With four games left in the season, the Edgemont girls basketball team finds itself somewhere between the 2020-21/2021-22 winters when they won one game in total and the 2018-2019 seasons when they won three straight league titles. The Panthers couldn’t be prouder of their 7-9 record.
“We’ve got a chance to win a couple games more and whether it’s eight or nine wins at the end of the year we’ll see where that puts us,” coach Larry Giustiniani said. “I’m pleased with this group’s ability to get to their maximum best. I would say so far out of 16 games I think they were there two-thirds of those games.”
While the team handled a tough couple of years with poise and played with pride, there has been renewed energy that comes from winning.
“I think our spirits are just a lot higher and we enjoy each other’s company a lot,” senior Abigail Lewis said.
After a 6-6 start to the season, Edgemont snapped a three-game losing streak that had put them at 6-9 with a 40-16 win over Leffell School on Feb. 7, giving the team its seventh win.
“It’s not just bouncing back from three losses, but it’s bouncing back from our 0-21 season last year,” senior Maddy Frain said. “It’s been great and it feels like all our hard work has paid off. Our coach is the best. He constantly preaches that no matter who the opponent is you’ve got to play like it’s the best team, so we go into each game with a clear head. It’s been a great season.”
Lewis also credited the coaching staff of Giustiniani and Mike Cozza for keeping the girls motivated in good times and bad.
“Coach Larry has always made do with what he has,” Lewis said. “He always will. I think so highly of him and Coach Cozza. They show up and they’re always here for the team no matter what our record is this year or in the years to come. They hold the team together and do a great job. They just want us to play our hardest.”
Losing six seniors might be tough on the 12-player team next year, so they are enjoying the ride this winter.
“I can’t say for sure about the future, but all I know this year the team closeness has been incredible,” Lewis said. “Even from the bench I love watching my friends play. I feel very lucky to be playing with these people. I’ve grown up playing with them and it feels like a great way to end my basketball career.”
The Panthers have improved offensively, though their field goal percentage isn’t high enough to keep them in more games. What they’re doing better is going to the basket and drawing fouls to get to the free-throw line on average for more than 20 shots a game. That toughness has made a big difference for the team’s confidence, but the defense is what really sets the team apart, Giustiniani said.
“The girls take a lot of pride in their defense. We give up 41 points again, a pretty solid average against the teams we play,” Giustiniani said. “They might be the best I’ve seen in my 15 years. Defense is their strength. They play above their size. They play ravenously on defense.”
Giustiniani is also impressed with the team’s growing basketball IQ and their ability to break down their own performance and their opponents’ performance in timeouts and during halftime.
“They come up strong out of timeouts, they come out strong out of halftime, they listen and they account for each other,” Giustiniani said. “They’re very vocal about what they’re not doing well and the other teams and they’re really on target. They know what’s going on and that’s a strength along with being very unselfish, playing together and their defense. Those things have netted us these wins.”
Against Leffell, with the Hu sisters, senior Julia and sophomore Sarah, arriving close to halftime, and with a lopsided score in the second half, Giustiniani was able to get his entire team in the game, a good day for the entire team to shine.
“I liked that everybody got playing time, everybody contributed,” Giustiniani said. “It’s always good to have that because you don’t get many games where that can happen. Recently there have been a couple and since they all rate a 10 with their energy at practice and with their commitment I like to get them out there. Unfortunately it’s a sport where you can’t play everybody every game.”
Lewis had a strong game, scoring five points, and playing well on both sides of the ball.
“I think this was her game where she stepped up and showed what she can do. I’m proud of her,” Frain said. “Today we saw Abby’s strengths and she made two baskets. It’s good to see that besides our five starters we do have other girls on the team who bring positive things to the court. It’s helpful because we have faced multiple illnesses and many injuries. Our two best players, the Hu sisters, are constantly getting hurt, so it’s good to know that we can bounce back from that.”
Lewis said she got off to a slow start, but was able to get more comfortable as the game went on.
“I felt really good,” Lewis said. “I feel like I had to step it up. I feel I did not play my best that first quarter, but it felt really good to finally hit the shots and do what I have been doing during practice.”
Sophomores Eliza Press and Penelope Kraus have been making their mark off the bench this season, while the starters beyond the Hu sisters, seniors Sidney Burak, Anisha Rao and Frain, have been standouts.
“Sid has been all over the floor,” Giustiniani said. “Sid’s just a crash test dummy. She dives all over the floor, she’s scoring, rebounding. She does so much for us.”
Rao is the team’s defensive “quarterback.”
“She stands in the middle and talks more than any player I’ve been around in 15 years here,” Giustiniani said. “She’s constantly communicating. It’s so invaluable to us. I tell her all the time and I don’t know if she believes me, but I just love it.”
Giustiniani has seen Frain peak in the team’s most recent stretch of games, leading the team in offensive rebounds “by a lot” and assists.
“That has been a constant along with her defensive ability,” Giustiniani said. “What she has added over those games is we’ve been working a lot on flashing to the nail with your back to the basket. How do you catch and turn? Well, you’ve got to rip the ball low and go. She’s been working on that and she’s getting fouled going to the hoop. And one game she made two or three circus and-ones.”
Burak scored 13 against Leffell, Frain, Stern, Julia Hu and Sarah Hu five each, sophomore Lindsay Jaffe, Kraus and Press two each, Rao one.
In a 42-29 loss to Sleepy Hollow five days earlier on Feb. 2, Frain scored seven points, Burak, Sara Hu and Julia Hu six each, Rao and Press two each.
The team has Ardsley, Byram Hills, Gorton and Sleepy Hollow left to play and they have their eye on their season finale against Sleepy on Feb. 13. The first meeting the Panthers trailed by four and it was close until the end when Sleepy pulled away.
“Towards the end we started missing our shots and they started making theirs,” Frain said. “It was a competitive atmosphere from the court, bench and bleachers.
“We want to show what we’re made of on Monday.”
