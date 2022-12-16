EHS girls basketball Julia Hu photo
Senior Julia Hu had a big game with 19 points in a win over Keio.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

After winning just one game in 33 tries in what coach Larry Giustiniani calls “The Mask Era” in the 2021 and 2021-22 seasons, the Edgemont girls basketball team winning its second game of the 2022-23 season was a welcome sign that the Panthers are headed in the right direction.

Following a 67-11 opening loss to Panas on Dec. 8 in which senior Julia Hu scored seven points and senior Sydney Burak and Madi Frain scored two each, the Panthers headed home the next day to take on Keio in the Dave Kintzing Classic. In the night game of a varsity doubleheader, the girls topped Keio 53-19.

