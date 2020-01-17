With a 1-8 record, Edgemont boys basketball needed a spark.
Zach Stern and Kirk Gialleonardo provided just that in Game 10 of the season. In a 58-54 home win over Rye Neck, Stern provided the intensity in the third quarter, to go along with his 17 points and 8 of 10 from the free throw line, while Gialleonardo held Korey Greenland to eight points from the field.
“I think today was the first time that we really stuck together as a team,” Stern said. “We were up by a lot going into the fourth quarter, but when they started to come back we knew we needed to stay poised, stay focused and we were able to get it done.”
Late in the game starter Amar Sandhu put in a couple of big buckets, while bench players Jared Turell and Jordan Mensah also chipped in. Turell was aggressive and fouled out and Mensah had a couple of big baskets.
At one point Brandon Caceres and Mike Ferrante spent a large chunk of time on the bench because the five on the floor were working, but they were also key parts of the unit with 16 points and four three-pointers and 11 points and three three-pointers, respectively.
“In the future we’re going to be very successful if everyone fills their roles,” Stern said. “Everyone is good at a few things, but everyone was getting at least one thing done. That’s what we needed to happen.”
Between that game and a 10-point win over Keio four days later, Edgemont quickly had three wins and its first winning streak of the season.
“It was a huge step forward for us as a team tonight,” coach Craig Moses said after the Rye Neck win. “It’s no secret that we had a rough start and it’s good to see them come together and get a great team win. They did this together with great defensive energy. Something I’ve tried to preach all year long has been poise down the stretch of a game. This is the first time despite giving up a lead we bent but we didn’t break.”
Stern took his intensity to a new level against Rye Neck. He was going up and down the court making things happen in transition.
“Zach is the type of player that on any given night can really go off,” Moses said. “He’s maybe the fastest kid I’ve ever coached from end to end on the floor. When he gets going he’s really tough. His leadership for us as a senior has been huge in keeping the team in good spirits and together as we’ve gone through the first portion of the year. I only expect him to keep getting better and more consistent each game. He really stepped up for us tonight.”
Moses made sure to let his team know how proud he was of Gialleonardo’s effort in holding Greenland to 14 points, including going 6 of 11 from the line.
“Not only clutch, but unbelievably selfless, tough defense from Kirk Gialleonardo tonight,” Moses said. “It was fantastic. I gave him as much credit for this win as anyone.”
He added, “Greenland is a fantastic player and Kirk really took it to him defensively tonight. That was absolutely crucial in the win. He showed me a ton tonight. It was undoubtedly his best game thus far.”
Turell hasn’t seen a lot of court time, but Moses was impressed how he “really took advantage of his moment.” Turell fouled out because “he literally gave us everything he had.”
Mensah helped spark the late run with a clutch layup. “That break with the amazing Euro Step finish at the end there was a huge momentum builder for us,” Moses said. “It helped us build our run and it was a huge basket before the end of the third quarter. That really gave us the lead we needed.”
Sprinting from end to end was the key to the victory. The Panthers were not playing with that urgency earlier in the season.
“We need to play up-tempo and not get down on ourselves,” Gialleonardo said. “I feel like going on that five-game losing streak really got to us. This win was big for us. Usually size is a problem, but today we just outhustled them and that made up for it.”
Moses called it “truly a team win tonight,” adding, “We’ve got to keep it rolling. If we can string together a little winning streak right now, everything starts to look very different for us moving forward. As tough as it was to start the season the way we did, if we can keep the ball rolling, hitting the ground running come sectionals, that’s what we want.”
Edgemont has nine more games to prove what the program is made of and that the sum of the parts can be impressive. Against Keio it was Caceres with 26 points, Ferrante 16 and Sandhu 10.
With the league schedule upon them, the Panthers have a simple mission going forward. “We’re just looking to win and make sectionals,” Gialleonardo said.
