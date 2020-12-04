It took until the final week of the season, but the Edgemont cross-country team finally left campus, competing in a dual meet at Scarsdale and the Section 1 Southern Westchester Large Schools regional race at Milton.
“I think it was definitely good for them,” coach Nikki Rosee said. “Our girls didn’t score (at regionals) because we just don’t have enough that are willing to travel and I understand they are nervous and I don’t blame them. The ones that did race, it was good for them. I feel like it felt like more of a real season to them.”
Scarsdale won the dual meet and also the regional meet for both the boys and girls, but the meet at Scarsdale offered the chance for more than just the top seven at regionals.
“It was definitely more competitive,” Rosee said. “Scarsdale used FAT timing, so it was more like a real competition for them and they used FAT timing as well for the sectional meet. It definitely made it feel like it was more competitive and a real race.”
Edgemont’s boys placed eighth of 10 at sectionals, besting Ardsley and Harrison.
“I think it was great,” Rosee said. “They stuck together and worked together. It was a good race all in all. We didn’t have everyone because a couple of kids were in quarantine or whatever, but I think they did really well. They worked hard all season and it showed in their times.”
Senior Daniel Liu led Edgemont in 18:47.4, with junior Kaz Araki and senior Christopher Hunt not far behind with respective times of 19:04.0 and 19:07.1. Junior Adam Abramowitz and senior Atticus Margulis-Ohnuma rounded out the top five. Seniors Gavin Stern and Dylan Cecere placed sixth and seventh.
Edgemont will also graduate strong runners in Edward Lima-Heese and Dimitar Peev.
Though the girls were missing a fifth runner required to score at regionals, the four who competed battled hard. Freshman Nandini Singh led the way for Edgemont in 22:27.8.
“Nandini, I was very impressed with her,” Rosee said. “She was one of our fastest, so it was nice to get someone new like that. Hopefully she’ll be with us for the next few years.
“In a sense it was a nice season to start for her because we had less meets, it was not a typical season and it was shorter, just a little taste of what it will be like in the future, hopefully.”
Senior Nora Butler was injured, but wasn’t about to miss the final cross-country race of her high school career. She finished just behind Singh in 22:34.4.
“Our top runner, Nora, turned her ankle right before the sectional meet, so she didn’t run her best, but she did well for having an injury,” Rosee said. “We were really proud of her. She’s tough, she’s strong and it shows. I’ve never seen her stop running because of pain. She’ll push through it, which is pretty amazing.”
Seniors Charlotte Dow (23:34.9) and Kayla Ferraro (31:04.2) will also be missed next year as Edgemont hopes to return Singh and juniors Amanda Jaffe and Maria Niedzieiska.
Rosee was proud of her seniors for battling through a difficult season during the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the runners to wear masks most of the time they were running.
“I do feel badly for them because it wasn’t a typical season but for the most part they made the best of it,” she said. “We trained really hard in the amount of time we were given. The season started more than a month after it usually does. They were all very positive and they pushed themselves and I hope that they continue to run.”
