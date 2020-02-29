Rye Neck was the higher seed by five spots, but Edgemont had won the two regular season meetings between the two teams. It all came down to the Section 1 Class B outbracket game on Feb. 15.
Despite regular season wins of 58-54 and 63-49 over Rye Neck — two of Edgemont’s five on the season — the team couldn’t get it going early enough to make it a clean sweep.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season because they make a ton of adjustments, so they knew what they were doing wrong against us going in,” senior Amar Sandhu said.
No. 14 Rye Neck built a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and went on to win by that exact margin over No. 19 Edgemont, 59-49.
“Early we were sleeping defensively, we weren’t communicating on screens, weren’t talking when we switched men and obviously they were one step ahead of us in that and that’s where we struggled,” senior Zach Stern said.
The rest of the game every time it looked like Rye Neck was about to go on a run, Edgemont chipped back into a tight battle to keep the lead under 10 points, going as far as an impressive 8-0 run to make it 48-46 with a few minutes left in the game on a basket by Jared Turell and a pair of three-pointers by Mike Ferrante.
“They’re an incredibly resilient group,” second-year coach Craig Moses said. “They work so hard. They just never give up. There’s no quit in them. We’ve talked all year about how that’s one of their best attributes. That’s part of building a culture as a new coach. I love to see that. It’s going to pay off in the long run.”
It didn’t help Edgemont’s cause that Miles Tomlinson, who missed all of last year and much of this year due to injuries, hurt his knee in the first quarter and never returned to the court, ending his promising two-year Edgemont career the way it started, sidelined.
“Miles got injured at the beginning of the game, which was tough,” Sandhu said. “They outrebounded us for the most part and got a lot of second chance shots.”
Sandhu can only dream of what it would have been like playing alongside Tomlinson the last two years.
“Having two bigs instead of one — well, we’re not that big, but big for Edgemont — would have been helpful, especially for rebounding, because that’s something Edgemont has struggled with since I’ve been playing here,” Sandhu said. “It would have been good to have two of us crashing the boards and today you saw it in the beginning how aggressive he was. If he had played more games and built up that confidence he would have been a really good scoring option.”
In addition to Tomlinson, the Panthers were without projected point guard Chase Feng, a junior, but handed the ball off to top defender Kirk Gialleonardo, also a junior, to run the show, which he did tremendously well in addition to being the team’s top defender. Next year, Edgemont will have options of where to best put both players as they return along with starter Brandon Caceres, strong role player Jordan Mensah, who got hurt, too, and sophomore Ferrante. They like those building blocks for the future.
“Despite some injury struggles this year and some young guys who were hurt who I hope come back next year, seeing, especially Brandon and Mike out there really working hard and learning from this and really grinding through the whole season, that’s huge for them,” Moses said. “They are two of the more talented shooters we have in the area and they have a lot of room for growth. They both work very hard and they’re year-round basketball players. The first thing in the locker room Mike was already asking me about when he can get in the weight room.”
If they find consistency, Edgemont could have an epic offensive duo next year with Caceres and Ferrante.
“Mikey definitely is going to have a strong next two years,” Stern said. “Him and Brandon next year should be lethal shooters and hopefully carry the team farther than this year. It’s nice to see Mikey do that at a young age.”
Moses often forgets Gialleonardo is a junior because he’s so poised and he had him on JV as an eighth-grader. He’s excited for one more year with a strong leader on and off the court.
“Kirk plays so many sports, I could make the case he’s the best athlete in our school,” Moses said. “He’s a warrior and he will leave his body out there on the court for you no matter what. His numbers don’t show up scoring like the others do and you tend to forget what he does. Defensively he does everything for us. He’s our leader out there with heart. It’s amazing to have him coming back.”
Though it was mostly Stern, Tomlinson, Sandhu and Turell getting the minutes among the senior class, the team also loses seniors Andrew Perlman, Ben Sommers and Griffin Frank, many of who played for Moses for four years — two on junior varsity, two on varsity.
“As much as I’d like to say I had a huge impact on them, they had a huge impact on me,” Moses said. “I was in a unique position two years with the JV and two years with the varsity, so I’ve had a lot of these guys four years as a head coach. Getting to know them has been amazing.”
Behind the 5-16 record is a different story as Edgemont continues to transition into the Moses era.
“This year we’ve been more of a family since Moses has been coaching us the last four years and he moved up to varsity with us last year,” Stern said. “As serious as it is, you’ve still got to have fun with it.”
Moses handles the highs and lows — though he admittedly isn’t a fan of the lows — in a way that he hopes will permeate to his team as far as dealing with adversity.
“It’s a good learning experience and ultimately as much as it hurts to lose and know the season is done, I think this year, especially for some of the younger guys we had on the team, they got invaluable experience about how to stay together as a team,” Moses said. “As a head coach of a high school basketball team I’d also like to think it’s more than just about basketball. It’s a life lesson, learning how to deal with success and difficulties in their lives. They’re growing as young men from that.”
Despite the struggles, the Panthers will look back at this season as a positive building block for the program.
“I’ve been playing with the same guys all four years on JV and varsity and I think we’ve kind of been building a sense of community that wasn’t really present,” Sandhu said. “We’re all super good friends. There’s no one that dislikes anyone on the team. That community and camaraderie was important.”
Now and in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.