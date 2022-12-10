ehs boys hoops contributed photo.jpg

The Panthers enjoyed a unique experience opening the season at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

With the Westchester County Center still out of commission after initially being turned into a hospital and later being used as a mass vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westchester Knicks have relocated to the Total Mortgage Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as their home. And for one day, they took the Edgemont boys basketball team with them.

The Panthers faced Rye at the arena at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, playing prior to the Westchester Knicks’ night game 108-105 win against the Capital City Go-Go. Though it was a 58-38 loss to Rye, it was a memorable way for Edgemont to kick off a new season with a new team look after the graduation of then-senior starters Mike Ferrante, Samir Mansouri, Matt Gallousis and Andrew Knecht.

Edgemont sophomore Brandon Gibbons takes a shot at Total Mortgage Arena on opening day against Rye.

