Through two races — the Suffern Invitational and a tri-meet at home — Edgemont senior Kazusato Araki for the boys and freshman Sarah Hu for the girls have asserted themselves as the No. 1 runners thus far.
Araki placed 28th of 112 in Edgemont’s heat at the Suffern Invitational at Bear Mountain on Sept. 18, taking 89th place in the merge. His time was 18:46.90. Araki won the home 5K race on Sept. 21 in 19:24.9, with Harrison’s Sean Geraghty the runner-up in 19:59.8 and Ardsley’s Joshua Laaz third in 20:24.8.
“I’m not really satisfied with my time today,” Araki said. “I wanted to go at least 18.”
While Araki enjoyed the victory, he knew that not having anyone to run with up top didn’t help him the way it did having people around him at the invitational.
“I have more competition when I’m running with people closer to me,” he said. “Running with someone is different because you feel like you don’t want to lose to the other people. Today was tough not having anyone around me at the end. It’s fun to catch up to someone instead of running by yourself. It helps you to have someone to match your pace. When you’re running by yourself you might run slower.”
Araki has been dedicated to cross-country and track and field and would have been completing 12 full seasons this year had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for lost time he wants to do something special his senior year.
“I want to try getting into states if possible,” he said. “I need to do more practice and mileage. Running more and getting more endurance and increasing my stride length to get more speed are important.”
Coaches Camisha McKenzie and Nikki Rosee are happy to have Araki stepping up into more of a leadership role in addition to his fast times. Competition brings out the best in him, so he’s not always fastest in practice, but he’s learned to push himself, even on tough hill workouts, to set the tone for the rest of the team.
“We had his brother and now Kazu is really great,” McKenzie said. “Kazu always pushes himself when it comes to competing. He gives his all. He has stepped up so much as far as opening up with his teammates and with us as coaches and being a little more spoken about how he wants to run and his times. He’s always been a great athlete, but now he’s a senior, so he feels that growth and the pressure about leading the team to know the course and stretch and come together.”
Hu placed 11th of 68, 65th in the merge, in 22:28.60 at Bear Mountain. At home she was fourth in 23:40.1 behind three Harrison upperclassmen.
“It’s nice to see hard work pay off,” Hu said. “My sister [Julia] and I ran a lot over the summer. It’s fun being on the team with her. She’s my best friend and we push each other.”
Hu’s been enjoying being back with the small girls varsity team and is certainly setting herself and her team up for a bright future. “I think we improved a lot and we’re getting closer, bonding a lot,” Hu said.
The coaches have been impressed with Hu the past year.
“She just runs,” McKenzie said. “Sarah came out last winter and spring and we were just blown away. She’s coachable, she’s flexible, she takes directions very well. Julia does, too, and we have Sarah’s twin, Justin, on the boys team.”
The coaches are looking to build up all of their runners and show them there are more opportunities to run beyond high school. That goes for the throwers and jumpers in the winter and spring, too. It was something they were trying to achieve before COVID-19 took over, so they’re back at it with their message.
“They’re smart kids who want to get into top schools and adding this curveball in is just going to make you even better as an applicant to any college,” McKenzie said. “It helped me and that’s what I tell them. When I feel like being lazy I remember those 200 repeats that Cap [New Rochelle coach Andy Capellan] had me doing. You’ve got to continue doing this every day. It might be a little slow that day, but you’re doing it.”
Balance is everything for McKenzie and Rosee.
“Nikki and I want Edgemont to be on the map,” McKenzie said. “We are getting there as far as putting the skills and the mindset in. This beyond just running — this is everything like life skills and pushing yourself all the way even when you don’t think you can. It’s OK to fight through it. We’re hoping to continue doing what we do and how much fun we have with it and we hope the kids do, too. They laugh and smile with us, so we think we’re doing good.”
Hosting the meet at the new 5K course carved out by McKenzie and Rosee was a fun day as the last time they were there last fall it was very tense due to COVID-19 and masked runners. The boys were so excited before their race that all three teams gathered for a chant and then sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” together at the starting line. McKenzie was both startled and humbled by their joy and appreciation of the moment.
“We created a 5K course here and we put our blood, sweat and tears into making this work because there’s not many places for us to go,” McKenzie said. “Coach Nikki and I decided to figure it out and host meets. Seeing that was great.”
The boys team has traditionally been much larger than the girls team and this year the boys are very heavy on freshmen, which the coaches love because they get to mold the future of the team.
The coaches didn’t push the less experienced girls to enter the Suffern varsity race because they also want to ease them in and make them feel comfortable.
“We have so many newbies and with everything going on we didn’t want to feel any weight as far as their comfortability and it’s been a while and some of them haven’t done Bear Mountain, but the girls that ran succeeded and survived,” McKenzie said. “They did really well. We didn’t have enough to score, but they’ve seen where they stand and how well they can do.”
At the Suffern Invitational, Edgemont competed in the Division C boys 3-mile race. Edgemont junior Tyler Shelton was 66th in 21:29.90, junior Hirdhedyal Singh 67th in 21:30.80, senior Connor Gerraughty 84th in 22:32.70 and junior Alexander Ashcraft 105th in 25:57.50. The Panthers placed 13th of 16 teams in their heat.
The girls ran in the Division B race, but with only four runners did not have enough to place as a team. Edgemont senior Marisa Niedzielska was 17th in 23:40.70, junior Julia Hu 34th in 25:47.20, sophomore Raphael Cai 54th in 9:35.
At home against Ardsley and Harrison, there were 86 boys in the varsity race and 30 for the girls. The Harrison boys won with 24 points, followed by Ardsley with 52, Edgemont 54. On the girls side, Harrison scored 19 points to win, Edgemont was second at 43, Ardsley third with 67.
Edgemont freshman Andy Wang placed 10th in 21:51.8, while Singh was 14th in 22:11.4. Justin Hu (23:00.4), Tyler Shelton (23:04.5) and Abhiram Masam (23:05.7) took 23rd through 25th.
For the girls, sophomore Nandini Singh took sixth in 24:41.7 and senior Niedzielska was next in 24:49.8. Julia Hu was 10th in 26:02.6. Cai took 18th for Edgemont in 29:19.3 to round out the team’s five runners required to score in a meet.
