”
After going 1-11 and 0-21 in the last two seasons, Rao entered this season “hopeful” and was rewarded with that early first victory.
“Obviously last season wasn’t the best of the best, but I think this year we’re having a really good time, practice really feels fun, we like doing what we’re doing and I think our goal is to get better every minute we play,” she said.
In the team’s third game of the season, Edgemont lost 50-16 to Hen Hud. Burak and Press scored four each, Hu three, Guzman-Kolevska and senior Abby Lewis two each, Rao one.
Rao said playing with two subs was “a bit exhausting,” but she enjoyed the challenge.
“Our first half there were some kinks to work out, but the second half we played a lot better, I think,” Rao said. “We really got to challenge a team that is just a little bit taller than us, just a little more skilled.”
The Panthers did make better reads, cuts and passes in the fourth quarter. “I think we’re looking pretty good so far, especially just looking at this game and the way we improved from the first half to the second,” Burak said. “We’re improving with each play. We were reading the other team’s defense and offense, seeing patterns in what they’re doing and adjusting to all of that.”
Giustiniani described his team as mixing “very unselfish” play with a “toughness” and “gallant effort” in all things they work toward. Shooting is something the team has looked to improve upon and thus far, whether they scored or not, the team has taken “very few poor shots.”
“We ran a three-point system here for five, six, seven years and we were successful at it for one chunk in the middle and a lot of that took time to sort of shed and go away with those shooters,” Giustiniani said. “This group is just so task-oriented. When it comes to offense they’re not single-minded, they’re not focused on themselves or anything like that. I’m seeing a lot of physical fortitude when it comes to seeing kids that are bigger, faster and stronger. I’m seeing a tough mentality.
“I tease them that in Hollywood teams our size beat teams the size of Walter Panas, but it doesn’t happen in real life, but we can do everything we’re supposed to do and for the most part defensively today we did.”
Due to injuries and illnesses, the Panthers only had eight players against Keio, seven against Hen Hud.
One of the key players out the last two games is sophomore Sarah Hu, who rolled her ankle in the opener against Panas. When asked what the team misses without her on the court, Giustiniani said, “Nothing much, just energy, our motor, our engine, our pistons, our carburetor.”
Giustiniani called Hu “perpetually positive” and noted that “everybody loves her.”
“She’s the team pet,” he said. “And she plays with such vigor and love of the game. You look to her to be that matchup with the other player on the other team and we can say we’ve got one of those, too. Her sister is more of an assassin type, more stealth, more strategic, where Sarah is just energy and smiling, going all over the place, so losing her is huge.”
Not playing until Dec. 8 gave the Panthers an extra week of preseason, which Giustiniani found useful.
“I’m a fundamentals person whether it’s softball or basketball and having that extra week was really needed this year as there hasn’t been much basketball at all since we last saw them,” he said. “The skillset was pretty raw again, so since what we do in our system is essentially the same each year, and they know our drills, I didn’t have to waste any time with that.
“We were able to spend a ton of time on shooting, passing, dribbling and mostly a lot of defense and boxing out. We’re trying to have the best zone we’ve had in years here and we’re starting to see it come together. We can’t develop height, but we can be everywhere at once. That three weeks the focus was really great.”
The Panthers face an unusually difficult schedule following a season where they had the eighth toughest schedule and went 0-21.
“We have games an 0-21 team shouldn’t be playing the following year,” Giustiniani said. “It was done by BOCES and it’s some form of a mistake. It was explained and I don’t get it. We put in some other games I am hopeful we can be competitive in. There are games where our work will pay off this year whereas last year it was a never-ending flow of, ‘Who’s next?’”
