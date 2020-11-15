The cross-country season has been both stressful and productive for the Edgemont Panthers.
“It’s a different experience for them, but they’re getting the most out of it,” coach Nikki Rosee said.
The team has competed four times — all at home — as some road meets have been canceled due to COVID-19 at other schools.
“It’s a lot for us hosting,” Rosee said. “We’ve been home all season. We were supposed to go to Sleepy Hollow twice and both times they shut down right before.”
Mask-wearing has also been an issue not only while running in general, but when other teams are not as strict with protocol as Edgemont’s runners would like.
“It’s not a normal season and our team is extremely cautious with their masks and they are pretty strict about it,” Rosee said. “Unfortunately not every other team feels the same way. It’s been difficult for them. We’re finding some of the kids really aren’t following the rules and it makes some of our kids uncomfortable, so our kids don’t run as well or sometimes they’ll pull out.”
Rosee and her staff have tried to stagger starts, hold multiple races and alter some of the narrower parts of the home course, but once the time change occurred light issues came into play and had an impact on the way meets were run.
That all said, Rosee is thrilled at how often she’s been able to call out personal record times for her runners.
“They’re all doing well,” she said. “Throughout the season we’re constantly calling out all the PRs everyone has. A few of the kids have definitely gotten stronger and faster.”
Daniel Liu has emerged as Edgemont’s top boy this year and others have also stepped up.
“Daniel has definitely gotten faster,” Rosee said. “I am excited to see him on a different course because it’s been one course for all of them all season. Chris Hunt and Gavin Stern have gotten faster and strong. Dimi [Peev] and Edward [Lima-Heese] are really sprinters and they joined cross-country to get faster at sprinting. They proved that running distance helps them.”
On the girls side
There are often different leaders, with Nandini Singh, Charlotte Dow, Amanda Jaffe and Nora Butler typically up front.
“Nandini, our freshman girl, she’s definitely got some speed in her along with Nora Butler,” Rosee said. “Kayla our racewalker has taken time off her 5K, too.”
The league meet will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Rye, the team’s first away meet and first time potentially running against more than two teams. Edgemont will also compete against Scarsdale and possibly Eastchester on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and then at the regional meet at Milton the following weekend.
“Some of the kids are going to choose not to go because they’re scared, but I think everyone is just happy to get a season in,” Rosee said. “I think their expectations for this season are lower, as they should be. They’re still putting in the work and still getting stronger and faster, but they’re mature enough to know that this is not going to be the best season. It’s also really difficult to run with a mask on, so I give them a ton of credit.”
Rosee hadn’t held an interest meeting for the winter as she was awaiting word if the season would happen or not. This week indoor track and field was officially approved by New York State. Rosee said athletes would be allowed to sign up even if they don’t feel comfortable competing.
“Whatever they are doing it for, if they’re doing it for another sport, it’s still going to help them,” she said. “But this winter I believe the way it’s going to work is we’ll only be able to bring a small amount to meets anyway, so most of them won’t be competing. It will just build strength and speed and endurance for the next season for whenever things return to the way they were.”
