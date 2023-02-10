With four games left in the season, the Edgemont girls basketball team finds itself somewhere between the 2020-21/2021-22 winters when they won one game in total and the 2018-2019 seasons when they won three straight league titles. The Panthers couldn’t be prouder of their 7-9 record.

“We’ve got a chance to win a couple games more and whether it’s eight or nine wins at the end of the year we’ll see where that puts us,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “I’m pleased with this group’s ability to get to their maximum best. I would say so far out of 16 games I think they were there two-thirds of those games.”

