You could tell the senior starters wanted it. No. 4 Edgemont’s big four posted 66 points between them in the opening round of the Section 1 Class B opening round against No. 13 Woodlands en route to a 78-60 victory.
Samir Mansouri scored 23, Mike Ferrante 20, Matt Gallousis 12, Andrew Knecht 11.
Freshman Brandon Gibbons ran the offense like a pro as he has all season long, letting the four senior starters do the scoring, while he added five points to the mix.
“We play together, we play really hard, we know how each other plays, so we just have great chemistry,” Mansouri said. “We had a really successful regular season and that gave us confidence and momentum to come out here and play how we did. We played really well.”
It was the first playoff victory for the group in coach Craig Moses’ fourth year coaching varsity and the team improved to 17-4.
“We’re feeling good,” Knecht said. “We know we have to win four games and we knew it would be difficult. It was a hard-fought game and we’ve got to move on and focus on Rye Neck now.”
The Woodlands win puts Edgemont one win away from the Final Four, which in a normal year would have meant playing at the Westchester County Center, but that’s still out of commission for sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edgemont hosts No. 5 Rye Neck on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
“That’s what we’ve been playing for all year, so that’s going to be a special night for us,” Knecht said. “We’d never won a playoff game, so this is as close as we’ve been.”
The Panthers went up 18-10, but Woodlands used thick bodies and athletic players to get back in the game at 30-25. From there, Edgemont took over the game by using defensive stops to create scoring opportunities.
“I think we did a good job staying physical on defense, but we did a better job in kind of the middle of the game just communicating defensively, making good rotations and honestly for us a lot of it was after playing the good defensive rotation actually securing the rebound,” Moses said. “When we rebound well as a team our transition game looks really good. We told them at halftime the same thing and they brought it into the third quarter, so for us that’s been a formula for victory all year. It’s box-out, rebound and let’s take off.”
Edgemont also did a good job with a variety of plays to beat the press, including some long inbounds passes that resulted in baskets. That’s something Edgemont had struggled with in past years and continued to stress the importance of in practice.
“I think they’re finally starting to use the clock and keep playing basketball at the same time,” Moses said. “We gave them one new press break today that seemed to work very well for us and we’re just going to keep locking in on it at practice and make sure how to move, how to use space, how to read the defense.”
In the second half, Mansouri came back in the game after a breather and had a one-man 6-0 run for the Panthers, which was a key point in creating an insurmountable gap for Woodlands.
“It was huge and for Samir especially since he goes through rollercoasters with scoring sometimes where he can either look incredible or he can fade away into the background occasionally,” Moses said. “When he has a game like that where he’s driving to the basket confidently we’re a different team. He’s like an X-factor for us. When he steps up and scores it’s going to be tough to stop us.”
In the second half Woodlands kept fighting but never got truly close. Up 59-47, Gallousis hit Ferrante for a big dunk and the foul for a three-point play to truly solidify Edgemont’s dominance, making the score 62-47. It was well-timed and well-executed, an exclamation point with plenty of game left.
“It’s so energizing and it just brings a lot of momentum,” Mansouri said of the play. “We all get so hyped when something like that happens. It just gives us more energy to go out there and play even harder.”
Ferrante has been the team’s go-to player all season. “He’s doing a great job and he’s having a great season and an even better end to his season,” Moses said. “I think he’s one of the best players in the section easy right now. As long as he keep rolling we look pretty good.”
Juniors Milan Gialleonardo (offense, defense) and Will Shah (defense, rebounds) came in off the bench as the co-sixth men and were later joined by senior David Brooks (a little bit of everything) before Moses emptied of the bench with just under two minutes left to play.
“Those three are doing really exactly what they’re asked,” Moses said. “I tell them every day to leave every single thing you have, everything inside you, leave it on the court every single time, especially now when it’s win or go home and everyone is 0-0 coming into today. They give it all they have and those role guys do it perfectly.”
Edgemont went up 8-2 behind baskets by Ferrante, Mansouri, Gallousis and then Ferrante again as he picked off a pass and went all the way, forcing Woodlands to call time with 5:13 left. Ferrante hit a three-pointer to make it 11-4 and then hit a free throw and Mansouri hit two to go up 14-5. Gallousis and Mansouri each scored, giving Edgemont an 18-10 lead.
A 5-0 run by Woodlands made things interesting and Ferrante hit a fadeaway with 10 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 20-15 and then ended the quarter with a block defensively to deny Woodlands.
Moses hadn’t made any substitutions in the first quarter, but put Gialleonardo and Shah in for Mansouri and Knecht as he started resting some players. Edgemont built the lead to 25-17, 27-21 and 30-23, but every time Woodlands kept bouncing back as Edgemont was missing a lot of shots. Edgemont took a timeout up 30-25 with 3:49 left in the half.
Mansouri scored on a layup and then hit a three-pointer to make it a 10-point game, Ferrante scored on a layup and Knecht scored on a putback of a missed three-pointer to go into the half with a strong 39-26 lead and the Panthers never looked back.
“They definitely did put up a fight,” Mansouri said. “This is the playoffs. It’s different than the regular season. Every team is going to bring their best game and no matter who we’re playing, no matter what the score is, no team is going to give up. They proved that today.”
Edgemont is a win away from doing something that has only been achieved once in the last two years.
Mark Berkowitz led the Panthers to the Final Four at the county center in back-to-back years in 1997-98 and 1998-99. The first year they upset Valhalla to make the Class C finals behind players like Drew Nadler, Michael Glickstein, Adam Burinescu and freshman Matt Bernstein.
Berkowitz got back to the Final Four with his 2004-05 team, which was 15-5 in the regular season, but that year the county center was booked and the game was played at Pace University. The Panthers lost a tough Class B battle 78-71 to JFK behind Jared Blitz and Andrew Lefkowitz, who scored his 1,000th career point in the game — the fourth Panther to achieve the feat on the boys side — and handed the ball of to his grandfather. That team also featured Thomas Filippone, Harrison Potasnik and Greg Marx.
In 2012-13 under coach Joe Galgano the Panthers finally had a winning record once again and were co-league champions with Dobbs Ferry after Paul Emdin matched 6-foot-6 Eric Paschall — Mr. Basketball, Fordham, Villanova, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz — in the season finale offensively (scored 15) and defensively (held Paschall to 18) to win 58-43 after losing to the Eagles 61-38 a month earlier. The team was 11-7 in the regular season and beat Croton-Harmon 58-45 to win a postseason game for the first time since 2004-05 as sixth man Ethan Shaw stepped up in support of Emdin, Ram Chadha, Jack Keeny, Brenden Freedman and Mason Brooks. In the quarterfinals the team fell 56-39 to Putnam Valley, falling shy of making the semifinals. The 2021-22 team will look to get the job done for Edgemont after all these years.
In the regular season Edgemont lost twice to Hastings, once to Ardsley and once to Bronxville. Beating No. 1 Bronxville on the road 59-56 in the rematch was a big boost for the team’s confidence and they hope to meet for a rubber match in the semifinals. The team learned a lot during the regular season and they hope to put that in motion in the quarterfinals.
“We learned that we’ve got to come every single moment with energy because the other team is not just going to let us win,” Knecht said. “We’ve got to have that energy every single time. I feel like some of those games we really didn’t play as hard as we could have and I think we learned every moment matters when you box-out, rebound, play defense. All the little things are how we win games.”
Every time Moses tells his team it’s time to “go out, make a statement, surprise some people,” Ferrante tells him, “Coach it’s not a surprise — we’re the favorite.” The Panthers still have to prove that, but Moses like’s the confidence and the selfless play that’s gotten the team this far.
“We all just play off each other, build off each other and it’s just great success,” Mansouri said. “This is one of the best teams I’ve been a part of and it’s just amazing to experience that.”
