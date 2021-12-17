The winter of 2004-05 was the last time the Edgemont boys basketball team made the Section 1 Final Four. The Panthers of 2021-22 are hoping to not just match the mark, but do it one better and make the finals.
While there’s a long way to go before they can focus on that, 5-0 Edgemont is starting to make a name for itself behind a starting five that loves playing together. Seniors Matt Gallousis, Samir Mansouri, Mike Ferrante and Andrew Knecht are joined by freshman Brandon Gibbons to form an energetic, fast-moving, tenacious, hungry core.
“I’ve always known since fifth or sixth grade we were going to be good,” captain Ferrante said. “We’ve always been good together. We have so much chemistry and it’s finally starting to show.”
Captain Mansouri said the team’s strength is its chemistry and knowing how each other plays and where they will be on the court to the point where they “don’t really have to think about it on the court.” He said, “When the time comes and we’re playing our best basketball we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Ferrante, who made the team as a sophomore, the lone underclassman for the 2019-20 season, has been the building block who has been getting better every year and patiently waiting for the right mix of players to step up around him. He’s been a double digit scoring threat as a varsity player and was the team’s Most Improved as a sophomore.
“It’s great to see he’s got a little help and I told him he’s not going to sneak up on anyone this year anymore, so if he keeps playing the way he’s playing at a high level, aggressively, I think he’s one of the best players in the section,” coach Craig Moses said. “We’ll go a long way with him if we keep playing together.”
Ferrante, who has grown into his lead role with the program, is already wowed by Gibbons’ talent.
“He’s going to be so good,” Ferrante said. “He’s so confident for a freshman. Last game [first one with Westlake] it was like four minutes left and it was a four-point game, we hadn’t made a shot for a while and he pulls up for a three from like [close to mid-court] and hits it. I would never have that much confidence as a freshman. I can’t imagine how good he’s going to be as a senior.”
Gibbons also handles the ball well. “We’ve never had a point guard in my three years that’s as good as him, and he’s a freshman, so it’s amazing,” Ferrante said.
Moses called Gibbons “next level.”
“I love, love, love that kid,” he said. “He sees the game where it slows down for him in a way it doesn’t for a lot of kids. He’s playing well beyond freshman basketball. That’s why he starts — he earned every minute of it. He’s been playing great for us. He’s been a really steady force throughout the games. I think we really needed that at the point guard spot.”
The seniors have been part of the program for several years and have been working with Moses, the former junior varsity coach. It’s all been building to this.
“It’s kind of like the culmination of our hard work,” Mansouri said. “It feels really good. We’re a team that we’re confident that we can be successful this year. We’ve played together for a while and with the addition of the underclassmen we have a lot of depth. It feels really good to see our hard work pay off like this.”
Edgemont opened up with a win over Children’s Village on Nov. 30, with 14 players getting into the scorebook, led by 19 points from Ferrante and 14 from Mansouri. The next two games were much different as the Panthers won by two points on shots in the final seconds.
On Dec. 8, Edgemont beat Rye Neck 47-45 as senior Ben Landes hit a game-winning 3-pointer as part of his seven points on the night. Ferrante scored 14, Gibbons 12, junior Will Shah eight.
The next night in the opening round of the Mayclim Croton-Harmon Tournament, Edgemont snuck past Westlake 51-49 on a layup by Gallousis, assisted by Ferrante. Ferrante scored 19, including three 3-pointers, Mansouri 14, Gallousis and Gibbons eight each, with Gibbons hitting a pair of threes.
In the finals two days later, the Panthers led 37-33 and went on to win 50-34 with a late 13-1 run against the host team.
“I think they really see the potential in themselves and they’re really starting to believe in themselves and that’s a huge step, because when you can turn that corner as a group, anything’s possible, even when the games get close,” Moses said. “It was hard for me to even get the play out at the timeout because they were telling each other, ‘We got this, we’re going to win this game. Let’s go out there and make it happen.’ When they do that on their own that’s a huge step.”
Mansouri scored 16 and hit three threes, Knecht scored seven, Ferrante and junior Milan Gialleonardo each scored six, with Gialleonardo hitting a pair of threes.
Ferrante was tournament MVP, while Mansouri, who could also have taken that honor, was named all-tournament.
Ferrante credited Moses for putting the right guys on the floor to end Croton-Harmon’s comeback bid. “The same thing happens every single game where they press and we get flustered, but then Coach puts our best ball-handlers up front and they just couldn’t stop us,” Ferrante said.
In a rematch with Westlake on Dec. 14, Edgemont took a step forward with a 51-38 victory as the starting five handled all of the scoring: Ferrante scored 17, Mansouri 13, Gibbons nine, Gallousis and Knecht six each.
Moses has been preaching to the team they “can’t afford to take their foot off the gas” during games. In past years the Panthers likely would have lost the tight games, so even though they’d like to be winning by more, they seem to have turned the corner as a win is a win.
“In those close games leading up to this I think in the past we sometimes found a way to lose it at the end, whereas this team seems to find a way to win,” Moses said. “They have grit and toughness and the thing I love about them most is that they want it for each other.”
Moses was impressed by Landes, known for his defense, and Gallousis for stepping up in big moments. “Everyone is really stepping up when it matters and I think the fact that they all play for each other and are unselfish and want it for each other is absolutely huge for us,” Moses said.
The bench has also been a strength for Edgemont. “Every minute we got from every guy, and every ounce of energy we got from every single guy who was on the bench, that’s what won us the game,” Moses said after winning the tournament. “The team carries each other through and they carry that in practices and around the halls. They’re a great group to be around and I’m thrilled to be coaching them. I’m a lucky coach.”
Moses moved up from JV to varsity for the 2018-19 season. Edgemont has seen a complete turnover in the roster since that time, so it’s Moses’ program now. In the three previous seasons, the team had gone 10-11, 5-16 and 4-7, so they have already equaled or bested the team’s win total from each of the last two years and are halfway to the first year’s total.
“He’s just pushed us to work hard and get better every day in practice,” Mansouri said. “He helps put us in positions to win and make plays and execute. He holds us to a high standard and it’s made us a better team and individual players.”
With each player finding his role on the team and different players stepping up on a daily basis, the Panthers have lofty goals in a pivotal year as they graduate a lot of experience after this season.
“I think we can win the section championship,” Ferrante said. “I don’t see anyone beating us. We’ve just got to hit more shots. The only reason we were winning by two points against Rye Neck and Westlake is because we weren’t hitting shots, but we still won. When we start hitting shots — we weren’t even hitting that many today and we won by 16 — we’re going to start winning by 30 points.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.