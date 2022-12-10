With the Westchester County Center still out of commission after initially being turned into a hospital and later being used as a mass vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westchester Knicks have relocated to the Total Mortgage Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as their home. And for one day, they took the Edgemont boys basketball team with them.
The Panthers faced Rye at the arena at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, playing prior to the Westchester Knicks’ night game 108-105 win against the Capital City Go-Go. Though it was a 58-38 loss to Rye, it was a memorable way for Edgemont to kick off a new season with a new team look after the graduation of then-senior starters Mike Ferrante, Samir Mansouri, Matt Gallousis and Andrew Knecht.
“It felt really good just being out on the court,” senior captain Milan Gialleonardo said. “We were with them in the first half and then we started falling apart. I think that’s just something we’re going to work on. It was our first game and we definitely have stuff to clean up. I think the first half shows how good we can be, but we have to work on finishing the game strong.”
Despite the loss, Gialleonardo said he and his team enjoyed the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
“It was a really cool experience,” coach Craig Moses said. “Our representative from the Westchester Knicks was fantastic and very welcoming. Obviously we didn’t end up having a high school three-point line in that game and that affected both us and Rye. I think we’re going to be pretty effective from the three-point line this year. Moving it back that extra couple of feet is no joke and definitely affected our shooting percentage that game, but I think it was really good to get everybody out there together.”
It’s not easy playing opening for a G-League game in a 10,000 seat arena with freestanding backboards and a professional three-point line.
“They went out there and handled it well,” Moses said. “I thought we played very well defensively in the first half. Ultimately it started to get away from us in the second half, but I honestly attribute that to playing in an arena like that.
“We missed a lot of easy shots and layups that I think ordinarily we’re going to make. Frankly I think the scoring was probably an outlier from what we’ll normally output this year — at least I hope — so as we move forward I’m really confident in this team and our ability to compete. I think as we go through the course of the season we’re going to be in every game. That’s our goal, to be in every game and have a chance to win.”
It’s also not easy following up last year’s successful season, but there are several players returning who were key parts of a team that made the Section 1 semifinals for just the second time this century — the 2004-05 team was also denied playing at the county center due to construction — and were an overtime away from making the finals, finishing 18-5.
“It’s not something Edgemont’s used to,” senior Ethan Sommers said. “We knew from the start of the season that we could do something special and we had goals larger than the semifinals, which was unfortunate we lost, but last year seeing the success we had and the special group that it was we know what it takes now. We know the energy we need and the mindset we need to have the same type of season.”
The rebuild centers around the lone returning starter, point guard Brandon Gibbons, who as a sophomore was named captain this season.
“Obviously, the only returning starter is Brandon and I’m very grateful he’s back,” Moses said. “I have a lot of faith in his skills and his talent. Having him back in the lineup, especially at the point guard position, is providing us with some much-needed stability.”
Then-juniors Will Shah and Gialleonardo were key sparks off the bench last year and are now starters as senior captains.
“I think they bring a really solid senior leadership that is really important,” Moses said. “While they may not have played a ton of minutes each game last year, Will and Milan were captains in their respective sports in the fall in soccer and football and they bring a lot of leadership qualities and they earn the respect of their peers in a way that they really are leaders on the court. The two seniors bring a very important leadership quality to the team that we really need.”
Moses didn’t have to convince Shah and Gialleonardo that Gibbons should be a captain. When he talked to them about it they immediately agreed.
“When everyone watched him play, and I was guilty of this sometimes, too, you stop and you’re in awe almost,” Moses said. “He’s got so much natural talent and also so much talent that he’s worked at and he’s so clearly at times one of the best players on the court that everyone knows and they look at Brandon no matter how old and go, ‘That’s our guy.’ We know that on the court when it comes down to it Brandon has earned that role.”
Gibbons, Shah and Gialleonardo were joined by seniors Timothy Chan and Aaron Larit in the starting lineup for the opening game.
“They played really confidently together,” Moses said. “I think that some of our guys were definitely a little nervous on the stage they were on, but I think that was to be expected for the first game of the year and as they get more experience they’ll settle in nicely. I think that they communicated well. They played very well defensively in the first half. That’s something I want to continue to build on this year and I think we’ll have some pretty decent balance in our bench rotation as well.”
Moses has high hopes for Larit. “No one knows about Aaron Larit, but by the end of the season I think he’ll show up across the stat sheets pretty consistently as well,” he said.
Shah and Gialleonardo led the offense with 13 and eight points, respectively, while Larit scored six in his first start and Gibbons netted five. Sophomore Drew Goldoff and senior Nathan Ripp each scored two points. Gialleonardo, Gibbons and Larit each hit an NBA three-pointer. The team was 3 of 10 from the free throw line.
“It’s a new team, a new group,” Gibbons said. “It’s going to be different after having those four seniors as starters last year, so we definitely have to work a lot harder in practice to build good chemistry like we had last year and make the best of the season. Even though we lost on Saturday, took the L, I think we’ll bounce back.”
Gibbons said it’s all about “working hard in practice and learning from the loss.”
“We have to watch film to take away the reasons we lost,” he said. “It’s about looking back at why we lost to use that to fix the problem in order to move forward and keep playing hard.”
The Panthers had a bigger roster last year, but even this year’s team is still senior-heavy with 9 of 12 players in their final season.
“We had a big senior squad last year as we do again this year, but last year the role was definitely different,” Sommers said. “For me it was more of an energy guy, keeping the morale up, making sure everything is going well in practice, challenging the first team every day to make sure they’re playing their best and making sure the mindset stays the same throughout the year. Now this year it’s on the court, directly impacting the game.”
After last year’s experience, Gialleonardo understands the importance of depth. “We realized in our first game we needed to be more ready off the bench,” he said.
He noted rebounding was also an issue. “We have to stop giving up second chances,” Gialleonardo said. “That’s something Coach says a lot in practice and it’s something we definitely didn’t do very well on Saturday. Other than that it’s just playing with more heart. That’s something we’ve got to work on.”
The Panthers had a few days before their next game on Dec. 8, but from Dec. 8 to 20 they have seven games scheduled, a very busy December to see who is ready to make their mark in the lineup.
“There are going to be a couple of guys that will get more minutes off the bench than they did in this first game because I think we have a lot of guys that can contribute in different ways,” Moses said. “Our starting unit I’m very confident in, but I’m always playing around with the lineup, adjusting and see what clicks. Sometimes you find things you didn’t even know would be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.